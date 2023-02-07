Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Schefter: Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores to become defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings
Filed under: Schefter: Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores to become defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings Flores was the head coach in Miami for three years. By Jake Mendel@JMendel94 Feb 6, 2023, 6:09pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Schefter: Former Dolphins coach…
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team
Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next-best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, according Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport... The post Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Dolphins hire Butch Barry as offensive line coach
The Dolphins have reportedly found their next offensive line coach. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the team is hiring Butch Barry to fill that spot on Mike McDaniel’s staff. The Dolphins fired Matt Applebaum after the end of their season. Barry spent the 2022 season as...
Report: Broncos to interview Saints quarterbacks coach for OC
The Broncos have set up an interview with Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry, Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com notes. Curry, who coached with Payton from 2016-21, is also in consideration for the Buccaneers’ OC job. Payton deciding on Denver could make a difference for the former NFL wide receiver. Entering...
‘Coach’ J.J. Watt? Texans Legend Says ‘No Interest!’
One month after playing his last NFL game with the Arizona Cardinals, future Hall of Famer and former Texan J.J. Watt is making clear his stance on pursuing a coaching career in the league. "I have no interest in the hours and the time commitment," Watt said in his appearance...
Report: Four Colts head coaching candidates would keep Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator
The Colts may not need to hire a new defensive coordinator once they settle on a new head coach. The team is still going through the process of hiring a permanent replacement for Frank Reich and that process has progressed to the point where the team has discussed who they would like to fill out their coaching staff.
Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target
Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart. Hart, of course, began his NBA career as a Laker before being shipped out to Portland in the 2019 Anthony Davis deal.
Lakers News: LA Ships Thomas Bryant to Denver for Draft Compensation
The Los Angeles Lakers have shipped Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report on the agreement. Bryant has brought incredible energy to the team on both sides of the ball this season. In 21.3 minutes per game,...
Sean Payton threw some shade at Nathaniel Hackett
Sean Payton has an opportunity to rescue the Denver Broncos after they struggled through an abysmal season, and the new head coach took a brief moment on Monday to throw a jab at his predecessor. Payton spoke with the media for the first time since the Broncos hired him. He spoke about the importance of... The post Sean Payton threw some shade at Nathaniel Hackett appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cam Reddish joins another Blue Devil in Portland
Former Duke basketball one-and-done forward Cam Reddish hasn't been injured. Nonetheless, the last time he played a single minute for the New York Knicks was way back in early December. And barring some unforeseen trade back to New York down the road, that will remain the last time Reddish plays...
Five Takeaways: Syracuse 76 Florida State 67
Syracuse basketball picked up its fifth road win of the season with a 76-67 triumph at Florida State on Wednesday. Here are five takeaways from the victory. The Syracuse freshman forward may have been just 1-9 from three, most of which were great looks, but Bell still had one of his most complete games of his young career. Bell had six rebounds, a career high, to go along with really physical defense. Bell was outstanding defensively, especially in the second half. He has shot the ball well from the outside all season. If he gets those shots, in most games he will make at least three or four of them. It was just an off shooting night. Still, he got to the free throw line, scored 10 points, was a factor on the boards and defensively. A really encouraging effort as he continues to develop.
Starting Lineups for Hornets at Wizards
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Ben McAdoo will not return as Panthers offensive coordinator: Sources
McAdoo was hired in January 2022, making this a one-year stint in Carolina for the now-former OC.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Washington Wizards
The Hornets and Wizards are scheduled to tip off inside Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Warriors Trade Former No. 2 Pick James Wiseman, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA trade deadline brought about a flurry of activity—and a bevy of savings for the defending champs. In a multi-team trade, the Warriors dealt former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to the Pistons and received guard Gary Payton II in return from the Trail Blazers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Reports: Vikings hiring Brian Flores as DC
The Minnesota Vikings will hire former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as their new defensive coordinator, ESPN and the NFL Network reported Monday. Flores, 41, spent the 2022 season as the Pittsburgh Steelers' senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach after Miami fired him following a three-year stint as the team's head coach.
Former Sixers Veteran Danny Green Traded by Grizzlies
Danny Green is on the move again. After the Philadelphia 76ers traded away the veteran sharpshooter on the night of the 2022 NBA Draft in the deal that netted them De’Anthony Melton, Green landed with the Memphis Grizzlies. At the time, Green was recovering from an ACL injury, which...
