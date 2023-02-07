The Lone Tree Lions came up short in basketball over the weekend, losing both of their games at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Shootout. The Lone Tree girls fell 65-40 to West Burlington, seeing a nine-point deficit at the end of the first quarter grow to 31-21 at halftime. West Burlington’s lead only increased from there, going up by fourteen before closing the game on a 17-6 run. Despite the loss, the Lions close the regular season by winning six of their last eight games, taking their record to 13-8. Lone Tree will start the playoffs Thursday night when they host Midland in the first round of the Class 1A-Region 3 tournament. The Lion boys lost a thriller Saturday night, falling 63-61 to Van Buren County. Lone Tree is 7-14 and will conclude the regular season tonight when they visit Winfield-Mount Union.

LONE TREE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO