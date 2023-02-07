Slide 1 of 31: While it's best known for its deep-rooted political links, the Bush family has actually made its $400 million fortune in a number of different ways over the decades. As well as producing two American presidents – namely George W Bush and his father George H W Bush, who served as the 43rd and 41st presidents of the United States respectively – the clan has dabbled in everything from oil and fashion to banking and steel over the decades. Read on to trace the dynasty's rise to riches and power, and find out what the wealthiest family members are worth these days.

24 DAYS AGO