Five Keota Freshmen Nominated For All-State Speech
The Keota Large Group Speech Team competed at the state competition in Cedar Rapids on Saturday. Sending 6 groups and 35 total students, Keota received one all-state nomination for Reader’s Theatre. Freshmen Jake Morris, Chase Haifley, Jackson Vittetoe, Luke Moeller, and Gavin Sieren earned their nomination for the 2023...
Washington 4-H Seeking Hall of Fame Nominations
Nominations for Washington County 4-H Hall of Fame recipients are now being accepted. The Iowa 4-H Foundation sponsors the annual Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Iowa State Fair. Counties nominate volunteers, community leaders, and Extension staff members who have exemplified outstanding service and dedication to the 4-H youth program in their county. Only one individual or couple per county can be nominated each year. Inductees can be recognized posthumously. Nominations can be sent to the Washington County Extension Office. Please include a description sharing the nominees’ involvement and years of service to the Washington County 4-H program. Nominations are being accepted until April 1. Contact Amy Green at the Extension Office at 319-653-4811 with any questions.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH SAMANTHA JAMISON
On today’s program, we’re talking with Samantha Jamison, Program Director of 4-H, Youth Enrichment, and Ag Education at ISU Extension and Outreach for Louisa County, about Annie’s Project.
Sigourney Pennies For Patients Event Concludes Friday
With one week remaining in the Pennies for Patients event at Sigourney High School, a total of $855.39 in donations has been collected so far. Organized by the Sigourney National Honor Society, this year’s event benefits the VA Central Iowa Healthcare System. Last year’s event raised $1,227.76 for the Stead Family Children’s Hospital, the most in its over-20-year history.
Washington Public Library Thursday Concert Series with Aces & Eights
The Washington Public Library’s next Thursday Concert Series event will be held at a special time on February 9th. The group Aces and Eights will perform starting at 6 PM and going until 7 PM. The Thursday Concert Series is usually scheduled for the noon hour. This is a free event, and all are welcome to attend.
Ezra “Buzz” Miller
A memorial service for 74-year-old Ezra “Buzz” Miller of Kalona will be Saturday, February 11th at 10:30a.m. at the Lower Deer Creek Church. Family will greet friends Friday, February 10th from 4-8p.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A general memorial has been established.
Washington School Board Meeting Preview
The Washington School Board will meet Wednesday evening at 7 PM. On the agenda is a public hearing on the High School and Middle School Improvement project. The Board may resolve to adopt plans, specifications, and estimated cost of the Bid Package for the project after the public hearing. Also on the agenda under consent items are fundraisers, open enrollment, resignations, transfers, and new hires. Under discussion items are the first reading of the Board Policy. This meeting will be held in the Administration building at 404 W Main St, Washington.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Meg Prange
On today’s program, we are talking with Fiber Artist Meg Prange about her time as a Fiber Artist and her display at The Washington Public Library for Fiber Arts February.
Demon Archers Take Five Team Titles; Janecek, Moore, Andrew, Jones Win Individual Gold
All that glittered was gold Saturday for the Washington archery teams at the Chuck Hallier Memorial Tournament in Mount Vernon. The Washington High School shooters were team champions in the bullseye contest with a 3331 score, topping Solon’s 3311. The Demon’s Hayden Janecek was the indidivual girls champion with a 290 that included 22 tens. Other Demon girl top tens included Madison Conway third. Boys leader was Jonathan Moore runner-up with a 291 and 24 tens. Other boys top tens included Curtis Stender third. The High Schoolers completed their sweep of team gold, winning the 3D championship with a score of 1641, besting Solon’s 1631. Moore was the individual boys champion at the event with a 283 and 16 tens. Other Washington boys top tens included Brian Fritz third, Tyler Alderton seventh, Riley Kasper ninth and Levi Applegate 10th. For the Demon girls, Allison Rees was runner-up with a 283 that included 21 tens.
Spring Cleanup for Elm Grove & Woodlawn Cemeteries
Spring cleanup for Elm Grove and Woodlawn Cemeteries in Washington will be on March 1 at 7 a.m., weather permitting. Any decorations left after February 28, will be picked up and disposed of during the spring cemetery cleanup. Decorations acceptable to leave include Shepherds’ hooks, military markers, monument toppers, planted and potted flowers, and vase flowers. All decorations must be off the ground and placed on monument stones or foundations. Any decorations left on the ground will be removed and disposed of. Live flowers, whether potted or planted, wreaths, grave blankets, flags, etc., will be disposed of when they become unsightly.
Only Minor Injuries Sustained In Iowa Wesleyan Minibus Incident
On Wednesday, February 1, an Iowa Wesleyan University Minibus carrying seven students rolled onto its side just east of Des Moines. Four students who sustained minor injuries were transported to local Des Moines Hospitals and have since been released. The group was traveling to the State Capitol to participate in...
Judy Rae Shafer Manning
A funeral service for 80-year-old Judy Rae Shafer Manning of Bertram, Texas, formerly of Wayland will be Saturday, February 11th at 11a.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Family will greet friends from 9a.m. until the time of service. Following the funeral, burial will be at the Cottonwood Methodist Church in Wayland. A meal will follow at the Wayland Mennonite Church. The service will be livestreamed on the Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Washington County Conservation Meeting Preview
The Washington County Conservation Board will be meeting on Thursday. On the agenda for discussion and potential action is Sockum Ridge Management. Marr Park Internet, Marr Park Shower House, Summer Staffing, Conservation Center displays, and the 2023/2024 budget. The Board is meeting at 4:30 PM at the Conservation Education Center in Marr Park in Ainsworth.
Columbus Girls’ Hoops Entangled by English Valleys
The Columbus Wildcats were tripped up by English Valleys last night 44-28 in their final game of the girls’ basketball regular season. A 13-2 deficit in the first quarter was too much for Columbus to ever overcome, although the Wildcats did slice the deficit down to single digits, only trailing 31-24 entering the final period. But English Valleys closed the game on a 13-4 run to seal the deal.
Kay Beinhart
Funeral mass for 80-year-old Kay Beinhart of Harper will be at 10:30a.m. Friday, February 10th at Holy Trinity Parish-St. Mary Catholic Church in Keota. Burial will be at Holy Trinity Cemeteries-St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Harper. Visitation will be from 4-7p.m. Thursday, February 9th at the church with a vigil service at 3:30p.m. A memorial fund has been established for the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association or Keota Schools Special Education Department. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Keota is caring for Kay and her family.
D. Wayne Brock
Funeral services for 91-year-old D. Wayne Brock of Washington will be at 2p.m. Friday, February 10th at the United Presbyterian Church in Washington. Calling hours begin at 2p.m. Thursday at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington with family present to receive friends from 5-7p.m. Interment with military honors will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established for the Washington Municipal Band.
Ravens and ‘Cats Clash to Close Regular Season
The Hillcrest Academy and Columbus boys basketball teams will lace them up for the final time in the regular season tonight when the Ravens visit Columbus Junction. Hillcrest comes in at 10-10 on the year and 9-6 in the Southeast Iowa Superconference after a 56-40 loss in Saturday’s Superconference Shoot Out in Kalona to Mediapolis where Luke Schrock had 15 points and Grant Bender 12. On the season, the Ravens score 55 points per game and give up 48, shooting 44% from the floor, 30% from three and 57% at the line with 24 boards, 13 assists, 11 steals and 12 turnovers per game. Individually, Bender has a team best 17 points and six rebounds per game. Schrock has three assists and steals per night.
Lone Tree BBall Slips Up at Super Conference Shootout
The Lone Tree Lions came up short in basketball over the weekend, losing both of their games at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Shootout. The Lone Tree girls fell 65-40 to West Burlington, seeing a nine-point deficit at the end of the first quarter grow to 31-21 at halftime. West Burlington’s lead only increased from there, going up by fourteen before closing the game on a 17-6 run. Despite the loss, the Lions close the regular season by winning six of their last eight games, taking their record to 13-8. Lone Tree will start the playoffs Thursday night when they host Midland in the first round of the Class 1A-Region 3 tournament. The Lion boys lost a thriller Saturday night, falling 63-61 to Van Buren County. Lone Tree is 7-14 and will conclude the regular season tonight when they visit Winfield-Mount Union.
Discussions To Continue As Action Tabled In Brighton Fire Dispute
The Brighton City Council met in regular session on Monday. While the general consensus from the parties involved in the fire dispute is that they are moving in the right direction, action was tabled for their next meeting. On Wednesday, January 25, Brighton Mayor, Melvin Rich, met with a representative...
WCHC Public Hearing Notice for Budget
The Washington County Hospital and Clinics Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing on the fiscal year 2023/2024 budget. This hearing will take place on February 23 at 4:00 PM at the Washington County Hospital and Clinics, Robert Nicola Conference Room at 400 East Polk St. in Washington. At the public hearing, any resident or taxpayer may present objections to or arguments in favor of any part of the proposed budget.
