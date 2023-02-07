19-year-old dies after being freed from 2-vehicle wreck in Horsham

A 19-year-old died following a two-vehicle collision on the Bucks-Montgomery county line.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday on the 900 block of West County Line Road in Horsham.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a sedan.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed the sedan severely mangled.

According to police, the 19-year-old, who was driving the sedan, was rescued from the wreck but later died.

The road was closed until about 12:30 p.m.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call police.