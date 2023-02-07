DETROIT (FOX 2) - A victim was shot after attempting to fight off carjackers by stabbing them at a Detroit gas station early Thursday. According to police, the victim, who is in his 60s, stopped for gas near 7 Mile and Grand River around 12:30 a.m. He was approached by two suspects who tried to steal his 2015 Honda Accord, so the victim stabbed the suspects.

