CNET
How to Claim Your Part of AT&T's $60 Million Settlement
AT&T is trying to distribute millions of dollars left from a 2019 settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission, according to the government regulator. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $60 million to resolve claims it failed to notify customers their data speeds were being intentionally reduced. According to a...
How to Handle Spam Phone Calls
Spam phone calls can be a nuisance and a distraction, taking up valuable time and potentially exposing you to scams or fraud. However, there are steps you can take to reduce the number of unwanted calls you receive and protect yourself from potential harm.
CNET
Claim Your Money From All These Class Action Settlements Worth Millions
Consumers and the government alike are cracking down on companies that have engaged in negligent or harmful policies -- whether it's purposefully slowing down data while keeping rates high (in the...
Millions of Wells Fargo Auto, Banking, Mortgage Customers Could See Payout From $3.7B Settlement
Millions of Wells Fargo customers with who held bank accounts, or auto loan or mortgage loan accounts with the bank from 2011-2022 may be entitled to a part of a $3.7 billion settlement after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found the bank subjected certain accounts to "illegal practices" in the form of misapplied auto loan payments, wrongful foreclosures, unwarranted overdraft fees and more.
Final three days to claim cash from $350million T-Mobile settlement as company hit by second huge data breach
THE deadline to score payments from the multimillion-dollar T-Mobile settlement is in just three days. Eligible customers can grab $25 cash payments, while California residents are entitled to $100. The telecommunications company agreed to settle the $350million lawsuit stemming from the 2021 criminal cyberattack. This is where a breach exposed...
Final hours for Americans to claim one-time payment of up to $100 from $350million T-Mobile settlement – who qualifies
IT'S the final opportunity for wireless customers to take action and grab money under a big settlement fund. T-Mobile was sued over a cyberattack in 2021, which exposed the addresses, pins and other personal information. Eventually, the telecommunications giant reached a $350million settlement deal to resolve the matter. WHO QUALIFIES...
Credit Karma tricked customers into thinking they were pre-approved for credit cards, FTC says
The Federal Trade Commission on Monday ordered personal finance company Credit Karma to pay $3 million to customers the agency alleges were deceived into applying for products they weren't eligible for. Credit Karma used "dark patterns" to trick consumers into thinking they were "pre-approved" for credit card offers that they...
FTC Warns Americans Of Phone Scams
The Federal Trade Commission says Americans lost more than $2 billion in 2021 from scams where callers pretend to be law enforcement and threaten jail time. They demand money, usually through an app, and once you pay, you may be out of options, the Better Business Bureau said.
GoodRx to pay $1.5 million fine as part of FTC settlement
GoodRx will have to pay a $1.5 million fine as part of a proposed settlement with the Federal Trade Commission if it gets approved by a federal court.
37 million T-Mobile customers were hacked
(CNN) — T-Mobile said a “bad actor” accessed personal data from 37 million current customers in a November data breach. In a regulatory filing Thursday, the company said the hacker stole customer data that included names, billing addresses, emails, phone numbers, dates of birth, T-Mobile account numbers and information describing the kind of service they have with […] The post 37 million T-Mobile customers were hacked appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Wesson Oil to payout $3 million in class action lawsuit, you may be owed money in the settlement
Do you use Wesson Oil products? If so, you may be one of the millions of Wesson Oil consumers due money from the brand's false advertising settlement, according to a news report.
The Biggest Open Class Action Settlements of All Time
The Biggest Open Class Action Settlement Payouts of All Time. When it comes to open class action lawsuits, many huge-scale lawsuits have seen some incredible settlement payouts, ending up as 4 or 5 digit payouts to end users, with the largest class action settlement payout stretches into the multi-billions.
CoinDesk
FTX Bankruptcy Judge Allows Company to Subpoena Founder Bankman-Fried, Other 'Insiders'
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. U.S Judge John Dorsey ordered that FTX's new leadership and its official creditor committee can subpoena the crypto exchange's founders and former executives, including Sam Bankman-Fried. Gary Wang, Caroline Ellison, Nishad Singh, Constance Wang...
200,000 student-loan borrowers will be 'severely harmed' if a judge rules in favor of 3 companies who want to block them from getting $6 billion in debt relief, a new legal filing says
Three companies filed a motion to block an already-approved settlement that would give 200,000 student-loan borrowers relief. The borrowers responded.
Reed calls on federal agencies to investigate egg price gouging
U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent letters to the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission, asking the agencies to take a closer look at the country’s largest egg companies.
Agriculture Online
Carbon contracts don’t pay enough, large-farm survey finds
Comparatively few farmers are actively considering a carbon contract and the vast majority of them want a higher payment per acre than was being offered, said the monthly Ag Economy Barometer on Tuesday. Growers commonly said they were offered $10-$30 for each ton of carbon sequestered through farming practices, a fraction of what they desire.
