Raiders' DE Crosby on Increased Pressure after Contract Extension

The Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby enjoyed the pressure that was put on him after signing a massive long-term deal.

When the Las Vegas Raiders signed defensive end Maxx Crosby to a four-year, $94-million contract extension, there were heightened expectations for him to deliver during the season as the team’s premier pass rusher.

There is a certain pressure for players to produce in the season before they’re eligible for an extension. Crosby played with that pressure in 2021 but told “Pro Bowl Live” on SiriusXM NFL Radio that playing after being extended was another level of pressure.

“They trust in me, they believe in me, and now it’s a whole different type of pressure,” Crosby said. "Everything is monitored. Every play, if I get blocked two times by this tackle, that’s going to be, everyone is going to be talking about: ‘Look, he got blocked!’ and it’s like: ‘Dang,’ but at the same time, that’s the pressure I want.

“I want to be the best. That’s why I push myself the way I do, I’m already training. I’m here training this morning, so for me, that’s the type of pressure I want. I know the position I’m in, I’m blessed to be in it, but there’s a lot that comes with it, and I feel like I got better this year as a whole, I got better as a complete player, and going into this next year, I’m going to take it another step.”

Crosby is correct when he says he got better from 2021 to 2022, as he recorded career highs in sacks, tackles, and tackles for losses. Not only did he improve in those categories, but he also shattered some of his previous season numbers, increasing his sack total from eight to 12.5, his tackles from 56 to 89, and his tackles for losses from 13 to 22.

The Raiders signed edge rusher Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51-million contract during last year’s free agency period, which gave Crosby an excellent pass rusher across from him. Jones drawing the attention of offensive linemen allowed Crosby to have more one-on-one opportunities, which he took advantage of.

Crosby acknowledged a greater deal of pressure on him with loftier expectations going into the 2022 season. Not only did he meet those expectations, but he also exceeded them.

