Pennsylvania State

WBRE

5 dangerous highways in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of all different kinds of roads. Highways, turnpikes, back roads. If you can name it, Pennsylvania probably has it. But, with all these roads, which ones are the most dangerous? Below is a list of 5 of the most dangerous highways in the Keystone State. Interstate 78 According […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

Pennsylvania cold cases under review for possible links to Bryan Kohberger

Investigators in Pennsylvania counties where Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger attended college are digging through cold case files for potential connections to the alleged killer. Kohberger, 28 — who was arrested in December in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students — previously studied at Northampton Community College and DeSales University, both in Pennsylvania. “Your natural question is to start wondering, ‘Is this guy wanted?'” Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck told KING 5 News this week. While authorities previously confirmed that Kohberger had no previous criminal records, Houck said he ordered his staff to review their local cold cases for...
MOSCOW, ID
OnlyInYourState

You Can Order Anything You Want Off The Menu At This Pennsylvania Restaurant For One All-You-Can-Eat Price

What comes to mind when you hear all you can eat? Chances are you immediately think of a buffet, filled with delicious dishes and multiple trips to pile plates high with our favorite foods. Well, there’s another way you can enjoy an all-you-can-eat experience that doesn’t involve a buffet but still promises a scrumptious, one-of-a-kind dining experience. Dig into an all-you-can-eat hot pot or Korean BBQ meal at this unique Pennsylvania restaurant.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The One Italian Restaurant In Pennsylvania With Surprisingly Delicious Cheesesteaks

Chasing down a really good cheesesteak usually isn’t too difficult, especially in Pennsylvania, the home of this beloved sandwich. Most of the time we can head to our favorite sandwich shop for an authentic Philly cheesesteak. Sometimes, though, we stumble across a downright delicious cheesesteak in the most unexpected of places – like this Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania. Welcome to the Keystone State, where history and natural beauty collide. From the majestic peaks of the Appalachians to the vibrant streets of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has it all. But today, we’re going to take you on a journey to the state’s hidden gem, where the thermometer dipped to unimaginable lows.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wmmr.com

This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania

Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

