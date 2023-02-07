Read full article on original website
user 59 idaho
2d ago
it is so sad that law enforcement does this then gets supported by prosecutor and the average citizen would get thrown in jail for years to come while he is just getting a slap on the wrist how can we ever trust them again
Reply
6
Mule Matt
2d ago
corruption on full display. 90 days. for total betrayal for public trust. i am fully disgusted. I've lived in this community my whole life. and i an just flabbergasted. PAYS TO HAVE A PROSECUTOR AND JUDGE IN UR BACK POCKET. CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION.
Reply
5
Related
Idaho lawmaker voices support for ex-cop sentenced to federal prison
CALDWELL, Idaho — A current Idaho state representative and Caldwell city councilman attended the sentencing of a former police officer -- convicted of three federal felonies -- to show his support this week. Rep. Chris Allgood, R-Caldwell, was among the 65 people who wrote a letter of support for...
Post Register
Nampa man convicted of attempted rape sent on "rider"
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — A man convicted of Attempted Rape in Canyon County has been sentenced to a "rider." The Idaho Department of Corrections website describes a rider as: “Retained jurisdiction, often called a rider, is a sentencing option available to judges in Idaho. Clients sentenced to a rider are incarcerated in an IDOC facility but are under the judge's jurisdiction as they receive treatment and programming. Sentencing judges can place the resident on probation upon successful completion of the rider, or they can relinquish jurisdiction and sentence them to prison based on their behavior and progress during the retained jurisdiction period.”
Post Register
Former Caldwell PD Lieutenant sentenced to federal prison
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Joseph Alan Hoadley, 42, of Caldwell, was sentenced to three months in federal prison for falsifying a record or document in a federal investigation, witness tampering by harassment and destroying a record to impair its use in an official proceeding, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today.
He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.
A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Post Register
Star Police apprehend potentially armed and dangerous suspect
STAR, Idaho — A police action temporarily placed Star Elementary School in lockdown on Tuesday, February 7th. Ada County Sheriff's deputies attempted to issue a warrant to a potentially armed and dangerous individual. A Star Police Officer identified the individual leaving the residence before the warrant was served, and pulled the suspect over.
South Idaho Teacher’s Student Fight Club ‘Appalling’ Say Police
Police in southern Idaho are continuing to investigate a middle school teacher who was arrested days ago for allegedly recording his students fighting in a classroom for the purpose of sharing the videos to social media. One Caldwell investigating officer has described the teacher's actions as "appalling." It's been over...
Post Register
Police respond to Boise Mall, no evidence of shots fired
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police responded to the Boise Towne Square Mall for a report of shots fired outside of the mall, but have not found evidence of shots being fired or any reports of injuries. Multiple agencies responded, but officers have determined there is no ongoing threat...
Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices
According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
Post Register
Meridian Police report increase in Microsoft scams
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian Police Department reports seeing an uptick in Microsoft Scams, according to a Facebook post. The department says victims are receiving pop-ups or emails stating they have an issue with their computer and are given a number to call to resolve the issue. The scammer...
Sarah Wondra to remain in state hospital, per request from Idaho Health and Welfare
PAYETTE, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman charged with the failure to report the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, will remain in a state hospital per a request by Idaho Health and Welfare. In Payette County Court on Monday, Judge Brian Lee said that IDHW requested Wondra...
Boise Residents Want To Keep This Confidential About Their City
When you think of state capitals, can you think of some that you would never want to call home? You can think of some immediately. Wallethub.com has put together a list of "2023's Best State Capitals For Safety & More," and I've had the pleasure of living in two of the top 10.
18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives
It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
Idaho Satanists plan 'gender affirmation ritual' to protest ban on surgeries for children: 'I praise myself'
The Satanic Temple plans to oppose a proposed Idaho bill that would prohibit sex-change surgery and drugs for minors by holding a ritual at the state Capitol.
Boise Police: Missing woman 'located and is safe'
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police say the missing vulnerable 18-year-old woman they were searching for was found Saturday night and is safe. The woman was reported missing by the Boise Police Department around 8:20 p.m. Saturday after she was last seen around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road.
Is Boise Really One Of America’s Most Disgusting Dirty Cities?
When people talk about Boise, the word "dirty" doesn't typically come up, but maybe it should. With the increase in population, we all knew that eventually, our clean city would be harder to keep clean. Evidence suggests that day is coming much sooner than we expected. LawnStarter studied the largest...
Big Spin winner from Idaho Falls claims $70,000, Oldtown winner claims $80,000
Two Big Spin winners from two very different parts of Idaho met at Boise Towne Square on Wednesday afternoon for the chance to win up to $100,000 each.
koze.com
Inmate Dies in Canyon County Jail
The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office in southwest Idaho is investigating the death of an inmate at the Dale Haile Detention Center. At approximately 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning, a deputy located the 33-year-old unidentified male inmate unresponsive in his cell. Deputies and medical staff immediately initiated resuscitation measures, which paramedics continued upon their arrival. Unfortunately, live-saving measures by deputies and paramedics were unsuccessful, and the inmate was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good
Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
When Does Idaho “Spring Forward” in 2023? Sooner Than You Think
About a month ago, we posted on Facebook “It’s 5:45 and the sun is still out. This makes us so happy.” We didn’t realize that a simple post of gratitude hit home to so many people!. Close to 100 people hit “love” on that post. Dozens...
Current, former Amazon employees react to OSHA citation
IDAHO, USA — On Jan. 31, the U.S. Department of Labor issued a citation for Amazon's fulfillment center in Nampa, stating the company created an unsafe work environment. Now, current and former employees are speaking out about the working conditions in Nampa. "You're doing a physical job," current employee...
Comments / 7