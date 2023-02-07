ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Panthers Part Ways with Front Office Member

There will be a lot of changes made to the Carolina Panthers' roster, coaching staff, and even front office this offseason as the team moves into a new era under new head coach Frank Reich. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers are parting ways with Vice President...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Making Bad Moves to Protect Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are being a little dramatic about Kenny Pickett as they approach year two of their (hopefully) next franchise quarterback. Pickett didn't showcase he's a star in year one. Did he look good at times? Yes. Very good at times? Yes. But overall, his rookie campaign was much as many expected, good signs for the future but plenty of improvement left before he's a good quarterback in the NFL.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cleveland.com

How this season provided a snapshot into Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s future: Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The future is bright for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. After following up his Super Bowl campaign in 2021 with a return to the AFC Championship this past season, Burrow not only remained mostly consistent, but even showed signs of growth. Despite a shaky start to the first half of the season, Burrow led the Bengals on a 10-game win streak en route to their first back-to-back conference title game appearances in team history.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

49ers’ Trey Lance Willing to Compete for Starting QB Role

49ers quarterback Trey Lance is ready to compete for the team’s starting quarterback role after third-string quarterback Brock Purdy emerged as an adversary in the latter half of the 2022 season. Lance appeared on The Rich Eisen Showand discussed his season-ending ankle injury, as well as what next season...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

UCLA Football Sending 4 Representatives to NFL Scouting Combine

NFL Draft season is only heating up, and a handful of Bruins have booked their time in the spotlight. UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, running back Zach Charbonnet, wide receiver Jake Bobo and offensive lineman Jon Gaines II all earned invitations to the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Atonio Mafi and wide receiver Kazmeir Allen, meanwhile, were notably absent from the list of 319 players who made the cut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Jerry Would ‘Piggyback’ Jeff Bezos Into NFL; Sale Coming?

FEB 8 NEW RIVAL The sale of the Washington Commanders by the embattled Dan Snyder could reportedly be happening ... soon. Per FOX Business' Charles Gasparino, his sources say the sale of the Commanders will take place "weeks after" the Super Bowl, maybe as part of the NFL owners meetings in March ... with many observers still believing that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos - who does not have a fan in Snyder - will eventually prevail as the new owner.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Saints hire former Cardinals defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson

Here’s another new addition to the New Orleans Saints coaching staff: Arizona Football Daily’s Mike Jurecki reports that the Saints are bringing in former Arizona Cardinals defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson, who was previously linked to the team by CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson. Robertson has a strong resume with 12 years as a player in the league and several years working in player development before he turned to coaching.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: LA Ships Thomas Bryant to Denver for Draft Compensation

The Los Angeles Lakers have shipped Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report on the agreement. Bryant has brought incredible energy to the team on both sides of the ball this season. In 21.3 minutes per game,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Law Ranks Phillies Top Prospects in Latest List

The Philadelphia Phillies have some exciting prospects in their farm system heading into the 2023 MLB season. For the most part, their pitching prospects are the true stars of the system as they boast some of the most electric arms in baseball. The Athletic's Keith Law ranked the Phillies top-30...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

‘Coach’ J.J. Watt? Texans Legend Says ‘No Interest!’

One month after playing his last NFL game with the Arizona Cardinals, future Hall of Famer and former Texan J.J. Watt is making clear his stance on pursuing a coaching career in the league. "I have no interest in the hours and the time commitment," Watt said in his appearance...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: LB Daiyan Henley, Washington St.

The Las Vegas Raiders will be shopping for defensive players in the offseason, and will look to add plenty of more talent via the 2023 NFL Draft. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham had the opportunity to get a closer look at a handful of prospects as the head coach of the National Team during the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft: Interview with UAB LB Noah Wilder

Noah Wilder, a linebacker from UAB, had football in his veins from an early age. Since 5 years old, he played football with his family and his love of the game grew to a professional level. Since high school, Wilder continued to add to his polished resume. He was named...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Community Policy