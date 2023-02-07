Read full article on original website
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Shaq Wants You to Join His All-Star Team at Big ChickenTom HandyHouston, TX
Generous Couple Makes Historic $22 Million Donation to Houston OperaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Just Got More Fun: Largest Trampoline Park Chain Comes to TownAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Powerball ticket worth $2M sold at H-E-B near Alief
HOUSTON — Someone in Houston is waking up $2 million richer after matching all five Powerball numbers in Monday night's drawing. The lucky ticket holder managed to double their winnings with the 'power play' option. According to the Texas Lottery, H-Town's newest millionaire purchased the winning ticket at an...
Was this your ticket? $900,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
While all eyes are on the massive $747 million Powerball jackpot winner in Washington state, the second biggest jackpot prize in North America from Monday night's drawing was won in Texas.
$2 million lottery ticket sold at H-E-B in Mission Bend area
The person who won the $2 million juuuuuust missed out on that $747 million lottery jackpot. But maybe this store is a lucky place to buy a ticket?
Click2Houston.com
🔒Luxe Houston hotels where you and your special someone can slip away for a weekend staycation
HOUSTON – Amid the stresses of daily life, it’s easy to lose some of the magic in a relationship. A weekend getaway is a great way to reconnect. For a quick, stress-free bae-cation, consider staying close to home. There are plenty of romantic retreats to escape to here in Houston, whether you have your hearts set on an Instagram-perfect love-a-thon overflowing with champagne and rose petals or you simply want to embrace downtime and decompress.
Houston pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whoever said Texas was just a Tex-Mex, barbecue, and steakhouse state needs to revise their way of food thinking because the Lone State knows how to do all of that and rock the pizza world into gear. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day which is...
Shaq's Fried Chicken Joint In Texas Is Almost Here, But He Needs Your Help
Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant is hiring!
myfoxzone.com
Buc-ee's ranked second-best gas station chain, survey says | Who's No. 1?
HOUSTON — More Americans are discovering what most Texans already know: Buc-ee’s is one of the best gas station chains in the country. According to a survey released in early January, the Texas-based chain ranked second as the favorite gas station in the U.S. Payless Power surveyed more...
Click2Houston.com
Here’s how you can save 25 cents per gallon on gas at Circle K on Thursday
HOUSTON – Circle K is offering some relief on gas just in time for the weekend. On Thursday, select Circle K locations will offer 25 cents off per gallon of fuel from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. in celebration of “Circle K Fuel Day.”. “We are committed to...
Eater
The Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston
Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the candlelight dinners, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, but so is any other day of the year.
realtynewsreport.com
Houston Home Sales Fall 30 Percent
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Houston’s single-family home sales declined 30 percent in January, compared to January of 2022, as economic conditions squeezed the realty markets. Mortgage rates are over 6 percent, twice as high as they were a year ago. The difference between a 3...
2015 state law on affordable housing has Houston Mayor Turner taking a 'closer look'
One concern is that taking away property-tax revenue from The Deerwood apartments or others in the area would create added resource issues for the neighborhoods of Briargrove and Tanglewood.
cw39.com
This tiny Houston restaurant & market is the most historic fast food place in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – History can be found in books, museums, podcasts, and more of the same, but restaurants hold history that you can consume, taste and enjoy time and time again. So, we all know that America’s obsession with fast food will never end, and it’s helpful for everyone...
cw39.com
BEST 25-cent chicken wings in Houston, according to Yelp
HOUSTON (KIAH) Love hot wings? How about the BEST wings at the lowest price in H-town? If you’re looking for the best deal for the big game, we found them! Yelp has listed the 10 BEST $0.25 wings in Houston. Here is that list of where to get the most bang for your “cluck.”
Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring
HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
Houston eatery has the best pasta dish in Texas, among best in US: Report
Carbs can be your friend at any time of the year and one of the best carbs known to mankind is pasta; there aren't many pasta dishes out there as delicious as fettuccine alfredo.
The Lotus Seafood story: from humble beginnings to viral sensation
People travel from all over for Lotus Seafood's Loud Packs, Hot Boxes and Crack Sauce.
Nope!: Check Out This 500 Foot-High Glass Pool in Houston, Texas
Now way, Jose', you are not getting me on this thing for all the tea in China. Is that still a saying?. I just can't, I'm afraid of heights. But there are a lot of you who might be on the fence about experiencing something like this. So, for Y'all, I'm going to list a few reasons why you might want to give this pool a try.
FOX 26’s Caroline Collins opens up about move to Houston, TikTok fame
The TikTok-famous anchor wasn't born in Texas, but she's adjusting quickly to her new surroundings.
Video shows robbers target victim who returned to vehicle with bank bag near NRG Stadium
The surveillance video shows just how easily these kinds of bank robberies can happen. Ironically, the suspects only got away with an empty duffle bag.
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Houston Looking For Staff
N.B.A. legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is opening a second location in Houston of his popular restaurant chain, Big Chicken, and he is looking for people to join his team.
