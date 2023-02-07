ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County, TN

WSMV

Fatal motorcycle crash in Robertson County

CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Cedar Hill on Wednesday. The crash took place in the 3800 block of Ed Ross road at around 3:50 p.m., Smokey Barn News reports. The rider, a 46-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Truck fire closes interstate in Sumner County

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from multiple agencies worked to put out a large vehicle fire on the interstate early Wednesday morning in Sumner County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a truck hauling paper products caught fire on I-65 North at mile marker 100 in Millersville. The truck driver was not injured in the fire.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Hazelwood Road back open after large tree removed

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large tree has fallen across Hazelwood Road, and it will cause traffic problems in the area this morning, according to Clarksville Police. Hazelwood is closed between Man of War Boulevard and Heather Drive. It is unknown when the road will be reopened, according...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire in Franklin, KY

The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire …. The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Bill to rename portion of John...
FRANKLIN, KY
WSMV

TDOT contractor injured in deadly crash on I-65 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died and another was hurt following an early morning crash on I-65 in Nashville on Tuesday. Two vehicles collided in the northbound lanes at Rosa L. Parks Blvd around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. A 29-year-old woman driving...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

I-40 partially reopens in Smith County

‘A monster’: Family of victim in Hendersonville child …. A woman said her young relative was a victim in a child sex abuse investigation out of Hendersonville. Now, she is sharing her story in hopes of reaching other potential victims. Franklin rocked by larger than planned explosion …. A...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Thousands of Bellevue residents wake up to no electricity

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heavy winds picked up Wednesday night and into Thursday morning across Middle Tennessee, raising concern for Nashville Electric Service. At one point, over 5,000 residents were without power in Bellevue and more than 320 in Belle Meade. NES crews responded immediately to both areas. NES technicians...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Truck stolen while on test drive

Bill to rename portion of John Lewis Way a ‘slap …. Representatives from the John Robert Lewis Legacy Institute and the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation both called the proposed legislation "disrespectful" of the late Congressman's legacy in Nashville. http://bit.ly/3jGoQb4. Poll reveals the top concerns for Tennessee parents.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In Interstate 24 Crash

Deputies have released the names of two people injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an eastbound car driven by 31-year-old Natalie Bade of Lebanon, Illinois, hit the cable barriers while swerving to miss a deer. A tractor-trailer driven...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

String of car break-ins have East Nashville neighbors fed up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments a car break-in in East Nashville turned into hundreds of dollars’ worth of damage. It’s a part of a series of breaks-in neighbors said are getting out of hand. One woman said many in the neighborhood are now on edge.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Christian County deputies arrest teen following vehicle pursuit

CROFTON, Ky. (WSMV) - Deputies arrested a teenager who stole two vehicles near Crofton following a brief vehicle pursuit on Monday. One of the vehicles was recovered by police a short time after it was reported stolen, according to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was found abandoned,...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

