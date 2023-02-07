Broncos Have a new Head Coach / Bronc Wrestlers Host Thunder Basin Friday / Sheridan Hawks Host two with Bozeman

Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Roger Marty
On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Roger Marty passed away due to natural causes in the privacy of his home in Lakewood, Colorado. He was 71. He was born to Ray and Marjorie Marty in Sheridan, Wyoming. Roger graduated from Sheridan High School in 1972. After graduating High School, Roger worked at Coors Brewery in Golden, Colorado for 20-plus years. Roger was a huge Denver Broncos fan and got to personally meet many Bronco players. Roger always had a great sense of humor and always had a pun to share during family gatherings.
oilcity.news
Weather closes sections of Interstates 25 and 90 from Casper to Gillette early Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Northbound Interstate 25 is closed from Casper to Buffalo as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday as another winter storm moves through central and northern Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-90 between Buffalo and Gillette is also closed in both directions. Additionally, northbound US 87...
Sheridan Media
Delwyn Niles Sullivan
Delwyn (Del) Niles Sullivan passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his home on January 4, 2023. He was born May 15, 1937, and grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1956 and enlisted in the United States Air Force. He traveled the world, including England where he met and married his wife of 63 years, Sheila. In addition to England, his assignments sent him to the Philippines, Vietnam, Germany, Oklahoma, Montana, and Spokane Washington where he retired in 1986 as a highly decorated Chief Master Sergeant. He went to Spokane Falls Community College and received an Associate in Arts degree before starting his second career working for the Mead School District in the Transportation Department. He retired from Mead in 1999. He was a man who enjoyed many hobbies. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, archery, and trap and skeet shooting. He won several awards for archery and shooting. He also loved to cook for family and friends and putter around his garden where he grew a lot of fruits and vegetables. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Sheila, his children Jeff, Gayna, and Paul, their spouses Brenda Sullivan, Bill Abel, and Claudia Sullivan, and his grandchildren, Scott Sullivan, Emily Via and her husband Joey Via, Matt Abel, Danny Abel, and Riley Sullivan. He will be greatly missed.
Sheridan Media
Rosa Wagoner
Rosa Bell Wagoner, age 100, passed away on February 8, 2023. The long-time Johnson and Sheridan County resident was born on May 25, 1922, on the family homestead near Moorcroft, WY, to Stanley and Zora Key. She attended schools in Kaycee and Buffalo and graduated from Johnson County High School with the class of 1940.
CBS Austin
Wyoming welcomes visitors to their unique WYO Winter Rodeo!
Something Texas and the state of Wyoming have in common is the fun and excitement of the rodeo. It's the official sport of Wyoming. and while most traditional rodeo events take place during the summer months, there's a special twist on the sport in the wintertime. It involves an event that combines two of Wyoming's favorite activities: horseback riding and skiing! Shawn Parker, Executive Director of Visit Sheridan, is here to tell us more.
Mother returns home to Wyoming from Billings after December rollover crash
The Layhers were leaving Pizza Ranch on Dec. 27 when their SUV was struck by a speeding vehicle on Main Street, causing their vehicle to roll. The mother, Jessica, was just released from the hospital.
Wyoming snowmobiler rescued after overnight stranding in Bighorn Mountains
The sheriff's office said in a news release that the reporting person last spoke with the man around 4:15 a.m. Monday, and he said he had gotten stuck overnight about two miles from safety.
Sheridan Media
Love Shouldn’t Hurt Feb. 17
The fundraiser, Love Shouldn’t Hurt, will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Ramada in Sheridan. The night will feature live music by the Dueling Pianos and Sidetrack. The Advocacy & Resource Center receives some government funding to help run day to day operations. But according to Advocacy and Resource Center Executive Director Yvonne Swanson, budget cuts made at higher levels have had a negative impact. Some resources needed by victims cannot be paid for with federal or state government funds by regulation. Love Shouldn’t Hurt is a fundraiser that will help fill the coffers of funds that can help Swanson and her team to get these resources to the victims they support.
Sheridan Media
City Of Sheridan Having Some Difficulty Retaining And Recruiting City Employees
Sheridan’s cost of living along with the city’s pay rate are working against the city when it comes to recruiting and retaining city employees. At Monday’s Sheridan’s City Council meeting, Human Resources Director Heather Doke said since 2017, the city has seen a 10-15% turnover rate each year.
Sheridan Media
Missing Sheridan County Snowmobiler Found
On February 6, 2023, at approximately 6:30 AM, a 57-year-old Sheridan County resident was reported to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office as being overdue from his snowmobiling trip in the Bighorn Mountains. The reporting person had last made contact with the subject via cellphone at approximately 4:15 AM, where...
Sheridan Media
Crago Backs Mental Health Funding in Legislature
State Representative Bary Crago (R-Johnson, Sheridan Counties), in his weekly update with Sheridan Media last week from the legislative session, talked about two bills that moved through the House concerning mental health issues. The first is HB0065, or 988 suicide prevention. Another bill concerning mental health issues is HB0034, school...
Sheridan Media
Medical Receptionist/Scheduler
Robbins Dermatology is hiring! This is a very busy medical office seeking a motivated self-starter with a great work ethic, positive personality and excellent customer service skills. You should be able to multitask and prioritize and enjoy being busy. At least one year of medical office experience is preferred and knowledge of electronic medical records a huge plus. Comfort with computers is a must. Pay DOE, FT, full benefits. Don’t miss the chance to join our amazing team! Email resume to robbinsdermatology@gmail.com or mail/drop off to 206 N Brooks St, Sheridan, WY 82801.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo’s Wildlife Ordinance to Get Second Reading Tuesday
At their regular meeting Tuesday the Buffalo City Council is expected to pass Ordinance No. 1413, which amends city code under offenses concerning contact with wildlife within the city limits on second reading. Mayor Shane Schrader, after the first reading of the Ordinance, explained the amendment further. Also on the...
Sheridan Media
Board Recognizes Food Service Staff, Computer Science Teachers
There were two recognitions Monday night, Feb. 6, at the SCSD#2 Board of Trustees meeting. Leslie Haberkern, food services manager, talked about the food service staff, saying she had 35 employees who have collectively 115 years of experience. She talked about how important they are to the students. She added...
Sheridan Media
AARP Community Grant Challenge offers funds for immediate improvements
The AARP is offering Community Challenge Grants to communities to complete projects and make immediate improvements. AARP Wyoming State President Stella Montano and Wyoming Outreach Manager Jen Baier, made an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program to inform listeners about the grants and how the Sheridan community has utilized these funds in the past, to include improvements made to Malcolm Wallop Park.
Sheridan Media
One Percent Applications Due February 28
One-Percent applications for funding from the city and county are due in three weeks. Applications will be taken until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, and can be turned in to either the Johnson County Commissioner’s Office, or Buffalo City Hall. Both the city council and county commission will...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission OKs Professional Services Agreement
The Sheridan County Commission has approved an agreement between the county and Morrison-Maierle, Inc. to provide professional services for construction administration for a portion of the Brooks Street Project. At the commission’s Tuesday meeting, County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller explained the scope of the agreement and the services the company...
Sheridan Media
No Public Comment on Buffalo’s Wildlife Ordinance at Second Reading
The Buffalo City Council passed Ordinance No. 1413, which amends city code under offenses concerning contact with wildlife within the city limits on second reading. No public comment was offered on the Ordinance. Mayor Shane Schrader, in an earlier interview, explained that the Ordinance has become necessary due to complaints...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council OKs Mayor’s Appointments
During their regular meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Buffalo City Council voted to approve Mayor Shane Schrader’s recommendations for appointments to board positions. Approved by the council vote was Steve Reimann and John Camino to two unexpired terms on the Buffalo Charitable Foundation Board. Cheryl Madden was approved to a...
Sheridan Media
Crago Expects Legislature to Save Funds, Question is Where
State Representative Bary Crago (R-Johnson, Sheridan Counties), in his weekly legislative update interview with Sheridan Media on Friday, talked about the supplemental budget discussions that were happening in the legislature, saying he expected lawmakers to put a lot of money into savings. It was just a matter of which accounts...
