Dillon Brooks booed on home court during Grizzlies vs. Bulls game | Grizzlies win 104-89
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Dillon Brooks got booed during the team's match-up against the Chicago Bulls Tuesday night, Feb. 7. The Grizzlies came out with a 104-89 box win, surpassing the bulls by 15 points, but Brooks struggled to stay consistent with shooting. In a post-game...
10 facts about the Minnesota Timberwolves since Jan. 1
Minnesota started 2023 five games below .500 and now are only three games out of third place in the West.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
6 Teams contact Pistons about acquiring Nerlens Noel
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is just days away, and it is going to be very interesting to see if the Detroit Pistons make a move or two. Only long ago, it seemed like the Pistons absolutely would make at least a move or two, but as we have gotten closer to the deadline, that talk has quieted down a bit. But according to James Edwards III of The Athletic, league sources have indicated to him that the Heat, Nuggets, Mavericks, Kings, 76ers, and Celtics have recently called the Pistons and inquired about Nerlens Noel.
Detroit Pistons trade Saddiq Bey, get James Wiseman in 3-team deal with Warriors, Hawks
It was expected to be a quiet trade deadline for the Detroit Pistons, who set a high asking price for their core players. But one hour before the 3 p.m. deadline Thursday, a surprising deal came to fruition. The Pistons are trading forward Saddiq Bey and acquiring center James Wiseman in a three-team deal...
Bulls lose to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road
Chicago Bulls logo (Photo credit: NBA.com) The Chicago Bulls lost their 28th game of the season with a 104-89 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, February 7, on the road. The Bulls were led by center Nikola Vucevic, who finished with a team-high 28 points and 17 rebounds in...
Why Grizzlies must trade for O.G. Anunoby after Suns acquire Kevin Durant
The Phoenix Suns looked like a team dead in the water from late December to early January; their offense was sputtering, and their supporting cast was not able to weather the lengthy injury absence of Devin Booker. But the Suns put their foot down on Thursday midnight ET, and pulled off one of the biggest trades in NBA history by acquiring Kevin Durant for a package headlined by Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, and four first-round picks.
Kyrie Irving Traded To The Dallas Mavericks for…Nothing?
Kyrie's Impact on the Dallas Mavericks: A Headache or a Game Changer?. Please watch the video above. A.J. Reilly: So let's transition from the Gridiron to the hardwood and let's talk about, oh, Kyrie Irving. Oh my God. Um, I think it won Hoorah, and who cares? I talked about Kyrie.
Hawks finish trip with loss to Pelicans
The Atlanta Hawks wrapped up their five-game road trip with a 116-107 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the visitors with 22 points behind five made threes, Trae Young adding 16 points and 16 assists. For the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram scored a game-high 30 points while C.J. McCollum added 21 points.
Lions RB Jamaal Williams makes guarantee for 2023 season
Heading into the 2022 season, most believed that D'Andre Swift would be the leading rusher for the Detroit Lions. But, when Swift was injured, it was Jamaal Williams who stepped in and took over as the starter and to say he did a great job would be a severe understatement. Not only did Williams rush for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, but he also broke Barry Sanders‘ single-season record for most touchdowns scored in a season. Now, with Williams set to become an unrestricted free agent, the question is, will he re-sign with Detroit?
Cam Thomas drops 47 points, but Nets fall to Clippers
NEW YORK -- Paul George scored 29 points, Kawhi Leonard added 24 and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a career-high 47 points from Cam Thomas in his first start to beat the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 124-116 on Monday night.Ivica Zubac added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers, who won for the eighth time in 10 games and finished 4-2 on their six-game Eastern Conference road trip."I'm happy with the road trip we had," Leonard said. "We came out 4-2, and that's a pretty good road trip for us."Thomas, who scored 44 to rally the Nets past Washington on...
Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. power Memphis Grizzlies over Chicago Bulls
After three quarters, few things went right for the Memphis Grizzlies. The Chicago Bulls stormed back from a halftime deficit as the Grizzlies couldn’t find their typical third-quarter spark. Leave it to Ja Morant to find some electricity in the fourth. After he hit a twisting layup, his daughter...
Player to Watch Dylan Larkin- The Red Wings look to snap two game skid with the help of Dylan Larkin and his success again Calgary
The Detroit Red Wings will take on the Calgary Flames at Little Caesars Arena tonight with puck drop set for 7:00 PM. This is the Red Wings first matchup against the Flames this season after they played twice last season with the Red Wings being shutout in both games losing 3-0 in both matchups against the Flames.
Filip Zadina Returns to the lineup tonight for the Detroit Red Wings
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will take on the Calgary Flames in Detroit with puck drop set for 7:30 PM on Bally Sports. The Red Wings will get one of their forwards back as Filip Zadina makes his return from a lower-body injury, he suffered in the Red Wings' 3-0 win over the New York Islanders back in November.
Lions OT Penei Sewell mic’d up at Pro Bowl Games is solid gold [Video]
When the Detroit Lions selected Penei Sewell in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the hopes was that he would eventually turn into a Pro Bowl type offensive tackle. Well, it did not take Sewell long to get to the Pro Bowl level, as he did so in only his second season in the NFL. This past weekend, Penei was in Las Vegas to participate in the first-annual Pro Bowl Games, and of course, he was mic'd up.
