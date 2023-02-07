Read full article on original website
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Terry Bradshaw: Sean Payton didn't want to work with Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
NFL legend and Fox analyst Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton's NFL coaching choice at the Super Bowl Experience on Tuesday and Arizona Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray to be very interesting. When asked about why Payton, a former Fox analyst, didn't take the Cardinals' coaching job,...
Who are the oldest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl?
Lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the tail-end of your career after winning a Super Bowl with your team could be one of the greatest feelings as an NFL player. Just ask now-45-year-old Tom Brady – he knew a thing or two about balling out as a signal caller late in his career.
Sean Payton picks Eagles in Super Bowl for reasons Broncos fans will love
Head coach Sean Payton revealed which side he’s backing in the Super Bowl, automatically getting him into Broncos fans’ good graces. Denver Broncos new head coach Sean Payton gave a brilliant explanation for why he picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Lurie: Jalen Hurts has nothing left to prove for extension
PHOENIX -- Philadelphia Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie said Monday that Jalen Hurts is "just what we're looking for" when asked about the prospects of initiating contract extension talks with the quarterback's agent at some point. "I don't think he has anything to prove [to be the long-term answer at quarterback],"...
Big Game Bound: Former MVP Shaun Alexander, Hall of Famer Steve Largent
We’re just days away from Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona! The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off Sunday night. Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton previewed all things Super Bowl with Big Game Bound coverage from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center. For Wednesday’s show, they […]
Super Bowl predictions: Experts pick Chiefs-Eagles score, MVP
The season finale has arrived. TheKansas City Chiefsand Philadelphia Eagles will square off this Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, for Super Bowl LVII.Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts face off in a much-anticipated battle of quarterbacks. Will Eagles receiverA.J. Brown catch the game-winning touchdown, or will Chiefs tight endTravis Kelce dominate the fourth quarter? Can Haason Reddick pressure Mahomes, who is recovering from a high ankle sprain? And who will win MVP?
Philadelphia's Rocky statue has cursed the Eagles' opponents
The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, but Chiefs fans should be wary about participating in any pregame antics involving Philly's Rocky Balboa statue. Over the past several years, the nearly 9-foot-tall figure has been the subject of pregame dress-up by opposing fans. But...
2023 Super Bowl bonuses, incentives: Smith-Schuster, Suh, more
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he has always bet on himself, and his last remaining wager for this season will be settled Sunday. As part of the one-year, incentive-laden contract he signed in March after leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith-Schuster will earn a $1 million bonus if he plays more than 50% of Kansas City's offensive snaps and the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (6:30 p.m. ET, Fox).
Eagles DE Brandon Graham eyes strip sack of 'GOAT' Mahomes
PHOENIX -- Defensive end Brandon Graham is the author of one of the biggest plays in Philadelphia Eagles history -- a strip sack on Tom Brady late in Super Bowl LII to help secure Philadelphia's first-ever Lombardi Trophy with a win over the New England Patriots. Five years later, Graham...
The road to Super Bowl LVII as told by off-the-field antics
It's theKansas City Chiefsvs. thePhiladelphia Eaglesfor all the marbles atSuper Bowl LVII. To the untrained eye, Sunday is nothing more than an opportunity for Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's mother, Donna, to clear up any confusion over who is her favorite son. But to those who have been paying attention...
Rounding up Super Bowl 2023 commercials
Between the football, food and halftime show forSuper Bowl XLVII featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, we get commercials. From the hilarious to the ethereal, we'll get ads of all kinds. Some 30-second commercials have sold for as much as $7 million, according to Fox, which is broadcasting...
Sean Payton Clears the Air on Kyler Murray, Cardinals
Former Arizona Cardinals coaching candidate Sean Payton appeared on the "Up and Adams Show" to clear the air on some things speculating in the desert.
Fun props to play on Super Bowl Sunday
Long gone are the days of bringing Super Bowl proposition bet packets for radio hits. Every media outlet is ready to rock and quite familiar with props. I guess that makes sense, given that over 30 states have legalized betting and this Sunday will be the first time that fans can legally wager from their seats.
Joe Montana: 49ers should start healthy Brock Purdy over Trey Lance
San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana doesn't sound like the biggest fan of quarterback Trey Lance these days. Per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, Montana said during Wednesday's edition of "PFT Live" that Brock Purdy should start over Lance if the 2022 rookie is available for Week 1 of the 2023 campaign.
Sources: Matisse Thybulle to Blazers; Hornets' Jalen McDaniels to Sixers
The Portland Trail Blazers are acquiring Philadelphia 76ers wing Matisse Thybulle as a part of a three-way with theCharlotte Hornets, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Sixers are getting Jalen McDaniels in the deal while the Hornets are receiving multiple second-round picks, a source said. McDaniels, 25, is an athletic...
Behind the Scenes with FOX NFL Crew at Super Bowl LVII
Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and the lead producer for the last 20 seasons. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced six Super Bowls. Throughout the 2022 NFL season, he will provide an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team makes its journey toward Super Bowl LVII.
Giants legend: Tom Brady isn’t the G.O.A.T.
Former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor gave his pick for greatest of all time, and he’s not taking Tom Brady. “You say greatest quarterbacks ever, I’m still with Joe Montana. I’m not going with Tom Brady.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Taylor was...
