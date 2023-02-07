ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon County, ID

Comments / 7

user 59 idaho
2d ago

it is so sad that law enforcement does this then gets supported by prosecutor and the average citizen would get thrown in jail for years to come while he is just getting a slap on the wrist how can we ever trust them again

Mule Matt
2d ago

corruption on full display. 90 days. for total betrayal for public trust. i am fully disgusted. I've lived in this community my whole life. and i an just flabbergasted. PAYS TO HAVE A PROSECUTOR AND JUDGE IN UR BACK POCKET. CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION.

Post Register

Nampa man convicted of attempted rape sent on "rider"

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — A man convicted of Attempted Rape in Canyon County has been sentenced to a "rider." The Idaho Department of Corrections website describes a rider as: “Retained jurisdiction, often called a rider, is a sentencing option available to judges in Idaho. Clients sentenced to a rider are incarcerated in an IDOC facility but are under the judge's jurisdiction as they receive treatment and programming. Sentencing judges can place the resident on probation upon successful completion of the rider, or they can relinquish jurisdiction and sentence them to prison based on their behavior and progress during the retained jurisdiction period.”
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Former Caldwell PD Lieutenant sentenced to federal prison

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Joseph Alan Hoadley, 42, of Caldwell, was sentenced to three months in federal prison for falsifying a record or document in a federal investigation, witness tampering by harassment and destroying a record to impair its use in an official proceeding, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.

A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Star Police apprehend potentially armed and dangerous suspect

STAR, Idaho — A police action temporarily placed Star Elementary School in lockdown on Tuesday, February 7th. Ada County Sheriff's deputies attempted to issue a warrant to a potentially armed and dangerous individual. A Star Police Officer identified the individual leaving the residence before the warrant was served, and pulled the suspect over.
STAR, ID
Post Register

Police respond to Boise Mall, no evidence of shots fired

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police responded to the Boise Towne Square Mall for a report of shots fired outside of the mall, but have not found evidence of shots being fired or any reports of injuries. Multiple agencies responded, but officers have determined there is no ongoing threat...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices

According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Meridian Police report increase in Microsoft scams

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian Police Department reports seeing an uptick in Microsoft Scams, according to a Facebook post. The department says victims are receiving pop-ups or emails stating they have an issue with their computer and are given a number to call to resolve the issue. The scammer...
MERIDIAN, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives

It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police: Missing woman 'located and is safe'

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police say the missing vulnerable 18-year-old woman they were searching for was found Saturday night and is safe. The woman was reported missing by the Boise Police Department around 8:20 p.m. Saturday after she was last seen around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road.
BOISE, ID
koze.com

Inmate Dies in Canyon County Jail

The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office in southwest Idaho is investigating the death of an inmate at the Dale Haile Detention Center. At approximately 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning, a deputy located the 33-year-old unidentified male inmate unresponsive in his cell. Deputies and medical staff immediately initiated resuscitation measures, which paramedics continued upon their arrival. Unfortunately, live-saving measures by deputies and paramedics were unsuccessful, and the inmate was pronounced deceased at the scene.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
103.5 KISSFM

A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good

Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
BOISE, ID

