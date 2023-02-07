Read full article on original website
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Chiefs QB Mahomes and Eagles QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
kcur.org
Kansas City claims it knows nothing about a new landfill, but nearby cities are already fighting it
One after another, neighboring cities have been lining up to oppose a potential landfill at the southeast edge of Kansas City. Citing threats to economic development, noise and odor pollution and proximity to homes, Raymore, Grandview, Lee’s Summit and Cass County have all unanimously passed legislation to stall such a project. Peculiar passed similar legislation and Jackson County is discussing its own.
kcur.org
Feds seize bank accounts and cars in alleged Kansas City development agency fraud scheme
Federal authorities seized bank and brokerage accounts that they said contain proceeds from an embezzlement scheme committed by the former controller of the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City. Agents also took control of two cars — a 2021 Mercedez Benz and a 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck — that...
Kansas City unveils what is expected to become its next flag
Kansas City, Missouri, leaders unveiled a new design to its flag, with the city council expected to approve the design at Thursday's meeting.
Building Design & Construction
Kansas City University's Center for Medical Education Innovation can adapt to changes in medical curriculum
The Center for Medical Education Innovation (CMEI) at Kansas City University was designed to adapt to changes in medical curriculum and pedagogy. The project program supported the mission of training leaders in osteopathic medicine with a state-of-the-art facility that leverages active-learning and simulation-based training. The four-story, 56,000-sf medical education facility...
Proposed landfill in south Kansas City a concern for cities and businesses
The possibility of a new solid waste landfill in south Kansas City is a concern for surrounding cities, schools, residents and business owners in the area.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to almost 16 years in prison for arson, insurance, bank fraud conspiracies and illegal firearms
A Lee’s Summit, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court in two separate indictments for leading an arson and insurance fraud conspiracy and a separate bank fraud conspiracy, and for illegally possessing firearms. Wandale J. Fulton, 41, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to a total of...
Fed Ex driver dies in wreck with Amtrak train outside Kansas City, MO
A FedEx driver was killed early Tuesday when a truck collided with an Amtrak train, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Parents describe leading Kansas City police to missing son’s car, body
Family of a Grandview, Missouri, man found killed in his car say they are no closer to answers than when they led Kansas City police to him.
northeastnews.net
Swope Park, an admirable site for the country’s best zoo
“Kansas City cannot be a metropolitan area without a quality zoological garden,” said Barron Fradenburg, founding partner of the Fradenburg-Trotter Fire Insurance Company, located in the Dwight Building in downtown Kansas City. “An idea to create the largest zoological garden in the United States – there will be nothing...
Jackson County meat processor fined again for CO2 workplace exposure
A western-Missouri meat processor faces fines again after federal inspectors found that employees has been exposed to high levels of carbon dioxide.
Arizona-based Chiefs fans ship hundreds of pounds of Kansas City barbeque
Before the lunchtime rush could even form a door outside Joe's KC, the Kansas City barbecue mainstay was already filling more than 100 orders for barbeque destined for Arizona.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park to introduce new housing pilot program idea
Overland Park is looking to introduce a new pilot program that will provide financial assistance to residents repairing their homes. At the Overland Park Community Development Committee meeting earlier this month, the committee directed city staff to work toward constructing the Home Weatherization Pilot Program. Overland Park will test out...
BLOG: Winter storm wreaks havoc on metro roads
Roads are treacherous and numerous accidents have been reported. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time to get to their destinations.
Another semi crash closes WB I-70 in Kansas City, Kansas
Kansas City, Kansas, police and the Kansas Highway Patrol are working a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday on Interstate 70.
northeastnews.net
Coming soon: Pendleton Heights investors build infill housing
In Pendleton Heights, market rate single family homes are going up in a historic district. Caleb and Adam Whitmer have been investing in Pendleton Heights since around 2006, renovating single family homes and duplexes. Now, they’re working on their first infill housing project through PH Homes LLC, building three new homes on Olive Street and one on Park Avenue.
republic-online.com
New land purchased for Powell Observatory
Powell Observatory soon may have a new home in Miami County. The Astronomical Society of Kansas City (ASKC), which owns and operates Powell Observatory at Louisburg’s Lewis-Young Park, recently purchased 19 and a half acres southeast of Louisburg in rural Miami County near Drexel, Mo.
KMBC.com
54-year-old Kansas City man identified as pedestrian killed in Independence crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian killed in a car crash this past Sunday has been identified by the Independence Police Department. The victim, 54-year-old Raymond A. Richards, was a resident of Kansas City, Missouri. The crash occurred on Sunday, Feb. 5 on U.S. 40 HWY at 36th Terrace.
KCTV 5
Resolution congratulating Chiefs passes Jackson County Legislature by 6-3 vote over ‘jabroni’ controversy
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fun non-binding resolution meant to congratulate the Chiefs for making the Super Bowl devolved into controversy this week, as some Jackson County legislators voted against the measure based on what they call “poor sportsmanship”. The resolution was brought up during Tuesday’s Jackson...
KMBC.com
Rockhurst University’s employees to have 5 mandated furlough days due to budget concerns
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Employees at Rockhurst University will have five mandated furlough days due to budget concerns. Percentage wise, it’s a 1.9% reduction in salary, according to the university. The move was made due to budget deficits which the university say was created due to lost revenue...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park advances plans for new subdivisions to the south
Two new single-family subdivisions are one step closer to being built in the southern portion of Overland Park. A rezoning request for a neighborhood in the southeast corner of West 183rd Street and Pflumm Road and a final layout for a new Mills Farm Development east of Quivira Road along West 167th Street gained unanimous approval from the Overland Park City Council on Monday.
