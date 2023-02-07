ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Neighbors Voice Concerns Over Downtown Irving Alcohol Sales

Neighbors voiced concerns Wednesday over an Irving City Council vote planned Thursday to expand alcohol sales in the Old Downtown Irving area. The change would allow up to 70% of sales in downtown restaurants to be alcohol. Restaurants are now required to sell more food than alcohol. Old Downtown Irving...
IRVING, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Keller approves the city’s first Indian market/restaurant

Rendering of the north facade of Desi Adda, which was approved by the Keller city council. (Courtesy city of Keller) During their regular meeting Feb. 7, Keller City Council approved the application for a specific use permit for a grocery store/restaurant located at 1110 Keller Parkway. The business, named Desi Adda, will be the city’s first Indian market and restaurant, according to a council presentation.
KELLER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Proposed Fort Worth Board Aims to Include Community Voice on Policing

A proposed board in Fort Worth has goals of more transparency and accountability when it comes to policing. On Tuesday, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes briefed city council members on the Community Advisory Board which aims to encourage Fort Worth residents to work with the police department in a collaborative working group to “further the goal of fair, just, and dignified treatment of every person."
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

City Of Frisco Tries To Reduce Concerns From Residents

As previously reported by Local Profile, Frisco’s plan for a new Universal theme park stirred concerns among its residents. Following a town-hall-style meeting held on Jan. 11 at Trent Middle School after the announcement, on Saturday the Frisco Chamber of Commerce organized a meeting to address the concerns raised by residents.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Observer

Hurtado in Little Elm Shutters

After opening just last June, Hurtado Barbecue announced Tuesday, Feb. 7, the closing of its Little Elm location on Hardwicke Lane. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our Little Elm location," said owner Brandon Hurtado. "We gave it everything we had, but after being forced to close with severe water leaks and inclement weather in a very seasonal town, we unfortunately couldn’t recover."
LITTLE ELM, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Braum’s restaurant delayed but still coming to FM 407

A new Braum’s restaurant is still in the works for FM 407, though it has been significantly delayed. In November 2021, the Double Oak Town Council approved the site plan for the new restaurant, to be located near Chinn Chapel Road, between Rapid Med Urgent Care and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. The restaurant planned to open in summer 2022, but it has been delayed for several reasons.
DOUBLE OAK, TX
inForney.com

Forney council member resigns to run for mayor

FORNEY, Texas — Forney City Council member Jason Roberson announced Wednesday morning he will be resigning from his seat on the council to run for Mayor in the May 2023 city elections. “In deciding to run for mayor, I really took time to consider one main question: Is there...
FORNEY, TX
dmagazine.com

How to Spend a Day in Lewisville

Going to Lewisville these days is, for Doctor Who fans, a bit like stepping into the TARDIS. Stroll the streets of the recently rebranded Old Town and it feels like you’ve traversed time and space to modern-day Fredericksburg. Enter the once-dead Vista Ridge Mall, where the Sears anchor used to be, and you’ll find yourself in a bustling Asian market. Get ready to be transported.
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Here's what the future of road construction looks like in north Frisco

As development moves northward for Frisco, the city is planning to invest over $201 million in road projects in the northern corridor, according to a flyer shared by the city in February. Here’s a rundown of the road projects on Frisco’s docket and where they stand today.
FRISCO, TX

