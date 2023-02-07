ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

China says it will safeguard ‘rights and interests’ after downing of balloon

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GHTVn_0kf4Ko0z00

China on Tuesday said it will “safeguard its legitimate rights and interests” in the aftermath of the United States shooting down the balloon suspected of conducting surveillance in the country.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that the “unmanned airship” did not pose any threat to the U.S. and entered the country’s airspace by accident. The Chinese government has admitted that it owned the balloon but said it was a weather balloon that was blown off course by wind, an assertion the U.S. has rejected.

Mao said the U.S. overreacted in shooting down the balloon over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday.

“The balloon does not belong to the U.S. The Chinese government will continue to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” she said.

Reuters reported that the U.S. Coast Guard placed a temporary security zone in the waters off South Carolina on Monday as the military conducted its search for the balloon debris. President Biden told reporters that the U.S. had “made clear” to China what it was going to do.

The Chinese government said after the U.S. publicly acknowledged the balloon last week that it did not intend to violate the sovereignty of any country. But its response to shooting down the balloon has become stronger over the past few days.

China said it placed a formal complaint with the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, accusing the U.S. of having “obviously overreacted and seriously violated the spirit of international law and international practice.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a planned trip to China scheduled for this week after news of the balloon was publicized.

The incident has raised tensions between the U.S. and China as the latter country has stepped up rhetoric and military drills near the self-governing island of Taiwan in recent months. China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory, while the U.S. considers Taiwan’s status to be unresolved.

The situation also comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine approaches the one-year mark, a conflict that the U.S. has worried will embolden China in its attitude to Taiwan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 81

LNAF
2d ago

When you send something uninvited to another nation, there is always the possibility you won't get it back.

Reply
30
Shut Up Lefties
2d ago

*The US waiting for the balloon to get critical data across the country before destroying it on the east coast* — “HOLD IT…. HOLD IT….. NOW!!!”

Reply(2)
11
Hiker4Life
2d ago

You want to know what happened while we were "distracted" by this spy balloon?? The Bidumbo administration relocated a 9/11 co-conspirator to Belize from Guantanamo. We should all be asking ourselves why?!

Reply(15)
12
Related
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
Hdogar

What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?

The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

Joe Biden's daring attempt to end the war in Ukraine: He offered Putin a whopping 20% stake

William Burns, President Biden's top intelligence advisor, travelled from the U.S. to Moscow earlier this month to bring resolution and peace. According to high-ranking bipartisan officials speaking with the Swiss-German newspaper Neue Burcher Zeitun (NZZ), the proposal officially surrendered 20% of Ukraine's territory for a lasting agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
msn.com

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan in October 2022 to end the Ukraine war, Elon Musk later discussed the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday (Oct. 14) quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday (Oct. 17).
The Hill

The Hill

878K+
Followers
96K+
Post
626M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy