WSMV

Fatal motorcycle crash in Robertson County

CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Cedar Hill on Wednesday. The crash took place in the 3800 block of Ed Ross road at around 3:50 p.m., Smokey Barn News reports. The rider, a 46-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
WSMV

Man uses cat to attack officers in Downtown Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police officers had their hands in Downtown Nashville Wednesday morning after they say a man refused to cooperate and then used a cat to try to avoid being arrested. According to an arrest affidavit, 41-year-old Christopher Gaddis was spotted by MNPD officers on Printers...
WSMV

Man wanted for 9 Nashville burglaries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a man who is wanted for nine burglaries from the last five months. Officials are searching for 41-year-old Ronald L. McKnight, who is wanted for the following break-ins:. Jan. 23 in the 4400 block of Georgia Avenue. Oct. 28 at a...
fox17.com

Police: Man struck by pickup truck on I-40 dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 32-year-old man died Tuesday morning after police say he was hit by a pickup truck on Interstate 40. It happened around 5:15 a.m. on I-40 West near the I-24 split. Metro Police say the pedestrian entered the roadway into the path of an oncoming Ram 1500 truck.
WSMV

2 hospitalized after wreck involving motorcycle shuts down road

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck with injuries involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Monday evening. The wreck happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Providence Boulevard at Plum Street. Officials shut down the northbound and southbound lanes of Providence Boulevard between Beech Street and Oak Street to investigate.
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Hazelwood Road back open after large tree removed

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large tree has fallen across Hazelwood Road, and it will cause traffic problems in the area this morning, according to Clarksville Police. Hazelwood is closed between Man of War Boulevard and Heather Drive. It is unknown when the road will be reopened, according...
WSMV

Truck fire closes interstate in Sumner County

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from multiple agencies worked to put out a large vehicle fire on the interstate early Wednesday morning in Sumner County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a truck hauling paper products caught fire on I-65 North at mile marker 100 in Millersville. The truck driver was not injured in the fire.
WSMV

Metro Police starts license plate reader program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said it will start rolling out license plate readers (LPR) across Davidson County in the next couple of weeks as part of a six-month pilot program Metro Council approved in December. Metro Police released a video Thursday afternoon outlining how the LPR program will...
WSMV

String of car break-ins have East Nashville neighbors fed up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments a car break-in in East Nashville turned into hundreds of dollars’ worth of damage. It’s a part of a series of breaks-in neighbors said are getting out of hand. One woman said many in the neighborhood are now on edge.
WKRN

I-40 partially reopens in Smith County

