Person of Interest in Appleton Homicide Involved in Sheboygan Crash
Two area stories converged into one as the man the Appleton Police Department named a “Person of Interest” in a recent homicide was the man involved in a serious crash in Sheboygan. Yia Lor was named a person of interest in the death of 56-year-old Paul A Rhoads,...
University Police Arrest Man Who Was Banging on UW Green Bay Campus Doors
The University of Wisconsin Green Bay Police arrested a man that was reported to be under the influence and pounding on doors. Officers responded to James Temp Hall at around 8:00 Tuesday evening to check on the individual. Police were able to locate 18-year-old Joel Xaiver Robinson-Sellers, a student at...
Appleton Police Attempting to Locate Person of Interest in Briarcliff Homicide
Just over two weeks after the incident, the Appleton Police Department has announced that they are looking for a man they believe to have been involved in a homicide. 38-year-old Yia Lor has been named a person of interest in the death of a 56-year-old man in the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive on January 22nd.
Area Residents Featured At State FFA Convention
A number of local and area residents were honored or played key roles at last weekend’s Wisconsin FFA Alumni and Supporters Convention in Waukesha. The annual awards banquet program at the Milwaukee Marriott West hotel and convention center included the retirement address of state association President Terri Wilfert of Mishicot and the recognition of numerous award winners.
Local Swimmers See Success At Conference Meet
The Two Rivers/Roncalli Boys Swimming team enjoyed team and individual success at last Saturday’s conference meet held at Chilton High School. The co-op placed 3rd overall despite not having any diving competitors which is quite an accomplishment. The team had several podium finishes including three new school records. Evan...
Ships Top Notre Dame To End Losing Skid
Manitowoc Lincoln led much of the way last night during a 64-54 win over Notre Dame in Green Bay. With the FRCC road victory, the Ships were able to end a 4-game losing streak and sweep the season series from the Tritons. Senior guard Brayden Kennedy topped Lincoln with 22...
