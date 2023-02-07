ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Powerball ticket worth $2M sold at H-E-B near Alief

HOUSTON — Someone in Houston is waking up $2 million richer after matching all five Powerball numbers in Monday night's drawing. The lucky ticket holder managed to double their winnings with the 'power play' option. According to the Texas Lottery, H-Town's newest millionaire purchased the winning ticket at an...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

🔒Luxe Houston hotels where you and your special someone can slip away for a weekend staycation

HOUSTON – Amid the stresses of daily life, it’s easy to lose some of the magic in a relationship. A weekend getaway is a great way to reconnect. For a quick, stress-free bae-cation, consider staying close to home. There are plenty of romantic retreats to escape to here in Houston, whether you have your hearts set on an Instagram-perfect love-a-thon overflowing with champagne and rose petals or you simply want to embrace downtime and decompress.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

The Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston

Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the candlelight dinners, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, but so is any other day of the year.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Houston Home Sales Fall 30 Percent

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Houston’s single-family home sales declined 30 percent in January, compared to January of 2022, as economic conditions squeezed the realty markets. Mortgage rates are over 6 percent, twice as high as they were a year ago. The difference between a 3...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

BEST 25-cent chicken wings in Houston, according to Yelp

HOUSTON (KIAH) Love hot wings? How about the BEST wings at the lowest price in H-town? If you’re looking for the best deal for the big game, we found them! Yelp has listed the 10 BEST $0.25 wings in Houston. Here is that list of where to get the most bang for your “cluck.”
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring

HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
HOUSTON, TX

