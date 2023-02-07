DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the name of the man who died in an overnight shooting in Decatur. Cameron K. Taylor, 30, of Decatur, Ill. was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 12:38 a.m. The coroner confirmed that Taylor was brought to Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in critical condition and died shortly after. He suffered gunshot trauma in an incident at the 500 block of South 19th St.

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO