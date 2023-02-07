Read full article on original website
WSMV
Fatal motorcycle crash in Robertson County
CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Cedar Hill on Wednesday. The crash took place in the 3800 block of Ed Ross road at around 3:50 p.m., Smokey Barn News reports. The rider, a 46-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
Victim dies following Hendersonville shooting; suspect on the run after police chase ends in Nashville
Authorities are searching for a suspect following a shooting and chase Wednesday afternoon that started in Hendersonville and ended in Nashville.
1 dead, 3 arrested after Hendersonville shooting, pursuit
A man was killed in a shooting in Hendersonville Wednesday afternoon and three suspects have been taken into custody, with a fourth suspect still on the loose.
Woman Killed, TDOT Worker Injured in Crash on I-65
A woman has died and another person was injured during a crash on I-65 in Nashville on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to WMSV. Reports say the collision involved two cars in the northbound lanes on Rosa L. Parks Blvd around 1:30 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department says a Jeep...
WSMV
Man uses cat to attack officers in Downtown Nashville, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police officers had their hands in Downtown Nashville Wednesday morning after they say a man refused to cooperate and then used a cat to try to avoid being arrested. According to an arrest affidavit, 41-year-old Christopher Gaddis was spotted by MNPD officers on Printers...
WSMV
Man wanted for 9 Nashville burglaries
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a man who is wanted for nine burglaries from the last five months. Officials are searching for 41-year-old Ronald L. McKnight, who is wanted for the following break-ins:. Jan. 23 in the 4400 block of Georgia Avenue. Oct. 28 at a...
fox17.com
Police: Man struck by pickup truck on I-40 dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 32-year-old man died Tuesday morning after police say he was hit by a pickup truck on Interstate 40. It happened around 5:15 a.m. on I-40 West near the I-24 split. Metro Police say the pedestrian entered the roadway into the path of an oncoming Ram 1500 truck.
Search for Nashville woman’s killer continues 10 years later
A woman hailed a cab in East Nashville 10 years ago and was never seen alive again. A brother's search for answers, a decade later.
Nashville man hit, killed on I-40
32-year-old Nashville man Jacob Olivarez died Tuesday morning after he was hit by a vehicle on I-40.
fox17.com
West Nashville homeowner says man was trying to get inside her home in broad daylight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A homeowner says a man tried to get inside her West Nashville home in broad daylight. Neighbors say the area surrounding Love Circle Park is usually very quiet, but after neighbors saw a video on Nextdoor, they say they are going to add more security.
Murfreesboro teen charged with evading arrest in street racing incident
A Murfreesboro teen is now facing charges following a street racing incident that occurred over the weekend.
WSMV
2 hospitalized after wreck involving motorcycle shuts down road
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck with injuries involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Monday evening. The wreck happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Providence Boulevard at Plum Street. Officials shut down the northbound and southbound lanes of Providence Boulevard between Beech Street and Oak Street to investigate.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Hazelwood Road back open after large tree removed
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large tree has fallen across Hazelwood Road, and it will cause traffic problems in the area this morning, according to Clarksville Police. Hazelwood is closed between Man of War Boulevard and Heather Drive. It is unknown when the road will be reopened, according...
WSMV
Truck fire closes interstate in Sumner County
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from multiple agencies worked to put out a large vehicle fire on the interstate early Wednesday morning in Sumner County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a truck hauling paper products caught fire on I-65 North at mile marker 100 in Millersville. The truck driver was not injured in the fire.
Man charged with stealing vehicle during test drive
What started as a test drive turned into a search for a stolen truck that resulted in a man's arrest.
WSMV
Metro Police starts license plate reader program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said it will start rolling out license plate readers (LPR) across Davidson County in the next couple of weeks as part of a six-month pilot program Metro Council approved in December. Metro Police released a video Thursday afternoon outlining how the LPR program will...
Death investigation underway after body found in woods off West Trinity Lane
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in North Nashville Tuesday morning.
WSMV
String of car break-ins have East Nashville neighbors fed up
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments a car break-in in East Nashville turned into hundreds of dollars’ worth of damage. It’s a part of a series of breaks-in neighbors said are getting out of hand. One woman said many in the neighborhood are now on edge.
WKRN
I-40 partially reopens in Smith County
‘A monster’: Family of victim in Hendersonville child …. A woman said her young relative was a victim in a child sex abuse investigation out of Hendersonville. Now, she is sharing her story in hopes of reaching other potential victims. Franklin rocked by larger than planned explosion …. A...
wgnsradio.com
Suspect Charged with Second Degree Murder from 2019 Case in Murfreesboro Scheduled for Circuit Court in March
MURFREESBORO - A Georgia man accused of the second degree murder in 2019 of Marquis Turner on Halls Hill Pike is scheduled to be back in court next month. Murfreesboro Police Sgt. James Abbott told WGNS News that Turner didn’t know the man who shot him:. District Attorney General...
