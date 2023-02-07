Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Illinois EMS workers charged with killing their patient lied to investigators, and one tried to convince a police officer to lie, prosecutors allege
Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan have pleaded not guilty in the murder of their patient, Earl Moore Jr., whom they strapped facedown to a stretcher.
Central Illinois Proud
Arrest made in first Peoria County homicide of the year
DECATUR, Ill. (WMBD)– A suspect in a West Peoria homicide was arrested on Wednesday. According to a Peoria County press release, 22-year-old Lamentae Turner was arrested at a Decatur residence and charged with first-degree murder and an IDOC warrant. Peoria County Detectives are still investigating the homicide due to...
wlds.com
LifeStar EMTs’ Motions to Reduce Bond in First-Degree Murder Case Denied
Two LifeStar EMTs accused of first-degree murder appeared in Sangamon County Court yesterday on a motion to reduce bond. Sangamon County Judge Robin Schmidt denied the motion to reduce the $1 million bond for 44 year old Peggy Finley and 50 year old Peter Cadigan of Springfield. The EMTs are...
wmay.com
Springfield and Sangamon County investigating death of young child
Springfield and Sangamon County authorities are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy. Zayne Xavier Watson was transported Monday by EMS from a residence on Anchor Road to the HSHS St. John’s emergency room. The boy was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital. An autopsy...
wmay.com
Menard and Macon Counties investigating highway shooting
Authorities in two counties are investigating a shooting incident northwest of Springfield Tuesday. Just before 4:30 pm, Menard County authorities were notified by officials in Mason County that a motorist had been shot but was still traveling southbound on Route 97, with the suspect vehicle – a U-Haul box truck – in pursuit.
wdbr.com
Taylorville man sentenced for crystal meth distribution
A Taylorville man is headed to prison after being sentenced Tuesday to 20 years for possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of pure methamphetamine or “ice”. An investigation found that 37-year-old Donald Felton traveled to the St. Louis area starting in 2019 to obtain methamphetamine for redistribution in Taylorville.
wlds.com
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Looking For Two Wanted Individuals on Greene & Jersey Warrants
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding two men wanted on outstanding warrants in Jersey & Greene Counties. 33 year old Jeremiah Bowman has ties to both Greene and Calhoun Counties, according to a post from Crime Stoppers. He is being sought for a charge of delivery/possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
WAND TV
Jury selection begins in trial of deadly 2021 shooting in Argenta
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The trial of the man accused of shooting and killing another man in Argenta is underway. The trial of Phillip Gehrken, 52, is underway in Macon County Circuit Court. In July 2021, authorities responded at 6:20 p.m. Sunday to 7414 Jordan Road in Argenta for a...
WCIA
Decatur man who died of multiple gunshot wounds identified by coroner
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the name of the man who died in an overnight shooting in Decatur. Cameron K. Taylor, 30, of Decatur, Ill. was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 12:38 a.m. The coroner confirmed that Taylor was brought to Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in critical condition and died shortly after. He suffered gunshot trauma in an incident at the 500 block of South 19th St.
newschannel20.com
Couple arrested for stealing car
LEROY, Ill. (WICS) — A couple in LeRoy was arrested on Wednesday morning after stealing a white Nissan Rouge, according to the LeRoy IL Police Department. Police say they saw the Nissan Rouge parked at Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy and ran the registration plate on his in-car computer.
wmay.com
Judge denies Springfield EMTs bail reduction
A Sangamon County judge has denied a request by two Springfield EMTs to have their million-dollar bond on murder charges reduced. Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley have been held in the county jail since their arrest last month in the December death of Earl Moore, Jr.. Authorities say Moore died...
Crime Stoppers looking to help solve Rochester burglary
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a burglary and felony theft that happened last week in Rochester. Officials said that between 12:30 and 3:16 p.m. on Feb. 2, someone broke into a home on Circle Drive and stole guns, magazines, ammunition and jewelry; the stolen […]
WAND TV
One person dead after shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police were called to the area of Main and Haworth in Decatur for reports of a shooting. Macon County Coroner, Michael Day has reported that Terrance Mitchell, 29, died after being transported to the hospital from the scene of the shooting. A Millikin Campus Safety Advisory was...
WAND TV
Coroner identifies Springfield toddler who died from blunt force injury
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has confirmed the death of a Springfield 3-year-old who was brought by EMS to HSHS St. John's Hospital emergency room on Monday. Zayne Xavier Watson was pronounced dead at 3:59 p.m. on February 6, shortly after arriving to the ER....
25newsnow.com
Motorcyclist charged in crash that killed Bloomington pedestrian
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Tennessee motorcyclist was under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man in Bloomington last September, according to criminal charges filed in McLean County Court. Drew Tedrick, 22, appeared in court Wednesday for a status hearing, but no trial date was...
Third restraining order issued against Illinois gun ban
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Another temporary restraining order issued Wednesday against the state’s semi-automatic weapons ban will shield another 2,100 citizens from the new law. The latest restraining order was issued in Macon County on Wednesday. Last week, a judge in White County issued the second restraining order against the weapons ban, which applied […]
WAND TV
U-Haul driver apprehended after police chase in Menard County
MENARD CO., Ill. (WAND) — The driver of a U-Haul box truck was apprehended after leading law enforcement in a pursuit on IL-97 in Menard County. According to a release from the Menard County Sheriff's Office, the department was contacted for assistance by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office around 4:26 p.m. on Tuesday. Mason Co. advised of a report that a motorist had been shot and pursued by the suspected shooter, the driver of a U-Haul box truck.
newschannel20.com
Taylorville couple arrested for armed violence and possession of meth
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Taylorville couple is facing jail time after they were arrested on Friday. Members of the Emergency Response Team and the Community Action Team executed a search warrant for Justin L. Moma, 40, and Casey D. Moma, 39. Both are facing charges of armed violence,...
MyStateline.com
Judge denies $1M bail reduction for Illinois EMS workers charged with murder
A judge denied a reduction to the $1 million bail for two Springfield EMS workers charged with murder. Judge denies $1M bail reduction for Illinois EMS …. A judge denied a reduction to the $1 million bail for two Springfield EMS workers charged with murder. Jury finds Rockford man guilty...
capitolwolf.com
Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week
This week Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers is seeking information about multiple acts of criminal damage to vehicles in eastern Sangamon County and the Riverton area. 2 white males one with short dark hair and a beard and both shirtless in Khaki shorts, along with a white female in a sleeveless shirt are the suspects. They may have been using a red vehicle.
Comments / 0