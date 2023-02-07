Read full article on original website
Gov. Greg Abbott tells state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring
Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is warning state agency and public university leaders this week that the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — policies that support groups who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against — is illegal in hiring. In a memo written Monday and...
Legislators contemplate big change in school district funding structure
SAN ANTONIO – Texas legislators are thinking of making a major change to the school funding structure and it is a change that would affect every one of the more than five million public school students right here in Texas. Currently, school districts like Northside ISD get their funding...
Odds on favorites: things looking good for sports betting in Texas
SAN ANTONIO - More than 50 million people are expected to place a bet on this week’s Super Bowl. But if you do so in Texas, you’re doing it illegally. However, there is competing legislation in the Texas statehouse could allow you to do that by the big game next year.
San Antonio resident claims $1 million top prize from crossword scratch ticket game
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio resident is starting their weekend in the money. Texas Lottery officials said the resident claimed a top prize worth $1 million in the $1 million Crossword scratch ticket game. The $20 ticket was bought at the Electronic Tax Center Check CA off SW Military...
Wisconsin DHS monitoring reports of toxic shock syndrome
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said five cases of toxic shock syndrome have been reported in the state since July 2022. Four of the cases were from teenage girls and were associated with super absorbency tampon use. TSS cases are rare in Wisconsin, with the last confirmed case occurring in 2011.
Push continues to fight to prevent mass shootings, with families from Uvalde tragedy
UVALDE, Texas - Texas Senator Roland Gutierrez announced more legislation, he hopes will prevent another mass shooting. The senator is asking for $2 billion for mental health care funding and another $2 billion for school hardening measures, for example, doors, bullet proof glass, fencing. He also wants to establish a...
Ohio train derailment exposes dangers of local rails and need for reform
(WJAC) — The fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and subsequent environmental impacts also is a highlight how such a situation could happen in our communities. PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center released a 2015 study called “Danger Around the Bend: the threat of oil trains in Pennsylvania,” which showed the risk that trains carrying explosive and toxic materials may pose to Pennsylvania communities in case of an accident. Two of the biggest communities that could be impacted are Altoona and Johnstown.
Police in Texas searching for family of special needs teen who was found wandering alone
Police in Texas are searching for the family of a special needs teen who was found wandering alone last month. Midland police say the boy was found walking in an alley. He is non-verbal, and between the ages of 13 and 17. Police believe his name is Cordarius because he wrote it several times when prompted by investigators.
UPDATE: S.O. believes motorcyclist who shot at deputies died of self-inflicted wound
CHINA, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a motorcyclist who exchanged gunfire with deputies during a traffic stop, and they say it appears he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Chief Donta Miller with the Sheriff's Office says Brandon Wilder, 33, from Indiana,...
'A miracle:' Soddy-Daisy woman grateful for couple who saved her family from burning home
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Ash and soot is all that's left of Cindy Couey's 100-year-old family home in Soddy Daisy. And it's thanks to a good Samaritan couple that her and her grandchildren are still alive. "We had grandparents that lived right there. Great aunt and uncle that lived there,"...
