Frisco City Council tables decision on Universal Kids Frisco
Frisco City Council and Planning and Zoning Committee members listened to over an hour of statements regarding Universal Kids Frisco from residents during the public comment session of the special Feb. 7 meeting. (Riley Farrell/Community Impact) Universal Kids Frisco’s planning and zoning request to build a 30-acre theme park was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Neighbors Voice Concerns Over Downtown Irving Alcohol Sales
Neighbors voiced concerns Wednesday over an Irving City Council vote planned Thursday to expand alcohol sales in the Old Downtown Irving area. The change would allow up to 70% of sales in downtown restaurants to be alcohol. Restaurants are now required to sell more food than alcohol. Old Downtown Irving...
Keller approves the city’s first Indian market/restaurant
Rendering of the north facade of Desi Adda, which was approved by the Keller city council. (Courtesy city of Keller) During their regular meeting Feb. 7, Keller City Council approved the application for a specific use permit for a grocery store/restaurant located at 1110 Keller Parkway. The business, named Desi Adda, will be the city’s first Indian market and restaurant, according to a council presentation.
McKinney Mayor: There's 'Significant Interest' From Major Airlines in Possible Commercial Airport Plans
MCKINNEY, Texas — The McKinney National Airport is one big step closer to having commercial flights. The city council voted Tuesday to let residents decide a $200 million bond to help pay for the airport. The bond would cover roughly two-thirds of the estimated cost for the project. "I'm...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Proposed Fort Worth Board Aims to Include Community Voice on Policing
A proposed board in Fort Worth has goals of more transparency and accountability when it comes to policing. On Tuesday, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes briefed city council members on the Community Advisory Board which aims to encourage Fort Worth residents to work with the police department in a collaborative working group to “further the goal of fair, just, and dignified treatment of every person."
City Of Frisco Tries To Reduce Concerns From Residents
As previously reported by Local Profile, Frisco’s plan for a new Universal theme park stirred concerns among its residents. Following a town-hall-style meeting held on Jan. 11 at Trent Middle School after the announcement, on Saturday the Frisco Chamber of Commerce organized a meeting to address the concerns raised by residents.
Approximate 140,000 square-foot 'big-box superstore' eyeing Forney development
FORNEY, Texas — An approximate 140,000-square foot "big-box superstore," rumored to be Target, is eyeing Forney for development in a much-larger project proposing a 350,000-square-foot development, according to economic and development officials. While those officials wouldn't confirm on the record who exactly the superstore is, one thing is for...
Dallas Observer
Hurtado in Little Elm Shutters
After opening just last June, Hurtado Barbecue announced Tuesday, Feb. 7, the closing of its Little Elm location on Hardwicke Lane. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our Little Elm location," said owner Brandon Hurtado. "We gave it everything we had, but after being forced to close with severe water leaks and inclement weather in a very seasonal town, we unfortunately couldn’t recover."
Wastewater warning from the Fort Worth Water Department
The city’s water department spokeswoman Mary Gugliuzza says the heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday caused some sanitary sewer overflows to occur from the Fort Worth collection system.
Braum’s restaurant delayed but still coming to FM 407
A new Braum’s restaurant is still in the works for FM 407, though it has been significantly delayed. In November 2021, the Double Oak Town Council approved the site plan for the new restaurant, to be located near Chinn Chapel Road, between Rapid Med Urgent Care and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. The restaurant planned to open in summer 2022, but it has been delayed for several reasons.
Richardson proposing to raise senior tax exemption to $130,000
The city of Richardson proposed amending its senior tax exemption during a City Council work session Feb. 6. (Jackson King/Community Impact) The city of Richardson proposed amending its senior tax exemption to increase it to $130,000 per household during a City Council work session Feb. 6. The exemption for people...
Forney council member resigns to run for mayor
FORNEY, Texas — Forney City Council member Jason Roberson announced Wednesday morning he will be resigning from his seat on the council to run for Mayor in the May 2023 city elections. “In deciding to run for mayor, I really took time to consider one main question: Is there...
New Brewery in the Works for North Richland Hills
Keyworth Brewing Co. will offer a place to hang with friends and family while enjoying a couple of brews.
dmagazine.com
How to Spend a Day in Lewisville
Going to Lewisville these days is, for Doctor Who fans, a bit like stepping into the TARDIS. Stroll the streets of the recently rebranded Old Town and it feels like you’ve traversed time and space to modern-day Fredericksburg. Enter the once-dead Vista Ridge Mall, where the Sears anchor used to be, and you’ll find yourself in a bustling Asian market. Get ready to be transported.
A new state park is opening west of Fort Worth in 2023
The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be the first state park to open in North Texas in 25 years.
Denton County Tax Office reduces hours
The Denton County Tax Assessor Collector office is reducing its office hours, starting Wednesday. Denton County Tax Office locations will now be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. On all other weekdays, it will remain on the 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. schedule. The new hours will...
starlocalmedia.com
Here's what the future of road construction looks like in north Frisco
As development moves northward for Frisco, the city is planning to invest over $201 million in road projects in the northern corridor, according to a flyer shared by the city in February. Here’s a rundown of the road projects on Frisco’s docket and where they stand today.
Voted best pizza around Fort Worth
It's National Pizza Day and our readers have spoken.
WFAA
Leaders of Dallas' new bridge park clarify Mayor Pro Tem’s assessment after Sunday interview
DALLAS — The president of Southern Gateway Park, the city’s newest public-private bridge park which will stretch across the top of Interstate 35E in Oak Cliff, said the project is financially sound and set to open on time, clarifying a statement made by Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn King Arnold over the weekend.
Medical City McKinney begins $17M expansion to increase services for mothers, newborns
The expansion project will provide increased capacity and services for women and newborns. (Renderings courtesy Medical City McKinney) A $17 million project to expand care for mothers and newborns launched Feb. 6 at Medical City McKinney. The expansion will enhance space inside a $64 million patient tower, completed in December...
