ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New York Sun

Doves Silent as Russians Violate Arms Treaty, Threaten Use ‘Nuke’ Against U.S. New York and London

By DEAN KARAYANIS
The New York Sun
The New York Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DfQ4b_0kf4ExDE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GEbC9_0kf4ExDE00

As Russia’s war in Ukraine grinds on, the remnant of the old Soviet Union threatens nuclear war and violates a landmark arms-control treaty. The Biden administration dismisses this as saber-rattling and the peace groups that screamed for disarmament during the Cold War are silent. Has the West learned to stop worrying and, if not love the bomb, at least ignore it?

As the fates of Hiroshima and Nagasaki fade from memory, atomic weapons have become the stuff of films and fiction, with younger Americans shrugging off “Duck and Cover” as nostalgia and Cold War paranoia. If these modern people are persuaded only by movies, they would do well to remember the computer’s lesson from the 1983 film “War Games” — that the only winning move in a nuclear war is “not to play.”

Tell that to the Kremlin. “The defeat of a nuclear power in a conventional war,” a former Russian president, Dmitry Medvedev, posted on Telegram when warning against backing a Ukrainian victory, “may trigger a nuclear war.” Last week, a member of the Russian Duma, Andrey Gurulyov, said that until Americans “get hit with a nuke on their skulls, they won’t come to their senses.”

After Russia tested its Satan II ICBM last April, a former lieutenant general in the Red Army, Evgeny Buzhinskiy, celebrated . “If 7.5 megatons will be delivered to the territory of our so-called partner,” he said of America, “then objects like the City of New York ... would be gone.”

Another Russian MP, Yuri Shvytkin, painted a similarly apocalyptic scenario. “The warheads in the missile are indeed capable of hitting enemy targets,” he said . “So you understand, there would be virtually no New York left — there would be virtually no England left — from a single missile.”

The record shows, of course, that President Trump was not above this kind of saber rattling himself. He did this most famously in his “Little Rocket Man” speech at the United Nations, when he tried to force Kim Jong-un into talks by threatening to obliterate North Korea. Russia, though, actually has the means of delivering the nuclear weapons they are threatening to use.

Plus, the Russian president, Vladmir Putin, has threatened nuclear war again and again, saying it’s “not a bluff.” He maintains the world’s largest arsenal and is now refusing to allow inspections to ensure they’re not expanding it. NATO noted “with concern that Russia has failed to comply with legally binding obligations under the New START treaty.”

Words on paper, of course, are no obstacle to Moscow. Mr. Putin violated the Budapest Memorandum — signed in 1994 along with the U.K. and America — promising to respect Ukraine’s borders, annexing Crimea in 2014 and launching the full-scale invasion one year ago. Yet a conventional wisdom of denial has taken shape in the West.

It reckons that Russia won’t use nuclear weapons because we say so. In the event cities are reduced to radioactive rubble, they may pan the strategy of Imperial Japan’s wartime prime minister, Hideki Tojo, who — in diary entries released in 2008 — planned to ignore the rain of atomics.

On “Meet the Press,” President Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, pledged “decisive” action in the event of a nuclear strike. “If Russia crosses this line,” he said, “there will be catastrophic consequences for Russia. The United States will respond decisively.” On “60 Minutes,” the secretary of state, Antony Blinken, warned that “the consequences would be horrific.”andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

Despite this doomsday rhetoric, the peace movement seems absent from public debate. I wrote in the Sun on August 2 of last year that the Doomsday Clock — a touchstone of the “no nukes” lobby — had remained unmoved despite Russian belligerence. Last month, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists ticked the clock’s hands the closest they’ve been to midnight, symbolizing Armageddon.

Even this is only “largely, but not exclusively” about Ukraine, adding “climate change, biological events, and the misuse of other disruptive technologies,” as if nuclear weapons no longer present the singular road to human extinction. The world may have forgotten its power, but the atomic genie is just the push of a button away from escaping — and the only way to win a nuclear war remains not to play.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

As the Russia-Ukraine War rages into 2023, the economic and human cost of the Russian invasion of its neighbor continues to rise. The war began in February 2022, and several months into the conflict an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin made a startling statement about a potential Russian military strike on a major Western city if NATO was drawn into the war.
msn.com

Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises

Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
Centre Daily

Russia Loses World’s Largest Nuclear Submarine

The Russian Navy has confirmed it has decommissioned its nuclear-powered strategic submarine Dmitry Donskoy, which formed part of Moscow's formidable Cold War weapon system. There had been speculation for months about the fate of the Typhoon-class submarine, which had been launched in 1980. In 2021, Russia's state news agency Tass reported that the strategic missile cruiser would stay in service until 2026.
The Guardian

When will Putin give up Ukraine? Only when his inner circle forces him to stop

Almost a year on, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has lost little of its shock value. Last weekend, a targeted missile strike hollowed out a residential building in Dnipro, killing 45 citizens. Now, the UK, France and even ever-cautious Germany are talking about supplying Ukraine with western tanks – something that seemed unthinkable even a month ago as western allies remained stuck in a bureaucratic game of chicken, with none willing to be the first to send tanks.
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Costly For Belarus President As He Faced Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, was facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko was facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
The New York Sun

The New York Sun

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party.

 https://www.nysun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy