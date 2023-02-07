ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Artworks Trenton to Host Fluid Acrylics Workshop

If you’re looking for a fun activity to kick off your Super Bowl weekend, Artworks is here with another inspiring instructional workshop to help you embrace your inner artist. On Saturday, February 11th, Artworks Trenton will be hosting a workshop teaching the ins and outs of fluid acrylic painting....
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

Mercer County Connection to host events

HAMILTON – Mercer County Connection – located at 957 Route 33 in the Hamilton Square Shopping Center – has announced a slew of public programming during the month of February. The following is a list of the offerings. Please call 609-890-9800 to reserve space, unless otherwise noted.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Trentonian

Celebrating Black History In Trenton: Shiloh Baptist Church

TRENTON – Today’s article will be highlighting the history of Shiloh Baptist Church. According to the Trenton Historical Society, Shiloh Baptist Church is the city’s oldest African American Baptist congregation. Founded in 1880, Shiloh would not be incorporated until 1897 according to their website. Shiloh Baptist has...
TRENTON, NJ
Phillymag.com

Temple Student Strike Turns Ugly as School Ends Some Tuition Aid

The university is putting a halt on tuition aid to those striking. But Temple officials say there's nothing to see here. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In case you’ve been thinking about nothing but the...
TEMPLE, PA
Trentonian

Celebrating Black History in Trenton: Spring Street Neighborhood

TRENTON – In celebration of the rich black history in Trenton, today’s topic is the Spring Street Neighborhood. According to Trenton’s Historical Society, Spring Street was the center of Trenton’s middle-class African-American community. Through the 1920s, only one family identified as non-White on the street. However, by the turn of the decade, most residents were declared “colored” or “mulatto.”
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Teska Frisby is new Trenton council president

Teska Frisby is the new Trenton City Council President, a move that ends a four-year reign of dysfunction and infighting in the state’s capital city. Trenton held a second inauguration ceremony tonight with a full council reorganization after the city clerk miscalculated the threshold for runoff elections and triggered a contest for three at-large seats on January 24.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Living conditions are deplorable, say residents of Newark housing complex

Residents say complaints about Georgia King Village fall on deaf ears. Residents of the Georgia King Village housing complex in Newark say they are living in deplorable conditions. And they say that complaints to the complex’s management, L + M Development Partners, continue to fall on deaf ears. The city council recently voted to rescind L + M’s property tax break if conditions aren’t fixed within 60 days.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Morristown's Imani Glover Found

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed Wednesday morning, Feb. 8 that Imani Glover has been found safe.The prosecutor's office in a news release said only that the 25-year-old woman had been "located." Glover, who frequents Newark, had been missing since Sunday, Jan. 8.&…
MORRISTOWN, NJ
trentondaily.com

Isles to Host First-Time Homebuyers Course

If homeownership is on your list of goals for 2023, this weekend’s workshop will equip you with all the tools you need to make that dream a reality!. This upcoming Saturday, February 11th, Isles will host one of their beloved first-time homebuyers workshops. This all-day workshop gives prospective homeowners a comprehensive overview of the steps involved in purchasing their first home. Registration is $50 for individuals and $75 for couples. The course will take place from 8:45 am-4:00 pm at 33 Tucker St., Trenton, NJ 08618.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say

One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Divorce Trials Suspended in Several NJ Counties

If you are getting or filing for divorce in six New Jersey counties, you won't be getting a trial any time soon. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner of the New Jersey Supreme Court has suspended matrimonial and civil trials in Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Salem, Somerset, and Warren Counties due to a lack of judges.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

