Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire
Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.
India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion
NEW DELHI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NYU's ‘Dean of Valuation' Says Adani Group Exploited ‘Weakest Links' in Indian Institutions
The Adani Group didn't play a "con game" but has exploited the "weakest links" in India's institutions to its advantage, according to NYU's 'Dean of Valuation' Aswath Damodaran. The finance professor at the Stern school of business said fundamentals "never come into play" for Indian markets. "Nobody wants to talk...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
gcaptain.com
‘The Party is Over’ for Container Shipping, Says Hapag-Lloyd CEO
HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Container freight rates will keep declining in the current realignment of shipping demand and supply, said the chief executive of Germany’s liner Hapag Lloyd, the world’s number five by transport capacity. “The party is over. We are back to a normal shipping...
CNBC
Sweden finds Europe's largest deposit of rare earth metals, which could become 'more important than oil and gas'
Swedish mining company LKAB discovered one million metric tons of rare earth oxides, which are used in electric vehicles and wind turbines. CEO Jan Moström said it was good news for Europe, which imports 99% of its rare earth elements from China. In 2022, European Commission President Ursula von...
CNBC
There isn't enough copper in the world — and the shortage could last till 2030
A copper deficit is set to inundate global markets throughout 2023, fueled by increasingly challenged South American supply streams and higher demand pressures. Copper is a leading pulse check for economic health, and the red metal's squeeze could be an indicator that global inflationary pressures could worsen, and subsequently compel central banks to maintain their hawkish stances for longer.
Chances of coal being phased out? Just 1 in 20 by 2050
Coal power plants are a major contributor to climate disruption — but current policies give just a 1 in 20 chance of phasing them out by 2050. According to a study published on Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change, growing calls for an end to the use of coal — and even widespread global agreements to stop…
BBC
Energy firms told to stop force-fitting prepayment meters
Energy companies have been asked by the industry regulator Ofgem to suspend the forced installation of prepayment meters. It comes after The Times found debt agents for British Gas had broken into vulnerable people's homes to fit meters. Ofgem has asked all suppliers to review the use of court warrants...
NASDAQ
India's NSE lowers price band on two Adani firms
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indian bourse National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has revised the circuit limits of Adani Green Energy Ltd ADNA.NS and Adani Transmission Ltd ADAI.NS to 5%, according to data on its website on Monday. The NSE had revised the price bands of both companies to 10%...
Billionaire Gautam Adani's Empire Makes a Shocking U-Turn
The day after a successful share sale, the conglomerate of Asia's former richest man has decided to return investors their money.
OilPrice.com
Embattled Adani Embarks On A Coal Fire Sale To Boost Liquidity
India’s conglomerate Adani is offering coal cargoes at a discount to benchmarks in a move suggesting that the group’s traders are eager to sell the coal quickly and potentially boost the liquidity at Adani Group, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Thursday. The giant industrial conglomerate...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Credit Suisse Posts Massive Annual Loss, CEO Describes Results as ‘Completely Unacceptable'
The Credit Suisse quarterly result was worse than analyst projections of a net loss attributable to shareholders of 1.32 billion Swiss francs, and took the embattled Swiss lender's full-year loss to 7.3 billion Swiss francs. Credit Suisse in October announced a plan to simplify and transform its business in an...
Fighting Climate Change Was Costly. Now It’s Profitable.
Sign up for The Weekly Planet, The Atlantic’s newsletter about living through climate change, here.It is a good time to be in the decarbonization business in the United States. The Inflation Reduction Act—with its $374 billion cornucopia of green incentives, subsidies, and grants—was designed to entice private companies to invest in the transition away from fossil fuels. Initial reports already suggest that the IRA may be working. An analysis by American Clean Power, a lobbying group of renewable-energy companies, indicates that even just the anticipation of its bounty catalyzed $40 billion in investments and created nearly 7,000 jobs in the...
Motley Fool
Adani Continues to Reel From Damning Short-Seller Report
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Crisis at Adani Group intensifies as Indian activists stage protests
The crisis engulfing the Adani Group has intensified as hundreds of members of India’s opposition parties took to the streets to press for an investigation into allegations by a US short-seller against India’s second-biggest business group which triggered its market rout. The Adani Group said on Monday that...
BBC
South Africa's power cuts hit vineyards: No power, no pinot
South Africans are struggling with crippling power cuts on a daily basis, which are imposing huge costs on business. As the country's grape harvest gets under way, there are fears about the impact on the wine industry. The rumble of tractors, the churning of the wine press and occasional bouts...
pv-magazine-usa.com
EV batteries alone could satisfy short-term grid storage demand
With gigawatts of batteries on wheels expected to enter electricity markets around the world this decade, much ink has been spilt debating the theoretical benefits of V2G technology. While it has been around for over a decade, the sector has been struggling to identify a viable commercial model and make V2G attractive for EV owners reluctant to cede control of their vehicles.
Gautam Adani: The Billionaire at the Center of India's Corporate Scandals
Adani Group, founded by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, is one of India's largest conglomerates with interests in ports, logistics, agribusiness, real estate, and renewable energy. The company has been the center of numerous controversies, both in India and abroad. This article takes a comprehensive look at the rise and fall of the Adani Group, exploring its journey through disputes and its impact on India's economy and environment.
