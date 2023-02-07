Read full article on original website
5 dangerous highways in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of all different kinds of roads. Highways, turnpikes, back roads. If you can name it, Pennsylvania probably has it. But, with all these roads, which ones are the most dangerous? Below is a list of 5 of the most dangerous highways in the Keystone State. Interstate 78 According […]
Pennsylvania woman who ‘stole’ own dog found not guilty (mostly) | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
abc27.com
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Feb. 9: Deaths up, community level lowers
(WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 9, 2023, there were 10,936 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Tuesday, Feb. 7. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data,...
Valentine’s Day dates will cost you the most in these Pa. cities: study
It is possible to do something nice on Valentine’s Day with your significant other without going broke. Unless you happen to be in these cities in Pennsylvania, which are supposedly the most expensive for a Valentine’s Day date night. LISTEN: Pa.’s top search term ahead of Valentine’s Day...
Pennsylvania cold cases under review for possible links to Bryan Kohberger
Investigators in Pennsylvania counties where Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger attended college are digging through cold case files for potential connections to the alleged killer. Kohberger, 28 — who was arrested in December in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students — previously studied at Northampton Community College and DeSales University, both in Pennsylvania. “Your natural question is to start wondering, ‘Is this guy wanted?'” Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck told KING 5 News this week. While authorities previously confirmed that Kohberger had no previous criminal records, Houck said he ordered his staff to review their local cold cases for...
OnlyInYourState
You Can Order Anything You Want Off The Menu At This Pennsylvania Restaurant For One All-You-Can-Eat Price
What comes to mind when you hear all you can eat? Chances are you immediately think of a buffet, filled with delicious dishes and multiple trips to pile plates high with our favorite foods. Well, there’s another way you can enjoy an all-you-can-eat experience that doesn’t involve a buffet but still promises a scrumptious, one-of-a-kind dining experience. Dig into an all-you-can-eat hot pot or Korean BBQ meal at this unique Pennsylvania restaurant.
abc27.com
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
pahomepage.com
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks sold in Pennsylvania recalled due to listeria risk: FDA
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks sold in Pennsylvania recalled due to listeria risk: FDA. Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks sold in Pennsylvania …. Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks sold in Pennsylvania recalled due to listeria risk: FDA. State police hold briefing on missing PA woman. NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania...
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Pennsylvania
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Ohio and Pa. stores on latest list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Bed Bath & Beyond stores within driving distance of the Valley are on the latest list of stores that are closing.
How safe are trains? Derailment near Ohio-Pa. border prompts questions
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals — sending a huge plume of smoke in the air and forcing residents of a small Ohio town to evacuate — has highlighted the potentially disastrous consequences of train accidents and raised questions about railroad safety.
Lancaster Farming
Green Dragon Auction Under Bird Ban as Avian Flu Returns to Pennsylvania
Green Dragon Small Animal Auction was missing the usual plumage for its Friday night sale. The Ephrata Township business, usually teeming with some combination of hens and roosters, peafowl and parakeets, had only mammals like guinea pigs and goats on the auction block Feb. 3. “We had a considerably shorter...
OnlyInYourState
The One Italian Restaurant In Pennsylvania With Surprisingly Delicious Cheesesteaks
Chasing down a really good cheesesteak usually isn’t too difficult, especially in Pennsylvania, the home of this beloved sandwich. Most of the time we can head to our favorite sandwich shop for an authentic Philly cheesesteak. Sometimes, though, we stumble across a downright delicious cheesesteak in the most unexpected of places – like this Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania.
Costco, Wawa, Sheetz and other companies to open more stores in central Pa.
Parx Casino Shippensburg has opened in Cumberland County with hundreds of slot machines, a sports bar and a 48-seat electronic gaming area. Brick Heads, a Lego store that features a 28-foot “bulk table” of loose Legos, has opened in Dauphin County.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania. Welcome to the Keystone State, where history and natural beauty collide. From the majestic peaks of the Appalachians to the vibrant streets of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has it all. But today, we’re going to take you on a journey to the state’s hidden gem, where the thermometer dipped to unimaginable lows.
pennrecord.com
Plaintiff who claimed Hershey chocolates were contaminated with metals drops her suit
PHILADELPHIA – A local woman who filed class action litigation against chocolate manufacturer and retailer Hershey and charged that its products contain heavy metal contaminants such as cadmium and lead, has dismissed her own case. Denethia Durgin of Philadelphia initially filed suit in the Philadelphia County Court of Common...
Susquehanna River Islands Popular with Boaters Sold to State of Pa.
A pair of privately owned, uninhabited islands in the Susquehanna River have been sold to the state of Pennsylvania. Independence and Baileys Island, located just north of City Island in Harrisburg, were in the same family for generations. They were once home to a dance hall and a ferry route, but now the vacant islands are just a fun destination for boaters.
How do Pa. cities shape up against those with the most sports bars? So-so, says study
How many sports bars you can stumble into and out of is important to know when visiting a city. Pennsylvania, in this regard, falls somewhere in the middle between states with cities that have the most and least sports bars per capita.
Small Town Charm: 3 "Hidden" Gems in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is known for its charming and quaint small towns. Some of the more popular places to visit are Jim Thorpe, New Hope, and Lititz (also named the coolest small town in the country back in the day).
wmmr.com
This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania
Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
