Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Giants 7-round mock draft: Complete rundown of picks in every round | Here’s how Joe Schoen should bolster roster
Giants general manager Joe Schoen has to get through free agency before he knows exactly what he’ll do in the 2023 NFL Draft. But it’s never too early to speculate about what Schoen might do in his second draft on the job, as he tries to bolster coach Brian Daboll’s roster for a deeper playoff run.
49ers hire former Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks as new defensive coordinator
The San Francisco 49ers have landed their next defensive coordinator. The 49ers are hiring Steve Wilks as the team's DC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. Wilks replaces DeMeco Ryans, whom the Texans hired as their next head coach on Jan. 31. Wilks started last...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Tennessee Titans Make History With Latest Coaching Hire
The Tennessee Titans revealed who will lead the team's offense next season, as head coach Mike Vrabel promoted passing game coordinator Tim Kelly to the offensive coordinator role vacated by the fired Todd Downing. But that isn't the Titans coaching hire that most around the NFL have taken notice ...
Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team
Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next-best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, according Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport... The post Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tennessee Titans hire Tim Kelly as offensive coordinator
The Tennessee Titans' offense has a new leader. The Titans hired Tim Kelly as their next offensive coordinator on Tuesday, ending a search that began on Jan. 9 when coach Mike Vrabel announced that Todd Downing had been fired. Kelly, 36, inherits an offense that was fifth-worst in the NFL in scoring and third-worst...
Lakers News: LA Ships Thomas Bryant to Denver for Draft Compensation
The Los Angeles Lakers have shipped Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report on the agreement. Bryant has brought incredible energy to the team on both sides of the ball this season. In 21.3 minutes per game,...
‘Coach’ J.J. Watt? Texans Legend Says ‘No Interest!’
One month after playing his last NFL game with the Arizona Cardinals, future Hall of Famer and former Texan J.J. Watt is making clear his stance on pursuing a coaching career in the league. "I have no interest in the hours and the time commitment," Watt said in his appearance...
It’s Now or Never for Atlanta Hawks to Save Season
The NBA trade deadline is less than a few hours away. At 3:00 p.m. EST, teams will no longer be allowed to conduct trades until the offseason. After the Brooklyn Nets kicked off a rebuild midseason, Hawks fans anxiously await the front office's moves. Atlanta's front office has made no...
Titans Hire Falcons Coach Charles London; 4 Atlanta Replacements to Lead QBs
The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff took a noticeable hit Tuesday when quarterbacks coach Charles London accepted a job with the Tennessee Titans to become passing game coordinator in addition to working with the signal callers. Falcons coach Arthur Smith has previously stressed the value of having continuity around a young...
Ben McAdoo will not return as Panthers offensive coordinator: Sources
McAdoo was hired in January 2022, making this a one-year stint in Carolina for the now-former OC.
