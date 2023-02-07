ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horsham, PA

19-year-old dies after being freed from 2-vehicle wreck in Horsham

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ZbIR_0kf4HlTR00

A 19-year-old died following a two-vehicle collision on the Bucks-Montgomery county line.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday on the 900 block of West County Line Road in Horsham.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a sedan.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed the sedan severely mangled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JS23D_0kf4HlTR00

According to police, the 19-year-old, who was driving the sedan, was rescued from the wreck but later died.

The road was closed until about 12:30 p.m.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call police.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Bucks Woman Has Not Been Heard From Since 2021, Police Say

A Bucks County family has not heard from their loved one in over a year, and police are asking for the public's aid in locating her. Cassandra Stinger, 41, last had contact with her family in August 2021, Perkasie police said in a statement. At the time she was living on Church Street in the Frankford neighborhood of Philadelphia's northeast section, police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
theconradhowler.org

Newport Accident leaves 3 injured; One dead

On Friday night, February 3rd, at approximately 8:54 PM in West Newport Pike, a 2016 Toyota Corolla crossed oncoming traffic and hit a 2016 Buick Rendezvous head-on. The woman who was driving the Buick was 8 months pregnant and had to be transported to the hospital to deliver her baby. The accident left her 6-year-old daughter dead and her 4-year-old son in critical condition. The woman driving the Corolla was identified as 19-year-old Ariel Willams, who was under the influence while driving. Ariel has been charged with vehicular homicide and a DUI, amongst other charges. A GoFundMe has been made to help support the family during this hard time. https://gofund.me/c04725a1.
NEWPORT, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Perkasie Police investigate report of sedan hitting teen

PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in part of Bucks County say they are investigating the report of a red BMW sedan that struck a teenage girl Tuesday. The sedan reportedly hit the girl between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Ridge Road and Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Perkasie Borough Police Department.
PERKASIE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner called to Ontelaunee crash

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Ontelaunee Township Thursday morning. Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ontelaunee Drive near Kindt Corner Road around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after hit-and-run in McDonald's parking lot

BRISTOL TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for information on a truck and driver in a fatal hit-and-run in a McDonald's parking lot. It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday at the fast food restaurant at 7700 Bristol Pike near Levittown, said Bristol Township police. The pedestrian who...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, truck driver in altercation before fatal hit-and-run in McDonald's lot, DA says

BRISTOL TWP., Pa. - Investigators in Bucks County released surveillance photos in a fatal hit-and-run crash in a McDonald's parking lot. A man and a pickup truck driver were involved in a "brief altercation" around 4 p.m. Sunday in the McDonald's parking lot at 7700 Bristol Pike near Levittown, in Bristol Township, said county District Attorney Matt Weintraub during a news conference Monday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Driver in serious crash that killed one juvenile, injured three including pregnant mom was impaired, police

WILMINGTON, DE – As a result of a crash caused by an ‘impaired’ 19-year-old driver, a pregnant woman was forced to deliver her baby and was critically injured. During the accident, the mother’s six-year-old daughter died, while her newborn baby and four-year-old son were also critically ill. The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Friday night. According to police, a 2016 silver Toyota Corolla approached Gregg Avenue as it was traveling eastbound in the left lane of West Newport Pike at approximately 8:54 p.m. At that time, a white The post Driver in serious crash that killed one juvenile, injured three including pregnant mom was impaired, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILMINGTON, DE
sauconsource.com

Police Investigate Attempted Break-in Near Quakertown

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday that they are investigating an attempted break-in at a business in Milford Township, near Quakertown. In a news release, officials from the barracks said the attempted burglary was discovered at 2115 Allentown Road, which is a multi-tenant commercial building in Milford Square. Police...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Springfield Police Want to ID Alleged Trespassers

<!-- Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <noscript><iframe src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-MH8LZVX" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe></noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> Est. Read Time: < 1 mins. Springfield Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying two people who they say trespassed on a property in the 1000 block of State...
SPRINGFIELD, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
136K+
Followers
18K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy