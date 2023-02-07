Read full article on original website
This Valentine’s, foster kids show their love for Trenton, NJ
TRENTON — A New Jersey nonprofit that helps grant the wishes of children in foster care is partnering with the Trenton Housing Authority to host a Valentine’s Day party for local kids on Friday, February 10. What is One Simple Wish?. In 2006, foster and adoptive mom, Danielle...
trentondaily.com
Artworks Trenton to Host Fluid Acrylics Workshop
If you’re looking for a fun activity to kick off your Super Bowl weekend, Artworks is here with another inspiring instructional workshop to help you embrace your inner artist. On Saturday, February 11th, Artworks Trenton will be hosting a workshop teaching the ins and outs of fluid acrylic painting....
Trentonian
Mercer County Connection to host events
HAMILTON – Mercer County Connection – located at 957 Route 33 in the Hamilton Square Shopping Center – has announced a slew of public programming during the month of February. The following is a list of the offerings. Please call 609-890-9800 to reserve space, unless otherwise noted.
Trentonian
Celebrating Black History In Trenton: Shiloh Baptist Church
TRENTON – Today’s article will be highlighting the history of Shiloh Baptist Church. According to the Trenton Historical Society, Shiloh Baptist Church is the city’s oldest African American Baptist congregation. Founded in 1880, Shiloh would not be incorporated until 1897 according to their website. Shiloh Baptist has...
Phillymag.com
Temple Student Strike Turns Ugly as School Ends Some Tuition Aid
The university is putting a halt on tuition aid to those striking. But Temple officials say there's nothing to see here. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In case you’ve been thinking about nothing but the...
Students tell of Black-brown tensions at Newark school ahead of town hall meeting
The Newark School of Global Studies is a public high school that opened two years ago as what the district described as “a place where a diverse student body converges with no borders.”. But the convergence of Black students and a largely Latino student body and staff have been...
Philadelphia Catholic School Students In Racist Blackface Video Will Be Disciplined, Archdiocese Says
Students from St. Hubert Catholic High School and Franklin Towne Charter High School in Philadelphia posted a racist video in which one wore blackface. Now they're being exposed. The post Philadelphia Catholic School Students In Racist Blackface Video Will Be Disciplined, Archdiocese Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Trentonian
Celebrating Black History in Trenton: Spring Street Neighborhood
TRENTON – In celebration of the rich black history in Trenton, today’s topic is the Spring Street Neighborhood. According to Trenton’s Historical Society, Spring Street was the center of Trenton’s middle-class African-American community. Through the 1920s, only one family identified as non-White on the street. However, by the turn of the decade, most residents were declared “colored” or “mulatto.”
Protest held after racist video involving students in Philadelphia surfaces
Protesters gathered on Wednesday morning after a racist video surfaced apparently involving students from two schools in Philadelphia.
New Jersey Globe
Teska Frisby is new Trenton council president
Teska Frisby is the new Trenton City Council President, a move that ends a four-year reign of dysfunction and infighting in the state’s capital city. Trenton held a second inauguration ceremony tonight with a full council reorganization after the city clerk miscalculated the threshold for runoff elections and triggered a contest for three at-large seats on January 24.
WildFlour Bakery & Café Closing for Good in Lawrence, NJ
So sad to hear the news that WildFlour Bakery & Café in Lawrenceville will be closing its doors for good on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The gluten-free bakery and eatery has been a staple on Lawrenceville Main Street, next to the Purple Cow ice cream shop, for 10 years.
Living conditions are deplorable, say residents of Newark housing complex
Residents say complaints about Georgia King Village fall on deaf ears. Residents of the Georgia King Village housing complex in Newark say they are living in deplorable conditions. And they say that complaints to the complex’s management, L + M Development Partners, continue to fall on deaf ears. The city council recently voted to rescind L + M’s property tax break if conditions aren’t fixed within 60 days.
New Bent Iron Brewery Being Built in Hamilton Township, NJ
Oh, you're going to love this news if you're a beer drinker. There's a new brewery being built in Hamilton Township (Mercer County), according to Mayor Jeff Martin's social media. It will be the very FIRST brewery in town. I love the name. It's called the Bent Iron Brewing Company....
Lawrence Township Police Department hires seven new officers
Seven new police officers, including one who was a police officer with the New York City Police Department, have joined the ranks of the Lawrence Township Police Department, according to Police Chief Christopher Longo. Five of the newly-hired police officers will attend a police academy for basic police officer training....
Morristown's Imani Glover Found
The Morris County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed Wednesday morning, Feb. 8 that Imani Glover has been found safe.The prosecutor's office in a news release said only that the 25-year-old woman had been "located." Glover, who frequents Newark, had been missing since Sunday, Jan. 8.&…
trentondaily.com
Isles to Host First-Time Homebuyers Course
If homeownership is on your list of goals for 2023, this weekend’s workshop will equip you with all the tools you need to make that dream a reality!. This upcoming Saturday, February 11th, Isles will host one of their beloved first-time homebuyers workshops. This all-day workshop gives prospective homeowners a comprehensive overview of the steps involved in purchasing their first home. Registration is $50 for individuals and $75 for couples. The course will take place from 8:45 am-4:00 pm at 33 Tucker St., Trenton, NJ 08618.
One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say
One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
Archdiocese of Philadelphia investigating after racially charged video surfaces
"We are extremely disappointed to learn that anyone associated with Saint Hubert's would act in such a manner, which is entirely inconsistent with our values," said the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.
Divorce Trials Suspended in Several NJ Counties
If you are getting or filing for divorce in six New Jersey counties, you won't be getting a trial any time soon. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner of the New Jersey Supreme Court has suspended matrimonial and civil trials in Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Salem, Somerset, and Warren Counties due to a lack of judges.
2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
