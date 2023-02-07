Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
Related
Americans name the US’ worst problem — and it’s not inflation or immigration
Americans now say that a lack of leadership from President Biden and the Congress is the country’s biggest problem — outpacing inflation, the immigration crisis and the state of the economy, according to a poll released on Monday. Despite Americans getting socked in the wallet, “the government/poor leadership” took over the No. 1 spot from inflation over the past year, with 21% of Americans naming it as the “most important problem facing this country today” compared to the 15% who said so last year, a Gallup Poll found. Inflation and the economy came in last year as the top two issues — tied at...
Hundreds of thousands of borrowers in states challenging Biden's Student Loan forgiveness plan were approved
In the states that challenged President Biden's plan to cancel student loans, hundreds of thousands of students were approved for relief before the courts stopped the plan.
Fact-checking Biden’s claims on the economy in the State of the Union
President Joe Biden was eager to highlight the rapid rebound from the COVID-19 recession and tout recent progress bringing down inflation during his State of the Union address Tuesday night. Here’s a look at what Biden said as well as the full picture behind the president’s economic claims. Deficit The Department of the Treasury’s seal […]
msn.com
Reparations for Black Americans will cost up to $14 trillion and ‘could finally lead to closure,’ economist Sandy Darity says
Black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved have been excluded from full citizenship in the United States for the last 247 years — and granting them full citizenship will cost between $13 trillion and $14 trillion, economist William “Sandy” Darity told a conference of fellow U.S. economists last week.
The Jewish Press
Should Americans Be Sold Into Slavery to Pay Slavery Reparations?
A California task force studying the long-term effects of slavery and systemic racism on black residents in the state has estimated a whopping $569 billion in reparations is owed to the descendants of enslaved people, according to a report. But that would just be the down payment on national payments...
KYTV
Missouri AG set to argue permanent block of student loan bailout, St. Louis students hope Supreme Court sides with Biden
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The US Supreme Court will hear a case this month to permanently block President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan with the State of Missouri as the lead plaintiff. Currently, all relief is on hold until SCOTUS decides the case. St. Louis University sophomore Patty...
More than 100 House Republicans file amicus brief on Biden student loan forgiveness
More than 100 House Republicans signed an amicus brief arguing against the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan as the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on the case later this month. Reps. Virginia Foxx (N.C.), the chairwoman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, and Jeff Duncan (S.C.) led 126 Republicans…
It's time to chill with all the recession talk
In 2021, a bunch of economists and policy makers underestimated the inflation that was taking root around the world. In 2022, as inflation hit 40-year-highs and the Fed ramped up interest rates, many of those commentators went full-on gloomy — predicting a recession was all but inevitable.
Comments / 0