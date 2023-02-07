Read full article on original website
Charles Trimble
2d ago
Everyone are trying to make a name for themselves and don't speak for me . I have no respect for the Senate and the Congress . They have become so disrespectful. The government for the people by the people has become a joke.this country is based on skin color and race .
Reply(10)
14
Daryl Gibb
2d ago
Look at that picture. The WORST vice president stand in front of the WORST president.
Reply
27
Terry Buckingham
1d ago
talk about the blind leading the blind he said that she has not yet defined her place in government well what has she been paid for for the last 2 years, soul searching LOL
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Bevy Smith Heads to Dallas to Celebrate Big Thought's BIG NIGHTLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand PrairieSteven DoyleGrand Prairie, TX
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
Man imprisoned in connection with the Dallas monkey case claims he would repeat it.GodwinDallas, TX
Comments / 56