Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
fox2detroit.com
Serial crime ring suspects worked out of Family Dollar store next to police mini-station
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police announced on Wednesday that a serial break-in ring are responsible for at least 30 to 40 crimes in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties were arrested after a chase and standoff in Detroit. And investigators say that more arrests will be on the way -...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 would-be carjackers stabbed, car owner shot at Detroit gas station
DETROIT – Two would-be carjackers were stabbed and the owner of the car they were trying to steal was shot overnight at a Detroit gas station, police said. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 9) at a gas station in the area of 7 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue.
fox2detroit.com
Man struck in both legs after alleged freeway shooting on I-96
DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police are investigating a shooting that happened on the freeway early Thursday morning after a man came into Henry Ford Hospital with a gunshot wound. The 28-year-old had been struck in both legs, police said. Police said the man was driving on I-96 when he...
fox2detroit.com
At least 6 suspects in dozens of crimes across Southeast Michigan arrested after Detroit standoff
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Warren Police Department announced on Wednesday that a group of suspects they say are responsible for at least 30 crimes in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties were arrested after a chase and standoff in Detroit. According to police, the investigation started in January after a...
fox2detroit.com
Victim shot after stabbing attempted carjackers at Detroit gas station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A victim was shot after attempting to fight off carjackers by stabbing them at a Detroit gas station early Thursday. According to police, the victim, who is in his 60s, stopped for gas near 7 Mile and Grand River around 12:30 a.m. He was approached by two suspects who tried to steal his 2015 Honda Accord, so the victim stabbed the suspects.
Cause of death released in death of Lansing rapper, friends
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)- Authorities believe they now have a cause of death in the slaying of Armani Kelly, the Detroit rapper who was found dead with two of his friends last week at an apartment complex in Highland Park. Police say all three men died from multiple gunshot wounds. Kelly, who was born in Lansing, […]
14-year-old girl missing over a year found in closet of Michigan home
Authorities are pursuing parental kidnapping charges against the girl’s biological mother, who previously lost custody of her daughter, Watson said.
plymouthvoice.com
Canton Police seek shooting suspects
Feb. 8, 2023 PLYMOUTH EAGLE. Canton Township police investigators are attempting to identify four individuals who may have been involved in a shooting that occurred in the area of 51074 Mott Road at about 11 p.m. Jan. 21. Police said multiple shots were fired into an occupied mobile home in...
fox2detroit.com
Man killed walking on 8 Mile in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department said a 61-year-old man died Monday night after he was hit by a car while walking on 8 Mile near Inkster Road. Around 6:45 p.m., police said they received several 911 calls about a man who was hit by...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 people linked to 25 break-ins around Metro Detroit arrested after police standoff
DETROIT – Five people who are believed to be linked to at least 25 break-ins around Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties were arrested Wednesday after a standoff with police, officials said. Warren police officers were monitoring a group of people around 2 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 8) as they broke...
WILX-TV
Woman accused of killing MSU student in hit-and-run flees country
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reports the driver of the car that struck and killed a Michigan State University student on New Year’s Day is named in a federal warrant accusing her of fleeing the United States to avoid prosecution. Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57,...
Warren PD arrest 6 suspects in connection with 60 break-ins
Warren Police Commissioner, Bill Dwyer told 7 Action News they've arrested six suspects who they believe are responsible for about 60 burglaries across the Metro Detroit area.
Six suspects arrested in B&E crime ring after chase, hours-long standoff
Police have arrested six people believed to be connected to a breaking and entering crime ring following a chase and a hours-long standoff this morning.
Morning Sun
3 charged for months-long crime spree in metro Detroit
An extensive investigation involving multiple law enforcement groups has led to several felony charges against three men in connection with more than 25 vehicle thefts and a massive number of other property thefts including handguns from across the metro Detroit area. Raphael Smith, 29, Demerius Hollis, 29, and Samuel Bender,...
fox2detroit.com
'Bonnie and Clyde' bank robber pleads guilty to 2018 Metro Detroit crimes
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Waterford man who robbed banks while his wife drove the getaway car pleaded guilty to bank robbery and weapons charges last week. After being caught, David Johnson's wife allegedly said the crimes were exciting and compared herself and Johnson to Bonnie and Clyde.
Teacher charged after bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School
A teacher is facing a serious charge after police say he sent Hazel Park Junior High School into lockdown last week.
Plumber electrocuted while working in flooded basement of Detroit apartment complex
A plumber snaking a drain in a flooded basement was electrocuted when he came into contact with an electrical supply on Detroit’s west side, authorities said on Tuesday evening.
Police confirm bodies of missing Detroit rappers found
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say three bodies found in a vacant Highland Park apartment have been identified as the three missing men who disappeared after their Detroit performance was canceled last month. Highland Park police say the bodies were discovered in the building on Thursday. State police tweeted about the scene that took... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Detroit Woman Sues City After Police Officers Shot Her Dog and Left It in a Trash Can
A Detroit woman filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city today after police shot her dog and left it in a neighbor's trash can. In a complaint filed against the city of Detroit and an individual Detroit police officer, Tiffany Lindsay says her Fourth Amendment rights were violated last September when the officer entered her enclosed backyard without a search warrant and shot her pit bull, Jack.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
