How To Unlock The Acid Lab In GTA Online
"GTA Online" lets fans play out all sorts of dark fantasies inspired by exciting crime thrillers. From carrying out daring heists to engaging in gang wars, there are lots of ways for gamers to become criminal masterminds. Rockstar has even given players a chance to take part in their own "Breaking Bad" story and start a mobile drug lab.
How To Sell Property In GTA Online
Some people play "GTA Online" to cause as much mayhem as possible, an appropriate pursuit for a "Grand Theft Auto" game. Others dive in to experience the story, carry out exciting heists, or become CEOs and make as much money as possible. Meanwhile, another pocket of gamers logs on to take on the role of virtual property mogul, buying up all the buildings they can. They can take this too far, though, making a purchase they later regret.
The Nintendo Switch is about to become the second console to sell a billion games
Only the PS2 has managed this feat
Agent: The Overhyped Rockstar Game That Was Never Released
Since the turn of the millennium, Rockstar Games has been at the forefront of gaming and has released numerous classic titles. Be it "Grand Theft Auto 5," "Red Dead Redemption 2," or "Bully," Rockstar has a laundry list of hits that have proven to be extremely popular and borderline timeless over the years. However, for every classic that the New York-based company has churned out over the years, there are several games the company has developed that gamers will never have a chance to play. "Agent" is one of those games.
Here Are the Best Car References in Non-Driving Video Games
Street Fighter SNES (via Gaming Jay/YouTube)There are plenty of great video games and sims that are all about cars. But sometimes it's fun to hunt for cool cars where they're simply side characters.
Nintendo Confirms Tears Of The Kingdom Is Its Most Expensive Game Yet
As the technology in video game consoles has gotten more advanced, so too have the prices for the games. Ever since the release of the next-gen Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5, the prices of games for these platforms have shifted from the typical $59.99 to the now standard $69.99. On the Nintendo Switch side of things, however, things have largely remained the same — with titles still running at the old traditional $59.99 price point. But with the release of "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," this traditional practice will change.
game-news24.com
GTA 5 has sold 1,75,000,000 copies, since Red Dead Redemption 2 hits 50,000,000
The GTA 5 was very successful (pic: Rockstar Games) Like it was believed that GTA was the first game of all time, the game has reached 395 million sales. It’s peculiarly difficult to know exactly how much video games sell. Most publishers don’t publish sales figures. Then, I wonder what the answer is for most games like mobile games – even an online casino.
Tears Of The Kingdom Trailer 2 Gets The Comparison Nintendo Probably Wasn't Expecting
Nintendo just showcased a ton of new stuff that it has planned for 2023 during its recent Direct. Several new titles were announced, while other games that fans already knew were coming got some new trailers. There were plenty of great announcements for Nintendo fans to drool over in the presentation, but the crown jewel of the show was arguably the new trailer for "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" – the open world sequel to "Breath of the Wild." This new trailer featured a moody version of the Kingdom of Hyrule, shrouded in dark clouds and narrated with tense voiceovers from both Ganondorf and Zelda.
Accidental Tears Of The Kingdom Listing May Hint At Nintendo Price Hikes
The Nintendo Switch shop has once again seemingly leaked information on an upcoming title. The listing for "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" briefly had a price tag attached to it on February 8 — and it was higher than standard Nintendo prices. Twitter user @Wario64 shared...
Hogwarts Legacy: How To Get Free Cosmetics On Day One
The critics who have enjoyed "Hogwarts Legacy" have pointed to the sheer number of activities and options in the game as one of its strong points. One of the things players can invest a lot of time into is customizing their characters, whether by using the in-depth creation tool at the beginning of the game or by equipping and styling items to make them look their best. Players can snag cosmetics to aid in personalizing their protagonist, and the game offers free cosmetics right from the start.
WWE 2K23 Icon Edition: What's Included?
From having once been in talks to star as a live-action "Duke Nukem" to his high-profile cameo in "Fortnite," John Cena is a familiar face in the gaming world. His next appearance will be as the featured star of "WWE 2K23," returning to the series' front cover for the first time in eight years.
How To Get Infinite Ammo In Dead Space
In the acclaimed remake of "Dead Space," ammo and resources are hard to come by. Luckily, for those who lack the patience to micromanage all of these things through the game's runtime, there is a glitch in the game that allows them to essentially build up infinite ammo through some clever trickery and exploitation. It is almost identical to a trick seen with the Detonator weapon in "Dead Space 2" in which ammo can be infinitely stocked through capacity upgrades. "Dead Space 3" also had a similar ammo farming technique.
Engadget
Nintendo classic 'Zelda: A Link to the Past' gets an unofficial PC port
The latest game to get the reverse-engineering treatment is The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Neowin has reported. A GitHub user called snesrev has fully ported the game to PC using over 80,000 lines of code, while adding some extra enhancements. Those include support for enhanced aspect ratios and pixel shaders, a higher quality world map, secondary item slots and more.
The Windows Club
Fix Steam Error Code 41 on Windows PC
Here is a full guide to fix error code 41 on Steam on your Windows PC. A lot of Steam users have complained of receiving error 41 while playing certain games. You will be prompted with the error message The Steam servers are too busy to handle your request followed by the game name and error code 41.
dotesports.com
The best spots to farm kills on every Modern Warfare 2 map
The kill-farming formula in Call of Duty, despite being around for ages, can still be a pain to figure out. In Modern Warfare 2, the art of going for kills often remains a battle of attrition. Players spawn in on opposite sides of the map, take on fights, and make adjustments to their play on the fly as they learn their opponents’ weaponry and tendencies. But, respectable or not, it’s easy to argue that the most efficient way to consistently drop high-kill games is simply hunkering down and beaming enemies under advantageous conditions.
GoldenEye 007 Almost Used This N64 Peripheral To Reload
Now that the classic "GoldenEye 007" has arrived on both Xbox platforms and the Nintendo Switch, players seeking to relive some good, old-fashioned, James Bond-fueled FPS action will be able to do so without digging out their Nintendo 64. Additionally, with its newfound time in the limelight, plenty of interesting tidbits about "GoldenEye 007" have come forth. Not the least of which is the fact that the game was, at one point, supposed to use an N64 peripheral in order for players to reload their in-game weapons.
Cities: Skylines Remastered brings the epic city builder to Xbox Series X|S
Paradox Interactive is bringing Cities: Skylines to current-gen consoles with a Remastered edition, which will be given for free to current owners.
game-news24.com
Games Inbox: GTA 6 outsmarted GTA 5, and Nintendo Direct predictions, and XCOM 3
The GTA 5 is unbeatable (pic: Rockstar Games). It wonders if the game-boy and game-Cube support would be in the Nintendo Direct, the reader hopes for the same persona 6. And yes it’s obliterating to you how much you have sold, but i think you’ve been very worried. I mean, the numbers are crazy but if I didn’t know better and was told that the most successful game of all time was an open world crime simulator where you could go anywhere and do anything I wanted to do, would the audience agree that would make sense. Especially when it pointed out that it sold out a non-stop sale since 2013.
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit studio is turning your home into a Hot Wheels course next
Velan Studios has announced Hot Wheels: Rift Rally
SVG
