Texas State

Gov. Greg Abbott tells state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring

Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is warning state agency and public university leaders this week that the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — policies that support groups who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against — is illegal in hiring. In a memo written Monday and...
Legislators contemplate big change in school district funding structure

SAN ANTONIO – Texas legislators are thinking of making a major change to the school funding structure and it is a change that would affect every one of the more than five million public school students right here in Texas. Currently, school districts like Northside ISD get their funding...
Odds on favorites: things looking good for sports betting in Texas

SAN ANTONIO - More than 50 million people are expected to place a bet on this week’s Super Bowl. But if you do so in Texas, you’re doing it illegally. However, there is competing legislation in the Texas statehouse could allow you to do that by the big game next year.
Wisconsin DHS monitoring reports of toxic shock syndrome

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said five cases of toxic shock syndrome have been reported in the state since July 2022. Four of the cases were from teenage girls and were associated with super absorbency tampon use. TSS cases are rare in Wisconsin, with the last confirmed case occurring in 2011.
Ohio train derailment exposes dangers of local rails and need for reform

(WJAC) — The fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and subsequent environmental impacts also is a highlight how such a situation could happen in our communities. PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center released a 2015 study called “Danger Around the Bend: the threat of oil trains in Pennsylvania,” which showed the risk that trains carrying explosive and toxic materials may pose to Pennsylvania communities in case of an accident. Two of the biggest communities that could be impacted are Altoona and Johnstown.
