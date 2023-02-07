Heading into the 2022 season, most believed that D'Andre Swift would be the leading rusher for the Detroit Lions. But, when Swift was injured, it was Jamaal Williams who stepped in and took over as the starter and to say he did a great job would be a severe understatement. Not only did Williams rush for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, but he also broke Barry Sanders‘ single-season record for most touchdowns scored in a season. Now, with Williams set to become an unrestricted free agent, the question is, will he re-sign with Detroit?

