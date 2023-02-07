ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

How to Claim Your Part of AT&T's $60 Million Settlement

AT&T is trying to distribute millions of dollars left from a 2019 settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission, according to the government regulator. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $60 million to resolve claims it failed to notify customers their data speeds were being intentionally reduced. According to a...
Nick Davies

How to Handle Spam Phone Calls

Spam phone calls can be a nuisance and a distraction, taking up valuable time and potentially exposing you to scams or fraud. However, there are steps you can take to reduce the number of unwanted calls you receive and protect yourself from potential harm.
CNET

Find Out if You're Eligible for Money From AT&T's $60 Million Settlement

Back in 2019, the Federal Trade Commission ordered AT&T to pay $60 million for failing to notify millions of customers with unlimited plans that their data speeds were being reduced. On Thursday, the FTC said there's still $7 million left to distribute to customers AT&T hasn't been able to track down yet.
NBC Chicago

Millions of Wells Fargo Auto, Banking, Mortgage Customers Could See Payout From $3.7B Settlement

Millions of Wells Fargo customers with who held bank accounts, or auto loan or mortgage loan accounts with the bank from 2011-2022 may be entitled to a part of a $3.7 billion settlement after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found the bank subjected certain accounts to "illegal practices" in the form of misapplied auto loan payments, wrongful foreclosures, unwarranted overdraft fees and more.
The US Sun

Final three days to claim cash from $350million T-Mobile settlement as company hit by second huge data breach

THE deadline to score payments from the multimillion-dollar T-Mobile settlement is in just three days. Eligible customers can grab $25 cash payments, while California residents are entitled to $100. The telecommunications company agreed to settle the $350million lawsuit stemming from the 2021 criminal cyberattack. This is where a breach exposed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

Final hours for Americans to claim one-time payment of up to $100 from $350million T-Mobile settlement – who qualifies

IT'S the final opportunity for wireless customers to take action and grab money under a big settlement fund. T-Mobile was sued over a cyberattack in 2021, which exposed the addresses, pins and other personal information. Eventually, the telecommunications giant reached a $350million settlement deal to resolve the matter. WHO QUALIFIES...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

FTC Warns Americans Of Phone Scams

The Federal Trade Commission says Americans lost more than $2 billion in 2021 from scams where callers pretend to be law enforcement and threaten jail time. They demand money, usually through an app, and once you pay, you may be out of options, the Better Business Bureau said.
TheAtlantaVoice

37 million T-Mobile customers were hacked

(CNN) — T-Mobile said a “bad actor” accessed personal data from 37 million current customers in a November data breach. In a regulatory filing Thursday, the company said the hacker stole customer data that included names, billing addresses, emails, phone numbers, dates of birth, T-Mobile account numbers and information describing the kind of service they have with […] The post 37 million T-Mobile customers were hacked appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
OpenClassActions.com

The Biggest Open Class Action Settlements of All Time

The Biggest Open Class Action Settlement Payouts of All Time. When it comes to open class action lawsuits, many huge-scale lawsuits have seen some incredible settlement payouts, ending up as 4 or 5 digit payouts to end users, with the largest class action settlement payout stretches into the multi-billions.
Agriculture Online

Carbon contracts don’t pay enough, large-farm survey finds

Comparatively few farmers are actively considering a carbon contract and the vast majority of them want a higher payment per acre than was being offered, said the monthly Ag Economy Barometer on Tuesday. Growers commonly said they were offered $10-$30 for each ton of carbon sequestered through farming practices, a fraction of what they desire.

