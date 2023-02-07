ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s a New Favorite in Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds, And It’s Not Packers

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
 2 days ago

The Green Bay Packers had been the betting favorite to be Aaron Rodgers' team for Week 1 of the 2023 season. Not anymore.

Note: This story was published to reflect odds posted on Tuesday morning. Those odds were updated again on Tuesday afternoon. You can find the updated story here .

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Las Vegas Raiders are now the overwhelming favorite to be Aaron Rodgers’ team for the 2023 NFL season – well ahead of the New York Jets and Rodgers’ current team, the Green Bay Packers.

In new odds posted overnight at DraftKings Sportsbook , the Raiders are a massive -450 to be the four-time MVP’s new team. With receiver Davante Adams leading the public recruiting , that is an implied probability of 81.8 percent.

The New York Jets, with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to provide a friendly face and familiar scheme, have fallen back +350.

The Packers had been the betting favorite to retain Rodgers as of last week . However, they’ve gone from -110 to +600. For context, by implied probability, that’s moved from 52.4 percent to 14.3 percent.

In other words, for Rodgers to play for the Packers would be considered a major upset.

During the previous DraftKings update, which was posted on Jan. 31 and taken down a few days later, the Packers were -110, the Jets had closed to +115 and the Raiders were a distant +750.

The major movement in the odds stems, at least in some part, from Adams. Adams’ presence has made the Raiders a viable trade partner all along. In recent days, he has taken a public stance about his desire for the Raiders, who are moving on from his longtime friend, Derek Carr, to acquire his longtime quarterback, Rodgers. The odds moved sharply in response.

“Would I be interested in having Aaron Rodgers throw to me?” Adams told reporters after the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday . “Yes. I would love that.

“The [social-media] trolling – I’m first-team all-troll so don’t take none of that too serious but I would love to have that and, obviously, that would be a dream scenario (and) one that I’m very familiar with. But anything you see on Twitter, that’s not a tell of anything. That’s just wishful thinking.”

He “a million percent” has expressed that desire to Raiders management. Asked if he’s discussed his desires with Rodgers, Adams said, “We’ll keep that behind closed doors.”

Words are words, though, and Adams isn’t running the Raiders’ personnel department. It’s worth remembering that these odds aren’t for “entertainment purposes only.” There’s money at stake for DraftKings, leading to the possibility that that sportsbook has some sort of insight on what’s to come.

At SportsBetting.ag, the odds do not include the Packers; the bet is void if Rodgers returns to Green Bay. Those odds remain unchanged from the weekend , with the Raiders at -150, Jets at +250 and 49ers at +500.

Aaron Rodgers: Shifting Next-Team Odds

Team: Odds as of Jan. 23, Jan. 28, Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 via DraftKings.

Las Vegas Raiders: +550 on Jan. 23; +750 on Jan. 28; +750 on Jan. 31; -450 on Feb. 7

New York Jets: +750 on Jan. 23; +115 on Jan. 28; +110 on Jan. 31; +350 on Feb. 7

Green Bay Packers: -125 on Jan. 23; -115 on Jan. 28; -110 on Jan. 31; +600 on Feb. 7

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2000 on Jan. 23; +2000 on Jan. 28; +2000 on Jan. 31; +1500 on Feb. 7

New England Patriots: +1200 on Jan. 23; +1500 on Jan. 28; +1500 on Jan. 31; +2000 on Feb. 7

Tennessee Titans: +1500 on Jan. 23; +1500 on Jan. 28; +1500 on Jan. 31; +2000 on Feb. 7

Washington Commanders: +1800 on Jan. 23; +1800 on Jan. 28; +1800 on Jan. 31; +2000 on Feb. 7

San Francisco 49ers: +1000 on Jan. 23; +1800 on Jan. 28; +2000 on Jan. 31; +2000 on Feb. 7

Indianapolis Colts: +1500 on Jan. 23; +1000 on Jan. 28; +750 on Jan. 31; +2500 on Feb. 7

Carolina Panthers: +2500 on Feb. 7

Miami Dolphins: +1500 on Jan. 23; +1200 on Jan. 28; +1000 on Jan. 31; +5000 on Feb. 7

More Packers Offseason News

Bart Starr continues to get overlooked in list of greatest quarterbacks

Rodgers going on "darkness retreat"

Happy anniversary: Packers win Super Bowl XLV, fail to get back

Davante Adams makes his push for Aaron Rodgers official

Huge flip in Aaron Rodgers’ next-team odds

New Rodgers suitor emerges at sportsbook

Two Packers make list of top 100 free agents

PackerCentral

