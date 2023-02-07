ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Macerich: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — The Macerich Co. (MAC) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Santa Monica, California, said it had funds from operations of $119.5 million, or 53 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 52 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $1.7 million, or 1 cent per share.

The shopping center real estate investment trust posted revenue of $228.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $235.9 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $437.5 million, or $1.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $859.2 million.

Macerich expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.75 to $1.85 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAC

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Pixelworks: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 1 cent per share.
The Associated Press

Astrazeneca: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $901 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Cambridge, Britain-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for...
The Associated Press

Motorola: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $589 million. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $3.43. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.60 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations....
The Associated Press

Everest Re: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $496 million. The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $12.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $12.21 per share. The results topped Wall Street...
The Associated Press

Brighthouse Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $941 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $14.01....
The Associated Press

Insight Enterprises: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $77.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $2.13. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.53 per share. The results exceeded...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Amazon Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 4.40% to $107.94 Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and issued first-quarter revenue guidance with a midpoint below estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported fourth-quarter net sales of $149.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of a...
The Associated Press

Silvercorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Thursday reported net income of $11.9 million in its fiscal third quarter. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. The mineral miner posted revenue of $58.7...
The Associated Press

CareTrust REIT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The San Clemente, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $37 million, or 38 cents per share, in the period.
The Associated Press

Industrias Bachoco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CELAYA, Mexico (AP) — CELAYA, Mexico (AP) — Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV (IBA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3 million. The Celaya, Mexico-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. The poultry producer posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.
The Associated Press

Universal Truckload: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) on Thursday reported earnings of $33.4 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Warren, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.27. The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $458.7 million...
The Associated Press

PC Connection: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.8 million. The Merrimack, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share. The information technology services provider posted revenue of $732.5 million in the...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Associated Press

Victory Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $52.3 million. The San Antonio-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, were $1.05 per share. The results...
The Associated Press

National Retail Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — National Retail Properties (NNN) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Orlando, Florida, said it had funds from operations of $145.1 million,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Mettler-Toledo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $265.8 million. The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $11.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $12.10 per share. The results beat Wall...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Flowers Foods: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $48.6 million. The Thomasville, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by...
The Associated Press

Hennessy Advisors: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.1 million. The Novato, California-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. The investment manager posted revenue of $6.1 million in the period. _____
Zacks.com

Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

SIMO - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices reported lower revenues year over year as it continues to face supply chain headwinds, demand softness amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and a volatile geopolitical situation.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tyson Foods, PayPal, Children's Place and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Shares of the food processing giant suffered a 6% drop in premarket trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter. Earnings came in at 85 cents per share excluding items on revenues of $13.26 billion. Analysts expected $1.34 per share in earnings and revenue of $13.52 billion, according to Refinitiv.
ValueWalk

Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023

We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
636K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy