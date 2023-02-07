ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice-T laughs off Grammys attendee checking out Coco Austin: ‘Totally understand’

By Riley Cardoza
 2 days ago

Ice-T may have 99 problems — but a Grammys 2023 attendee checking out his wife, Coco Austin, isn’t one.

The rapper poked fun at an audience member watching Austin dance to a performance at Sunday’s awards show.

“Lol… I love how the white dude looked at me then took time to check Coco out,” the “Law & Order: SVU” star, 64, captioned the Instagram footage .

“I TOTALLY understand,” he concluded.

Busta Rhymes and more of the actor’s followers commented on the social media upload with crying-laughing emojis.

Ice-T shared footage of a man appearing to check out his wife, Coco Austin, at the Grammys.
Getty Images for The Recording A
“Ice ain’t payin’ attention, now’s my chance,” one user wrote.

Another called the man “brave,” while a third joked, “He thought he was slick.”

“I totally understand,” the rapper joked.
mrbanoufe/Twitter

Ice-T has been married to Austin, 43, since 2002, and the couple share a 7-year-old daughter named Chanel .

The “Ice Loves Coco” alums sat at a “fire Grammys table” over the weekend, hanging out with rappers Future and Lil Durk.

Ice-T performed at the awards show over the weekend.
Getty Images for The Recording A

Ice-T didn’t just watch the show, however. The songwriter made headlines for the part he played in an epic performance celebrating hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

While Ice-T was initially “hesitant” to join the ensemble, Questlove ultimately convinced him to take the stage, he told Entertainment Tonight Monday.

“[He said], ‘You don’t want to be sitting at home watching this show, saying you should’ve been there,'” Ice-T recalled.

The former reality star paired a quilted suit jacket with a black outfit at the ceremony, accessorizing with sunglasses and a hat.

Austin, for her part, stunned in a bedazzled dress with a plunging neckline while posing for pictures with Taylor Swift, Anitta, Latto and more A-listers.

