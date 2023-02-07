Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. It’s official: the first flagship smartphones of 2022 have arrived. Samsung’s back to form with the announcement of its trio of smartphones: the Galaxy S22, S22+, and the S22 Ultra. It should come as no shock that we’re once again given three, just because they’re all proper successors to last year’s smartphones and arguably some of the best smartphones around. Each is bound to set the pace for the rest of the phones expected to be released later this year. Given their top-notch...

7 HOURS AGO