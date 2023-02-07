Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Multi-plug wall adapter sparks fire that damaged Fairfax County apartment building
ANNANDALE, Va. - Investigators say a multi-plug wall adapter was the source of a three-alarm fire early Sunday morning at an apartment building in Fairfax County. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike in the Annandale area. Firefighters say the three people...
mocoshow.com
Virtual Public Hearing on Proposed Kenwood Park Community Sidewalk in Bethesda to be Held on Wednesday, March 1
Per MCDOT: On Wednesday, March 1, at 7 p.m., the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public hearing to discuss the proposed construction of sidewalks on the following roadways:. the south, even-numbered side of Durbin Roadfrom Bradley Boulevard to Hopewood Street;. the north, odd-numbered side of...
mocoshow.com
Development Plan That Includes 72 Stacked Townhouses Approved in Gaithersburg
A development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space at the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg was approved by the Gaithersburg City Council on Monday. Additional information below from our previous report:. One Central LLC has submitted a schematic...
mocoshow.com
Pepco Has Completed Repairs on Tower Damaged By November Plane Crash
According to a report by WTOP, Pepco stated “it completed repairs on the tower and overhead lines on Feb. 3, 68 days after the shocking plane crash and rescue of the two inside. Pepco added that the Gaithersburg transmission tower is back to working normally.” Repairs on the transmission tower and power lines that were damaged after a private plane crashed into them on November 27 began on Monday, January 16. The crash occurred near the intersection of Goshen Road and Rothbury Drive in Montgomery Village and resulted in an outage to approximately 85,000 customers across the county. The pilot and passenger of the plane suffered non-life threatening injuries. On December 6, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report on the incident.
NBC Washington
Cracks Visible on Frederick Douglass Bridge Arches
D.C.'s newest bridge is beginning to show cracks. The Frederick Douglass Bridge in Southeast D.C., which opened in September 2021, has visible cracks on nearly all of its arches. The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has classified these as “microcracks," but some residents remain concerned. When on the bridge,...
mocoshow.com
City of Gaithersburg Launches “Retool Gaithersburg” Initiative to Modernize Zoning Code
The City has launched Retool Gaithersburg, a comprehensive initiative to update the City’s Zoning Code. The update aims to modernize the zoning ordinance to better reflect the needs of the community today & ensure that zoning regulations accommodate & implement the City’s vision & goals of a vibrant & innovative Gaithersburg. A new website dedicated to the project can be found at www.RetoolGaithersburg.com. The first stage of the zoning update process consists of two virtual kick-off meetings on February 23, 2023, at Noon & 7 p.m. to introduce the project. All members of the public are invited to attend. The presentation will outline the scope of the project & timeline, and will give participants the ability to ask questions about the initiative. Sign up to participate here.
mocoshow.com
Poolesville Adopts Backyard Chicken Ordinance
At the February 6th Town Commissioners meeting, the Commissioners formally adopted Ordinance 224, which allows for keeping backyard chickens. To comply with the ordinance, residents who have chickens or would like to purchase them must apply for a permit and submit a site plan and a Chicken Keeper Certificate. The site plan and applications must abide by the following regulations:
POLITICO
The councilmember making D.C. buses free
Charles Allen’s big public transit dreams for the nation’s capital are starting to turn into reality. Allen, a member of the D.C. Council since 2015, saw his bill that will create free bus rides across the city become law late last month. The Metro for D.C. Amendment Act of 2022 makes Washington the largest city in the country to go fare-free as the movement picks up steam nationwide.
mocoshow.com
Approximately $85K in Damage, Likely Cause Revealed Following Gaithersburg House Fire
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a fire on the unit block of Hutton Street of S. Summit Avenue in Gaithersburg at approximately 2pm on Monday afternoon, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Upon arrival, crews found fire and smoke coming from the...
mymcmedia.org
Slain Metro Mechanic from Silver Spring Hailed as a Hero
The Metro employee killed trying to protect a female passenger Feb. 1 during a shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metrorail in Washington, D.C. was born in Takoma Park and lived in Silver Spring. Robert Cunningham, 64, has been declared a hero for his efforts to subdue the shooter. He leaves...
mocoshow.com
City of Gaithersburg Joins Local Jurisdictions to Create Regional Fair Housing Plan
The City of Gaithersburg joins the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) and seven local jurisdictions to create a joint Regional Fair Housing Plan, which provides strategies to expand access to safe and affordable housing, increase investment and resources in priority areas, and create more inclusive communities. The plan includes...
mocoshow.com
Driver Crashes Into House, Vehicle Catches Fire Early Thursday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded a collision involving a vehicle that crashed into a house and caught on fire on Thursday, February 9, around 1am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred on Woodwell Road in Layhill. Arriving firefighters pulled the driver out while simultaneously extinguishing the fire and there was little or no fire extension to house. One adult was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
mocoshow.com
Virtual Meeting on the Tuckerman Lane Road Diet Pilot to be Held Wednesday, Feb. 15
Per MCDOT: Community members are invited to attend a virtual meeting on the one-year Tuckerman Lane Road Diet Pilot program on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 3:30 to 4:40 p.m. via Teams. The proposed pilot will reduce the roadway from four to two lanes, with a single lane in each direction between Old Georgetown Road and MD 355/Rockville Pike.
Meridian Hill Park lower level reopens after renovations
WASHINGTON — After two years of work, the lower level of Meridian Hill Park, also known as Malcolm X Park in Northwest D.C. is back open, according to the National Park Service. The park's lower plaza had been closed off to visitors since December of 2020. The closure allowed...
mocoshow.com
Loyal Companion to Close All MoCo Locations
Pet store Loyal Companion announced this week that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will be closing the majority of its locations nationwide, including local stores at 6900 Arlington Rd. in Bethesda, 235 Kentlands Boulevard in Gaithersburg, 16822 Georgia Avenue in Olney, 1306 East Gude Drive and 1643 Rockville Pike in Rockville, and 10737 Columbia Pike.
mocoshow.com
Councilmember Albornoz Introduces Bill to Require Disclosure of Credit Price for Gas
Per Montgomery County: On Tuesday, February 7, Montgomery County Councilmember Gabe Albornoz introduced Bill 7-23, which would require gas stations in Montgomery County to post the credit price of regular gasoline. Current Maryland state law requires gas stations to display the lowest price of regular gasoline. Many gas stations charge different prices according to method of payment with the lowest price typically requiring payment in cash. Bill 7-23 would require the additional disclosure of the credit price for regular gas which is typically higher.
mocoshow.com
MCPD: Detectives Investigate Commercial Burglary in Bethesda
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Friday, January 20, 2023, in the 4400 block of East West Highway in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
dcnewsnow.com
More police coming to metro
Mayor Bowser and Metro announce a new partnership Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance public safety on Metro. Mayor Bowser and Metro announce a new partnership Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance public safety on Metro. Patriot boys’ basketball defeats...
fox5dc.com
Driver kills man crossing the street in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A man died Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle near an AutoZone in Northeast. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. D.C. police said the call regarding the crash came in at 5:55 p.m. When first responders arrived at the 600 block of...
mocoshow.com
Lidl Continues MoCo Expansion With Bethesda Location
Lidl is coming to Bethesda. The grocery store will open at the 41,300 SF location that was formerly home to Safeway on Old Georgetown Road for over 25 years, according to a report by Robert Dyer. Safeway closed at 7625 Old Georgetown Road in in March 2018 after opening in 1991. An opening date for the upcoming Lidl is not yet available.
