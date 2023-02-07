ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL News

U.S., UK impose cybersecurity sanctions on Russian group

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday announced a joint U.S.-U.K. effort to sanction Russian cybercriminals as the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears and Treasury tightens its efforts to financially punish violators of existing sanctions. The U.S. coordinated with the United Kingdom to impose...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Germany's Scholz Travelling to Paris to Meet Zelenskiy: Sources

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is flying to Paris to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron, according to German government sources. Macron will host the meeting between the three leaders in the French capital on Wednesday, the French presidency said. German broadcaster ntv...
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
marketscreener.com

Putin approves sale of Mercedes-Benz Russian finance arm

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved the sale of Mercedes-Benz's local financial services division to Russian car dealer Avtodom, nudging the German automaker closer towards fully offloading its Russian assets. Mercedes-Benz suspended production at its factory in Russia and halted exports to the country last March,...
Reuters

Fire at Latvia drone factory that supplies Ukraine

VILNIUS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Firefighters in the Latvian capital Riga were tackling a blaze on Wednesday at a factory of a U.S.-based drone maker which supplies the Ukrainian army, Latvian public broadcaster LSM said.
Washington Examiner

Of course Zelensky went to Britain before Brussels

Exemplifying absurd arrogance, a European Union official has lamented Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to visit London before traveling to EU headquarters in Brussels. Zelensky met King Charles and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and addressed U.K. parliamentarians on Wednesday. On Thursday, he is expected to visit Brussels. Speaking to BBC...
Reuters

Norway to order 54 new army tanks from Germany

OSLO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Norway will order 54 new German-made Leopard 2 tanks for its army from the Krauss-Maffei Wegmann Group, and will get an option to buy a further 18 tanks at a later time, the government said on Friday.

