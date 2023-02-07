Read full article on original website
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
NYS Women gives $1,000 to Mom’s House
A group dedicated to fostering the success of women in the workplace is supporting an organization that helps single parents.
literock973.com
IC, Cornell community encouraged to help in earthquake recovery
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Over 15,000 people are reported dead in Syria and Turkey after an earthquake earlier this week. College officials are offering help. The Cornell and Ithaca College community are being asked to contribute to help survivors struggling with basic needs. Immediate help is needed in the quake zones as search and recovery efforts continue. Officials say donations to select charity groups are also encouraged. You can find out more information by clicking here.
See CNY school districts with biggest spikes in home-schooled students in pandemic
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nearly every school district in a five-county region of Central New York saw a home-schooling surge during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to state data. Of the 49 districts in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, 42 had more home-schooled students last year than they did in the 2019-2020 year, when the pandemic first hit.
Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
literock973.com
Mayor: Search for new IFD chief to begin ‘fairly soon’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A search will soon begin for a permanent chief of the Ithaca Fire Department. Recently on Ithaca’s Morning News, Mayor Laura Lewis told us that while the search hasn’t begun yet, IFD is in good hands. Tom Parsons retired as IFD chief last...
New Yorkers Notice Their Conversation Candy Hearts Look a Little Different
A recent trip down the candy aisle at a big brand store in Vestal had Sheri stop in her tracks when she spotted a bag of conversation candy hearts. Sheri tells Townsquare Media that she couldn't help but stop and scoop up a bag even though she doesn't particularly like the taste of the candy. When we asked why she felt compelled to buy a bag, she told us it was because the candy reminded her of her childhood.
35 year-old restaurant in downtown Binghamton closes
A restaurant that's been a fixture in downtown Binghamton for over 35 years has closed.
WKTV
Rome company to procure furniture for new Wynn Hospital
UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System has selected Roberts Office Interiors (ROI), based in Rome, to procure and install the furniture for the new Wynn Hospital. ROI will work with CAMA Inc., out of Connecticut, to make sure the furniture jives with the interior design. ROI plans to...
literock973.com
Cortland Common Council accepting bids for Parker School building
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland officials are seeking bids for the Parker Elementary School building, which closed several years ago. Mayor Scott Steve tells us people are interested. Mayor Steve says there are some ideas for the property under consideration. The city has sent out RFPs or requests for...
cnycentral.com
Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community
Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community. Syracuse, N.Y. — For many of us in the wintertime, the goal is to bundle up and stay warm at home. However, for some of the people being helped, that is not always an option. Which is why the Reaching Lost Souls organization is doing everything they can, to help whoever they can.
literock973.com
DIA looking into potential bus hub downtown
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A downtown bus hub in Ithaca might become reality. Gary Ferguson is executive director of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance. He says they’re still researching. Part of the research is scouting potential locations. A survey will soon be sent around to bus users seeking their...
theithacan.org
Regal Cinema calls it wraps at Shops at Ithaca Mall
Located at the Shops at Ithaca Mall, the Regal Ithaca Mall has been home to many of Hollywood’s newest blockbusters, a handful of independent films and the usual buttery scent of freshly popped popcorn. But on a typical day, audiences who walk in to watch a movie may be surprised to see that the theater, like the mall itself, is nearly empty.
Arbor Housing and Development making big changes in downtown Elmira
Arbor Housing is doing what other property developments could not.
Syracuse kindergarten student found with gun magazine, ammo in backback
A gun magazine and ammunition were found in the backpack of a kindergarten student in upstate New York on Monday, school officials said.
literock973.com
Janie Bibbie appointed as 11th Tompkins County Poet Laureate
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County has its next Poet Laureate. Janie Bibbie was appointed at Tuesday night’s Tompkins County Legislature meeting. She succeeds Dr. Christine Kitano, who served in the role from 2021-2022. “The Tompkins County Poet Laureate plays an important role in uplifting the art of...
Ithaca Street Dog Coalition offers free medical services at monthly clinics
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Over the past year, the Ithaca chapter of Street Dog Coalition has served 189 patients with critical medical care like parasite screening and control, basic vaccines and arthritis care for senior pets. The Street Dog Coalition (SDC) is a national nonprofit organization that works to increase the...
literock973.com
Elmira man charged in Tioga Downs wallet theft
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man is facing three felonies after a theft investigation at Tioga Downs Casino. 48-year-old David Wood was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Wood is accused of stealing a person’s wallet at the casino, taking over $2,100 cash and two debit cards.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Southern Tier's first cannabis dispensary to open Friday
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the first adult-use cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier will open this Friday. The planning board in Binghamton gave its final approval for the storefront Tuesday, according to a release from the governor's office, setting the course for the Binghamton dispensary to be the first of the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses to open in the Southern Tier.
U.S. Marshals Arrest Alleged Hudson Valley Rapist in Rome
The United States Marshals Office's Utica Division has arrested a Columbia County man this week who was wanted on four counts of raping a child under the age of 11. Marshals reported the arrest of Jamel Brandow on several charges following a surveillance at a Rome, NY motel. Law Enforcement claims they were contacted on Monday by the Hudson Police Department which requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals to locate and arrest Brandow. According to information provided by police, Brandow was believed to be in the Oneida County region. Task force members immediately conducted an intense investigation and surveillance, and located Brandow at a local hotel in Rome.
wxhc.com
Time to Mark Your Calendars: 51st Annual Maple Festival Dates Announced
It is time to mark your calendar. The 51st annual Maple Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 15th and 16th in the Village of Marathon. The event is free with free parking available. Those who attend can learn about making maple syrup, have a stack of pancakes, see arts and crafts, enjoy all things maple, historical exhibits and re-enactments, and more.
