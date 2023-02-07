Read full article on original website
Police seek tips in fatal stabbing of 19-year-old in Mount Vernon
Police are asking anyone with information about the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old in Mount Vernon to contact them. Authorities say they found the victim lying on the ground with a stab wound in his chest around 4 p.m. Saturday near North Columbus Avenue and East Lincoln Avenue. He was...
New York ends COVID-19 mask mandate at health care facilities
The change goes into effect today and impacts hospitals, nursing homes and treatment centers.
Ho-Ho-Kus fire chief terminated by Mayor Randall
The Ho Ho-Kus fire chief has been terminated after the borough’s Mayor says he refused to cooperate in the investigation of a DWI crash involving another firefighter.
Former Fairfield official charged with animal cruelty for second time
Court documents detail the allegations of animal cruelty against former Fairfield official Ray Neuberger for a second time. Neuberger was arrested on Monday on charges of animal cruelty. It is the second such case involving Neuberger since October when police accused him of killing a cat. After that arrest, a...
Mount Hope mother says she and her daughter have lived in unhealthy conditions for 2 years
A mother in a Mount Hope apartment building says her landlord hasn’t done enough to help her and her daughter with their unhealthy living conditions. Tatiana Banks and her daughter say that this problem has been an issue for two years. She says when she and her daughter moved to the apartment, it was to leave a shelter to find a place to call their own.
Arrest warrant details newest animal cruelty case against former Fairfield official
Before Ray Neuberger allegedly doused his then-girlfriend’s cat in bleach and beat it to death last summer, Neuberger seriously injured another one of the woman’s cats, according to his newest arrest warrant.
Mount Vernon police: Man arrested, charged in kidnapping attempt
Palmer faces multiple charges, including kidnapping and criminal use of a firearm.
Police say Mount Vernon kidnapping suspect was on department’s ‘Most Wanted’ list
Lahquan Palmer, who was arrested earlier this week for holding a woman hostage, had been wanted by police since April of last year.
Mount Vernon to strategize on pending litigation over grant money
On Friday, news broke that the district and School Superintendent Dr. Waveline Bennett-Conroy are at the center of a federal investigation regarding grant money.
