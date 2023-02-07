Joe Burrow's Contract Ranked Fourth In Value Among Rookie Deals In 2022-23

The Bengals won't get this advantage for much longer.

CINCINNATI — ESPN broke down the most valuable quarterback contracts in the NFL this week. Bengals QB Joe Burrow is the fourth-best bargain on a rookie deal, for now.

Burrow landed behind Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones, and Justin Herbert in total value. ESPN insider Dan Graziano could see Burrow pushing back his extension a year to let other players get extended.

"Burrow and Herbert were both drafted by teams that don't historically spend a lot, but the Bengals have operated their spending a bit differently since Burrow arrived," Graziano wrote . "Leading some to speculate they might be willing to make him guarantees they haven't in past contracts. Of course, with receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase also up for extensions in the next two offseasons, Burrow may be better off pushing this thing back a year or two to leave some short-term cash free for the team to keep his receiving corps together. If Burrow and/or Herbert sign this offseason, that $50 million a year is likely their floor."

Burrow ultimately controls how financially competitive the Bengals will be for the rest of this decade.

Take the biggest short-term deal available, and the path to contention after 2023 gets a lot slimmer. Sign a long-term deal that doesn't reset the market, and Burrow gets more chances to play for championships.

It's all about what he and his representation value most: legacy or making the most money possible.

