Syracuse basketball picked up its fifth road win of the season with a 76-67 triumph at Florida State on Wednesday. Here are five takeaways from the victory. The Syracuse freshman forward may have been just 1-9 from three, most of which were great looks, but Bell still had one of his most complete games of his young career. Bell had six rebounds, a career high, to go along with really physical defense. Bell was outstanding defensively, especially in the second half. He has shot the ball well from the outside all season. If he gets those shots, in most games he will make at least three or four of them. It was just an off shooting night. Still, he got to the free throw line, scored 10 points, was a factor on the boards and defensively. A really encouraging effort as he continues to develop.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO