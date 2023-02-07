Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kfgo.com
Fargo police detain three after knock and announce warrant in search of southside apartment
FARGO (KFGO) – Three people have been detained after Fargo Police conducted a high-risk, knock-and-announce search warrant at an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th Street South around 6 a.m. Thursday. Red River Valley SWAT, Fargo Police, and the Cass County Drug Task Force responded. Officers used...
valleynewslive.com
Three people detained following a Knock-and-Announce search warrant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three were detained Thursday morning following a high-risk, Knock-and-Announce search warrant conducted at an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th Street S. The operation was a collaborative effort between the Red River Valley Swat, Fargo Police, and the Cass County Drug Task...
kfgo.com
Fargo burglary suspect arrested in Clay County, Minn.
GEORGETOWN, Minn. (KFGO) – The suspect in a north Fargo storage facility burglary Wednesday morning was arrested in Clay County, Minnesota after a police chase. According to Fargo Police, the burglary was reported around 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of 7th Avenue and 35th Street N. where the manager reported seeing the suspect break into a storage unit.
wdayradionow.com
Three detained after Fargo Police, multiple others conduct high-risk knock and announce search warrant
(Fargo, ND) -- Three individuals have been detained, but not yet arrested after a High-Risk Knock and Announce search warrant was carried out in South Fargo Thursday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 6:03 a.m, officers along with Red River Valley SWAT and the Cass County Drug Task Force conducted the warrant at an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th street south.
kfgo.com
Williston man sentenced to 1 year in federal prison for threatening doctor, Fargo VA
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A 41-year-old Williston man has been sentenced to serve a year in federal prison for threatening employees at the Fargo Veterans hospital. Curtis Lee Moran was arrested last June after he made several threatening phone calls. Moran first called the White House Veteran’s Affairs Call Center and stated that he was going to kill his doctor. He then called the Fargo VA Medical Center and left voice messages stating he was going to stab and harm the doctor. The next day, Moran again called the Fargo VA Medical Center and left a voicemail stating that he was going to shoot up the hospital.
gowatertown.net
Murder charge dropped in Wahpeton killing…..for now
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The murder case against a Breckenridge, Minnesota man has been put on hold, at least for now. Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson said the Richland County State’s Attorney has asked that the murder charge against 33-year-old Anthony Kruger (pictured) be dismissed without prejudice, meaning it can be refiled.
kfgo.com
Attempted robbery at south Fargo jewelry store thwarted by security guard
FARGO (KFGO) – A quick-thinking security guard prevented what appears to be an attempted armed robbery at a Fargo jewelry store Wednesday morning. Around 10:30 a.m., several suspects approached Gunderson’s Jewelry at 5601 28th Avenue S. and at least one of the suspects displayed a gun. According to...
wdayradionow.com
Verbal altercation leads to stabbing in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in South Fargo early Tuesday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 1:21 a.m, officers were dispatched to the area of 13th avenue south and 32nd street south for a report of a man stabbing in his back. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound.
valleynewslive.com
Man facing assault and drug-related charges after Fargo fight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested Monday following a fight in Fargo. Jonathan Granados, 35, faces assault and drug-related charges, after police say he knocked a victim unconscious. The incident happened in the 100 blk of 4th St. N. and was witnessed by a security guard.
KNOX News Radio
Fargo PD: Suspects at large after apparent armed robbery attempt
Fargo Police say suspects are at large after an apparent armed robbery attempt was foiled. Around 10:30 AM today (Wed), police say several suspects approached a jewelry store in the 5600 block of 28th Avenue South. One suspect displayed a firearm. After a security guard locked the store’s doors, the...
valleynewslive.com
Murder charge dismissed in Wahpeton murder investigation
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office has moved to dismiss the murder charge against Anthony Kruger in the death of Jeremiah Medenwald. The investigation has been ongoing since the evening of January 16, when 40-year-old Medenwald was shot while inside his vehicle...
valleynewslive.com
One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing charges after a stabbing Friday night in Fargo. Officers say they were called to the 700 blk of 3rd St. N. where an individual had been cut in the neck with a boxcutter. Lynette Swanson is facing aggravated assault charges....
valleynewslive.com
Police warn of xylazine-related overdose deaths in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) works closely with the Cass County Drug Task Force and federal partners, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration - DEA, to monitor national narcotics trends before they reach the Red River Valley. One trend CID and their partners have identified is the rise of Narcan-resistant xylazine being mixed into illegal drugs.
kfgo.com
Man killed in weekend snowmobile crash identified
STAPLES, Minn. – Cass County authorities in northern Minnesota have identified a Staples man killed in a weekend snowmobile crash. Mark Plattner, 65, and his family were returning home from a ride when the track on his snowmobile became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Plattner was...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
New state law brings good news for West Fargo Police Officer who suffered heart attack while on the job
(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum signed a bill Monday to expand workers' compensation coverage for for law enforcement officers and firefighters. "You may think that this is not that significant but we all know that when you've got denied coverage for your insurance related to your work, that that could mean hardships, financial hardships because of the cost of healthcare for one of these events could easily run over $100 thousand," said Governor Burgum.
This drug is being mixed with illegal drugs and can make Narcan less effective in an overdose situation
The Fargo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is reporting a disturbing trend in the rise of a legal, Narcan-resistant drug being mixed in with illegal drugs.
valleynewslive.com
The Empire Sports Complex opens doors in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new north Fargo gym is open for business, and the owners can’t wait to see the community fill it. The Empire Sports Complex is located at 4170 24th Ave. N. Fargo, just west of Hector International Airport. The gym includes six hoops,...
KFYR-TV
Sidney Sugars shutdown: what led to the plant’s decline?
SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - The Sidney Sugars plant in northeast Montana is closing later this year. The company says interest in growing beets there is waning, but farmers argue there is more to the story. For nearly a century, sugar beets have been the lifeblood of Sidney and Richland County....
Want Lake Shore? A Minnesota County Has More Than Anywhere Else
Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.
KFYR-TV
Two new inductees into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame will have two new inductees March 8 during the 2023 North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City. As executive director of the North Dakota Beef Commission for 38 years, Nancy Jo Bateman became a familiar face and voice having advocated for the beef industry her entire career.
Comments / 0