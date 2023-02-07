Read full article on original website
Netherlands, Denmark and Germany buy 100 Leopard 1 Tanks for Ukraine - Dutch gov't
THE HAGUE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Denmark and Germany are buying 100 Leopard-1A5 battle tanks for Ukraine, the Dutch government said on Tuesday. The Dutch defense ministry said in a statement the tanks would be purchased "directly from German industry".
CNBC
Ukraine war live updates: Zelenskyy makes heartfelt call for EU membership; U.S. and UK jointly sanction Russian cybercrime group
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Brussels, his third stop on a whirlwind European tour to request aid and more weaponry to help his forces fight Russia. He addressed the European Parliament,...
U.S., UK impose cybersecurity sanctions on Russian group
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday announced a joint U.S.-U.K. effort to sanction Russian cybercriminals as the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears and Treasury tightens its efforts to financially punish violators of existing sanctions. The U.S. coordinated with the United Kingdom to impose...
Germany's Scholz: New Russia sanctions planned around Ukraine war anniversary
BERLIN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Europe will tighten sanctions against Russia once again near the anniversary of the start of its invasion of Ukraine as a signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday ahead of a special EU summit.
US News and World Report
Germany's Scholz Travelling to Paris to Meet Zelenskiy: Sources
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is flying to Paris to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron, according to German government sources. Macron will host the meeting between the three leaders in the French capital on Wednesday, the French presidency said. German broadcaster ntv...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
France Is Considering Transferring Fighter Aircraft To Ukraine
Crown CopyrightThe Ukrainian Air Force says that talks also involve the possible transfer of advanced Rafale multirole fighter jets.
Germany's Scholz: Putin has not threatened me or Germany - Bild
FRANKFURT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin in his telephone conversations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "has not made any threats against me or Germany," Scholz said in an interview with Sunday newspaper Bild am Sonntag.
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon
The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
German minister: First battalion of Leopard 2 tanks could reach Ukraine in March/April
WARSAW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Western partners could deliver the first battalion of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine in the first three or four months of this year, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Wednesday on a trip to the Polish capital.
Ukraine's defense minister says its military has received everything on its 'wish list to Santa' as Western allies supply weapons, tanks and warplanes: report
Officials said warplanes were notably vital to prepare for an anticipated Russian offensive on February 24, the one-year anniversary of the conflict.
marketscreener.com
Putin approves sale of Mercedes-Benz Russian finance arm
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved the sale of Mercedes-Benz's local financial services division to Russian car dealer Avtodom, nudging the German automaker closer towards fully offloading its Russian assets. Mercedes-Benz suspended production at its factory in Russia and halted exports to the country last March,...
Russia Pulls Troops From Front Lines After Soldiers Beaten by Own Allies
The beat-up soldiers are from a region in Siberia and reportedly received no front line combat training for months.
Russia's growing use of China's yuan is no threat to the dollar, and it could end up hurting Moscow's economy, think tank says
Russia's growing use of the yuan could end up backfiring on Moscow, said the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. China's yuan is also unlikely to displace the US dollar in global finance, the think tank added. "This means that Beijing can't really help Moscow in its crusade against the dollar."
Fire at Latvia drone factory that supplies Ukraine
VILNIUS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Firefighters in the Latvian capital Riga were tackling a blaze on Wednesday at a factory of a U.S.-based drone maker which supplies the Ukrainian army, Latvian public broadcaster LSM said.
Analysis-Swiss neutrality on the line as arms-for-Ukraine debate heats up
ZURICH, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Switzerland is close to breaking with centuries of tradition as a neutral state, as a pro-Ukraine shift in the public and political mood puts pressure on the government to end a ban on exports of Swiss weapons to war zones.
Russia says European powers should counterbalance 'aggressive' Poland, Baltics
MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday that calls by the president of Lithuania to supply Ukraine with fighter planes highlighted the "extremely aggressive position" of the Baltic states and Poland, and that "major European countries" should counterbalance their stance.
Washington Examiner
Of course Zelensky went to Britain before Brussels
Exemplifying absurd arrogance, a European Union official has lamented Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to visit London before traveling to EU headquarters in Brussels. Zelensky met King Charles and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and addressed U.K. parliamentarians on Wednesday. On Thursday, he is expected to visit Brussels. Speaking to BBC...
Norway to order 54 new army tanks from Germany
OSLO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Norway will order 54 new German-made Leopard 2 tanks for its army from the Krauss-Maffei Wegmann Group, and will get an option to buy a further 18 tanks at a later time, the government said on Friday.
