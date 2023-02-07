Just over two weeks after the incident, the Appleton Police Department has announced that they are looking for a man they believe to have been involved in a homicide. 38-year-old Yia Lor has been named a person of interest in the death of a 56-year-old man in the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive on January 22nd.

APPLETON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO