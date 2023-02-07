If homeownership is on your list of goals for 2023, this weekend’s workshop will equip you with all the tools you need to make that dream a reality!. This upcoming Saturday, February 11th, Isles will host one of their beloved first-time homebuyers workshops. This all-day workshop gives prospective homeowners a comprehensive overview of the steps involved in purchasing their first home. Registration is $50 for individuals and $75 for couples. The course will take place from 8:45 am-4:00 pm at 33 Tucker St., Trenton, NJ 08618.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO