Kansas City, MO

kcur.org

Kansas City claims it knows nothing about a new landfill, but nearby cities are already fighting it

One after another, neighboring cities have been lining up to oppose a potential landfill at the southeast edge of Kansas City. Citing threats to economic development, noise and odor pollution and proximity to homes, Raymore, Grandview, Lee’s Summit and Cass County have all unanimously passed legislation to stall such a project. Peculiar passed similar legislation and Jackson County is discussing its own.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Building Design & Construction

Kansas City University's Center for Medical Education Innovation can adapt to changes in medical curriculum

The Center for Medical Education Innovation (CMEI) at Kansas City University was designed to adapt to changes in medical curriculum and pedagogy. The project program supported the mission of training leaders in osteopathic medicine with a state-of-the-art facility that leverages active-learning and simulation-based training. The four-story, 56,000-sf medical education facility...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Swope Park, an admirable site for the country’s best zoo

“Kansas City cannot be a metropolitan area without a quality zoological garden,” said Barron Fradenburg, founding partner of the Fradenburg-Trotter Fire Insurance Company, located in the Dwight Building in downtown Kansas City. “An idea to create the largest zoological garden in the United States – there will be nothing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park to introduce new housing pilot program idea

Overland Park is looking to introduce a new pilot program that will provide financial assistance to residents repairing their homes. At the Overland Park Community Development Committee meeting earlier this month, the committee directed city staff to work toward constructing the Home Weatherization Pilot Program. Overland Park will test out...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
northeastnews.net

Coming soon: Pendleton Heights investors build infill housing

In Pendleton Heights, market rate single family homes are going up in a historic district. Caleb and Adam Whitmer have been investing in Pendleton Heights since around 2006, renovating single family homes and duplexes. Now, they’re working on their first infill housing project through PH Homes LLC, building three new homes on Olive Street and one on Park Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, MO
republic-online.com

New land purchased for Powell Observatory

Powell Observatory soon may have a new home in Miami County. The Astronomical Society of Kansas City (ASKC), which owns and operates Powell Observatory at Louisburg’s Lewis-Young Park, recently purchased 19 and a half acres southeast of Louisburg in rural Miami County near Drexel, Mo.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park advances plans for new subdivisions to the south

Two new single-family subdivisions are one step closer to being built in the southern portion of Overland Park. A rezoning request for a neighborhood in the southeast corner of West 183rd Street and Pflumm Road and a final layout for a new Mills Farm Development east of Quivira Road along West 167th Street gained unanimous approval from the Overland Park City Council on Monday.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

