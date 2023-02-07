ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Yardbarker

NFL Exec Makes Final Aaron Rodgers Trade Prediction

The season ended for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers more than four weeks ago, yet they are being talked about as much as anyone heading into Super Bowl 57. Unlike the quarterback situations for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, who have Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, the one in Green Bay is unsettled.
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers next team odds now have a heavy favorite on top

Where will Aaron Rodgers end up? The odds are moving in one clear direction. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers might have seen the last of each other on the same sideline. Last we heard, Rodgers thinks the Packers are moving down a path that doesn’t involve him, and he’s already shut down one possible option outside of Green Bay.
Wichita Eagle

49ers’ Trey Lance Willing to Compete for Starting QB Role

49ers quarterback Trey Lance is ready to compete for the team’s starting quarterback role after third-string quarterback Brock Purdy emerged as an adversary in the latter half of the 2022 season. Lance appeared on The Rich Eisen Showand discussed his season-ending ankle injury, as well as what next season...
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: LA Ships Thomas Bryant to Denver for Draft Compensation

The Los Angeles Lakers have shipped Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report on the agreement. Bryant has brought incredible energy to the team on both sides of the ball this season. In 21.3 minutes per game,...
