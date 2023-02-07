TONIGHT: Biden State Of The Union Address To Tout Legislative Achievements

Photo: iHeartMedia

(Washington, DC) -- President Biden plans to tout his administration's legislative achievements when he delivers his State of the Union address tonight.

In addition to making his case that he's gotten a lot done during his first two years in the White House, political analysts expect Biden to begin his pitch for a second four-year term. This comes against the backdrop of the latest Washington Post/ABC News poll showing that more than six in ten Americans surveyed think Biden has accomplished little or nothing since taking office.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican Party's response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address tonight. She is only the second Arkansan to deliver the response after Bill Clinton did so in 1985 when Ronald Reagan was in the Oval Office. A press release says Sanders will focus on opposition to what she referred to as the radical left.

