PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are being a little dramatic about Kenny Pickett as they approach year two of their (hopefully) next franchise quarterback. Pickett didn't showcase he's a star in year one. Did he look good at times? Yes. Very good at times? Yes. But overall, his rookie campaign was much as many expected, good signs for the future but plenty of improvement left before he's a good quarterback in the NFL.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO