Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation
This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
Panthers Part Ways with Front Office Member
There will be a lot of changes made to the Carolina Panthers' roster, coaching staff, and even front office this offseason as the team moves into a new era under new head coach Frank Reich. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers are parting ways with Vice President...
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
NFL
Jim Irsay: Final decision on Colts' head coach hire expected in coming days
The Indianapolis Colts are getting closer to a head coaching hire, but it won't happen in the next few hours. On Tuesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote on Twitter that the Colts remain days away from selecting their next coach. "We said, as an Organization(Colts)… The Coaching search would be...
Cowboys Jerry Would ‘Piggyback’ Jeff Bezos Into NFL; Sale Coming?
FEB 8 NEW RIVAL The sale of the Washington Commanders by the embattled Dan Snyder could reportedly be happening ... soon. Per FOX Business' Charles Gasparino, his sources say the sale of the Commanders will take place "weeks after" the Super Bowl, maybe as part of the NFL owners meetings in March ... with many observers still believing that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos - who does not have a fan in Snyder - will eventually prevail as the new owner.
Kansas City Chiefs’ pending free agents will confront uncertainty after Super Bowl LVII
It’s Super Bowl LVII and the Chiefs will seek an NFL championship on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. But once the game ends, it won’t be long before the Chiefs’ attention shifts back to the business side of football. The NFL’s new calendar...
Is G.O.A.T. Return Specialist Devin Hester Gaining or Losing Momentum?
When Devin Hester last year became eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he zoomed through the list of 15 finalists much as he zoomed through punt and kick coverages during his 11-year NFL career. He made the first cut to the Top 10, unheard of for a return...
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Chris Jones + more on final day of Super Bowl interviews: podcast
Whew! The Super Bowl media sessions are over. Players and coaches from the Chiefs and Eagles spent parts of the past four days chatting it up, and now those obligations are out of the way. It will soon be time to play Super Bowl LVII instead of talking about it.
49ers’ Trey Lance Willing to Compete for Starting QB Role
49ers quarterback Trey Lance is ready to compete for the team’s starting quarterback role after third-string quarterback Brock Purdy emerged as an adversary in the latter half of the 2022 season. Lance appeared on The Rich Eisen Showand discussed his season-ending ankle injury, as well as what next season...
UCLA Football Sending 4 Representatives to NFL Scouting Combine
NFL Draft season is only heating up, and a handful of Bruins have booked their time in the spotlight. UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, running back Zach Charbonnet, wide receiver Jake Bobo and offensive lineman Jon Gaines II all earned invitations to the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Atonio Mafi and wide receiver Kazmeir Allen, meanwhile, were notably absent from the list of 319 players who made the cut.
‘Coach’ J.J. Watt? Texans Legend Says ‘No Interest!’
One month after playing his last NFL game with the Arizona Cardinals, future Hall of Famer and former Texan J.J. Watt is making clear his stance on pursuing a coaching career in the league. "I have no interest in the hours and the time commitment," Watt said in his appearance...
Jaguars Podcast: Handing Out 2022 Awards to Trevor Lawrence, Doug Pederson and More
Put away your Oscar picks, throw out your tuxedos in exchange for teal and gold, and settle in as the JaguarReport Podcast takes you on an adventure in the podcast's first-annual Jaguars Award Show. In this week's edition of the podcast, hosts John Shipley and Gus Logue debate which Jaguars...
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: LB Daiyan Henley, Washington St.
The Las Vegas Raiders will be shopping for defensive players in the offseason, and will look to add plenty of more talent via the 2023 NFL Draft. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham had the opportunity to get a closer look at a handful of prospects as the head coach of the National Team during the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Does Zach Thomas’ Hall Wait End Tonight?
The former Miami Dolphins great has been knocking on the door of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the hope is it finally opens when the Class of 2023 is announced during the NFL Honors show (televised by NFL Network, NBC and Peacock) on Thursday night. Thomas is one...
NFL Draft: Interview with UAB LB Noah Wilder
Noah Wilder, a linebacker from UAB, had football in his veins from an early age. Since 5 years old, he played football with his family and his love of the game grew to a professional level. Since high school, Wilder continued to add to his polished resume. He was named...
Colts QB Matt Ryan is undecided on his future
Matt Ryan‘s first season outside of Atlanta was a disappointment. The Colts benched the veteran QB, and he finished the season with a career-low 14 passing touchdowns and a 2.8 interception percentage, the worst mark since his sophomore campaign. Considering his underwhelming performance and Indy’s ability to pivot to...
Sean Payton Teases Potential Josh Jacobs Broncos Pursuit
After putting pen to paper with the Denver Broncos, head coach Sean Payton flew to Arizona to fulfill his final FOX analyst obligations ahead of Super Bowl 57. Those obligations meant Payton would appear on various programming, including Thursday's live edition of Up & Adams on FanDuel TV. He was joined alongside Raiders All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs, an impending free agent whom Payton spoke highly of.
Chiefs and Eagles players to watch in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII: will experience matter?
If Super Bowl experience matters, the Chiefs have a slight edge over the Philadelphia Eagles. Using the starting lineups from the AFC and NFC championship games as a reference point, the Chiefs will start five players who opened the previous two Super Bowls, while the Eagles will start three from their most recent appearance.
