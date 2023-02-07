Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Samsung accidentally reveals price of its 77-inch QD-OLED TV
Usually, when new TVs are announced at CES, it can take months for companies to reveal pricing and availability. And perhaps Samsung was planning to do just that with its 77-inch S95C, its largest QD-OLED TV to date. But the company seemingly let the cat out of the bag on January 26, by including the new model — and its price — on its U.S. website, according to Sammobile.
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Samsung Galaxy phones are getting a huge free software upgrade
One UI 5.1 may launch with the Samsung Galaxy S23 range – but that doesn't mean older devices can't get in on the fun
I review phones for a living and I would buy the OnePlus 11
If you want a smartphone with all the bells and whistles but without an eye-watering price then the OnePlus 11 could be worth a look
Gizmodo
OnePlus 11 is a Great Value for No-Frills Android Lovers
It is officially new smartphone season, and we’re starting this year’s corral with value. The OnePlus 11 isn’t as flashy as the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, nor does it have proprietary hardware like the AI-focused Tensor chip found in Google’s Pixel 7 lineup. It’s just a good Android smartphone that’s competitively priced. If you’re a performance user looking for a deal, the OnePlus 11 is still costly with it $700 starting point, but offers a high refresh rate, long battery life, and telephoto lens. It’s not quite enough to compare to the Pixel 7 Pro, but offers more than the base Pixel 7 for a simple $100 premium.
The best OnePlus 11 deals: Where to buy OnePlus's latest and greatest
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The OnePlus 11 gives us the affordable price and supreme battery life that the Galaxy S23 couldn't, but OnePlus is not ubiquitous and widely sold as Samsung or Google, especially here in the U.S. This means your buying options for OnePlus's super-shiny flagship are limited, but there are still a few deals to be found. We're hunting for more, but with no carriers selling the phone this year, we have fewer ways to get the phone for a significant discount.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
Samsung begins rolling out the February 2023 update to Galaxy phones
Samsung has begun issuing the February 2023 security update. So far, Samsung has not detailed the changes included in the update.
TrustedReviews
OnePlus 11 vs Oppo Find X5 Pro
The OnePlus 11 is official, but how does it compare to parent company Oppo’s flagship, the Oppo Find X5 Pro?. While Oppo’s flagship is comfortably premium at over £1000, there are a surprising number of similarities between it and the more affordable £729 OnePlus 11 that might tempt you towards the cheaper, yet still capable, option.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs OnePlus 11: which Android flagship is best?
Two top Android smartphones go head to head
CNET
Galaxy S23 Ultra: Take a Closer Look at Samsung's Giant New Phone
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung's new top-of-the-line phone. It starts at $1,200 and launches on Feb. 17. It has a 6.8-inch screen, making it one of the biggest phones you can buy. But the real draw is its camera, which consists of a new 200-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras.
Phone Arena
OnePlus 11: Size Comparison
A new Android flagship is upon us, which means the measuring contest has begun. While that might sound very wrong to some, if you are a smartphone enthusiast, you know exactly what I am referring to. The OnePlus 11 might be one of the biggest smartphone launches of 2023, but...
Android Authority
OnePlus 11 review: Return of the old OnePlus?
There are some things you can't go back to. The OnePlus 11 is a powerful performer at a great price, and it runs circles around most phones when it comes to charging. However, it skips mainstays like wireless charging, has limited water resistance, and suffers from 'Old OnePlus' camera pitfalls.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro launches alongside brand-first 5G Router
OnePlus had a lot to introduce during its Cloud 11 event hosted in New Dehli today (February 7, 2023), a successor to the TV Q1 Pro included. The newer model is updated with a MediaTek MT9617 SoC of an estimated 23% improvement over its predecessor. The OEM backs it to deliver "silky smooth" and "ultra responsive" performance thanks to support for a 120Hz VRR mode and ALLM respectively.
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra Are Here: Everything You Need to Know About These Flagships
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. It’s official: the first flagship smartphones of 2022 have arrived. Samsung’s back to form with the announcement of its trio of smartphones: the Galaxy S22, S22+, and the S22 Ultra. It should come as no shock that we’re once again given three, just because they’re all proper successors to last year’s smartphones and arguably some of the best smartphones around. Each is bound to set the pace for the rest of the phones expected to be released later this year. Given their top-notch...
Samsung’s Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 laptop gets a lot right, but is it for you?
The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 offers good performance and a big, beautiful display that's perfect for sketching, but it's held back by a few key flaws.
TrustedReviews
Here’s how you can get the Galaxy S23 Ultra on the cheap
The Samsung Galaxy S23 has seen a massive discount over at Mobile Phones Direct, and it’s perfect for spreading out the cost of the phone. Samsung recently announced its latest batch of Galaxy S handsets, and we’ve found a fantastic deal on the flagship model. You can buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra handset from Mobile Phones Direct with a £699 upfront fee and a monthly payment of £25 over two years.
Galaxy S23 Ultra benchmarks suggest Android flagship parity
Initial CPU benchmarks for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra have hit the internet, suggesting that its custom chip might not be offering such a huge boost. In the lead up to the launch of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, much was made of the custom ‘Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy‘ chip that would power Samsung’s new phone range. This tweaked component would reportedly run faster than other 2023 Android flagships running the off-the-shelf Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
TrustedReviews
The Pixel Buds Pro have just fallen to their lowest price yet
If you’ve been thinking about buying the latest Pixel Buds Pro then we have a deal you definitely won’t want to miss. We’ve been scouring the web for even more fantastic deals and managed to stumble upon what could be the best price for the Pixel Buds Pro we’ve ever seen. Amazon is selling these earbuds with a massive 28% discount, bringing the price all the way down from £179.99 to the much more affordable rate of £129.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Apple better watch out
Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event was jam-packed with a ton of new hardware, including the brand-new Galaxy S23 series. This lineup includes the S23, S23 Plus, and the mega-powerful Galaxy S23 Ultra. Despite there being three phones, the most exciting one is definitely the S23 Ultra, which now has a massive 200MP main camera and is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.
