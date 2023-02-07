ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 would-be carjackers stabbed, car owner shot at Detroit gas station

DETROIT – Two would-be carjackers were stabbed and the owner of the car they were trying to steal was shot overnight at a Detroit gas station, police said. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 9) at a gas station in the area of 7 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man struck in both legs after alleged freeway shooting on I-96

DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police are investigating a shooting that happened on the freeway early Thursday morning after a man came into Henry Ford Hospital with a gunshot wound. The 28-year-old had been struck in both legs, police said. Police said the man was driving on I-96 when he...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Victim shot after stabbing attempted carjackers at Detroit gas station

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A victim was shot after attempting to fight off carjackers by stabbing them at a Detroit gas station early Thursday. According to police, the victim, who is in his 60s, stopped for gas near 7 Mile and Grand River around 12:30 a.m. He was approached by two suspects who tried to steal his 2015 Honda Accord, so the victim stabbed the suspects.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Cause of death released in death of Lansing rapper, friends

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)- Authorities believe they now have a cause of death in the slaying of Armani Kelly, the Detroit rapper who was found dead with two of his friends last week at an apartment complex in Highland Park. Police say all three men died from multiple gunshot wounds. Kelly, who was born in Lansing, […]
DETROIT, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Canton Police seek shooting suspects

Feb. 8, 2023 PLYMOUTH EAGLE. Canton Township police investigators are attempting to identify four individuals who may have been involved in a shooting that occurred in the area of 51074 Mott Road at about 11 p.m. Jan. 21. Police said multiple shots were fired into an occupied mobile home in...
CANTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed walking on 8 Mile in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department said a 61-year-old man died Monday night after he was hit by a car while walking on 8 Mile near Inkster Road. Around 6:45 p.m., police said they received several 911 calls about a man who was hit by...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Morning Sun

3 charged for months-long crime spree in metro Detroit

An extensive investigation involving multiple law enforcement groups has led to several felony charges against three men in connection with more than 25 vehicle thefts and a massive number of other property thefts including handguns from across the metro Detroit area. Raphael Smith, 29, Demerius Hollis, 29, and Samuel Bender,...
DETROIT, MI
Court TV

Police confirm bodies of missing Detroit rappers found

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say three bodies found in a vacant Highland Park apartment have been identified as the three missing men who disappeared after their Detroit performance was canceled last month. Highland Park police say the bodies were discovered in the building on Thursday. State police tweeted about the scene that took... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
DETROIT, MI
Reason.com

Detroit Woman Sues City After Police Officers Shot Her Dog and Left It in a Trash Can

A Detroit woman filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city today after police shot her dog and left it in a neighbor's trash can. In a complaint filed against the city of Detroit and an individual Detroit police officer, Tiffany Lindsay says her Fourth Amendment rights were violated last September when the officer entered her enclosed backyard without a search warrant and shot her pit bull, Jack.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
HIGHLAND PARK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy