gowatertown.net
2023 off to a slow start at Watertown Regional Airport
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The year is off to a slow start at Watertown Regional Airport. Airport Manager Rob Cyrus says there were just 721 passenger boardings on Denver Air Connection flights in January. By comparison, the weakest month for passenger boardings last year was in February, with 913. Denver Air Connection...
gowatertown.net
Watertown Winter Farm Show opens today!
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KWAT)–Today is the opening day of the 78th annual Watertown Winter Farm Show. Activities get started at 9 a.m. at the Codington County Extension Center with the Angus Show in the Livestock Show Ring. Also on today’s schedule are the Hereford Association Show, the Angus and Hereford sales,...
gowatertown.net
It’s official: Watertown seeks status quo with commercial air service (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KFGO) –It’s now official. The city of Watertown is asking the Federal Department of Transportation to maintain the status quo when it comes to commercial air service in the city. The current carrier, Denver Air Connection, submitted the only bid to serve Watertown. They submitted three...
gowatertown.net
Watertown PD given an award from South Dakota National Guard
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota National Guard (SDNG) presented several awards during its annual Dining Out at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre on February 2nd. One of them went to the Watertown Police Department. The annual event brings together National Guard members from across the...
gowatertown.net
Farm Show opens with dedication to Jeff Heesch, John Weismantel (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KWAT)–The 78th annual Watertown Winter Farm Show kicked off its four-day run today (Wednesday) with ceremonies in the Livestock Show Ring dedicating this year’s show to two local men–Jeff Heesch and John Weistmantel. Both have volunteered their services to the show for decades. Heesch tells KWAT...
gowatertown.net
City Council denies rezoning request for northeast Watertown neighborhood (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)–The Watertown City Council has defeated a request for a rezoning of property in a northeast neighborhood. Archer Land Development wanted a three-and-a-half acre site (pictured) along 14th Avenue Northeast to be re-zoned from its current R-2 designation, which allows for twin homes and duplexes, to R-3, which is high-density housing.
KELOLAND TV
Tj’s Flight to the Finish underway in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Members of one Brookings gym are getting fit while raising money for a good cause. 14 years ago, Angela Thompson lost her son Tristan in an airplane accident. Now, she is keeping his memory alive while helping other kids be able to afford to participate in extracurricular activities, all while helping community members achieve their fitness goals.
mykxlg.com
Miss South Dakota USA Suspended for Alleged Thefts Over $500
Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, 22, of Brookings, SD, has been suspended from her role as Miss South Dakota USA due to facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County from a Walmart store. Between October 2022 and December 2022, Knutson allegedly stole $554.54 worth of items...
sdpb.org
First Black filmmaker had deep South Dakota roots
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Oscar Micheaux broke ground as a homesteader and as a filmmaker. The twentieth-century author, director and producer was a homesteader in Gregory County, South Dakota, before he went to Hollywood. Marty Watson is a scholar from that same county....
kelo.com
Miss South Dakota USA facing petty theft charges in Brookings County
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, has been suspended from her role as she faces petty theft charges in Brookings County. Denise Wallace, Executive Co-Director of Miss South Dakota USA state pageant issued a release saying, “We are aware of Shania’s recent arrest for first-degree petty theft. We moved to suspend Shania from her role as Miss South Dakota USA pending her first court appearance later this month. Following her initial court appearance, we will be determining a course of action regarding Shania and her role with the state pageant.” Knutson’s initial court appearance is scheduled for February 13th.
KELOLAND TV
Understanding Batten Disease after rare & fatal diagnosis of Brookings toddler
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We recently brought you a story on a 2-year-old Brookings girl battling a rare and fatal genetic disease. Sloan Murfield was diagnosed with Batten Disease on January 20. According to Sanford Research, there are up to 15 different types of Batten. And in Sloan’s case, she has the most severe strain.
mykxlg.com
Watertown School's Potential Elementary School Absorption Meeting #2
It was night two of Watertown School District's (WSD) "Community Listening Sessions" regarding the potential consolidation of elementary school students and "closing" one of the schools for regular operation. The WSD has seen a steady decline in enrollment since 2015, and a projected trend continues. At that time, the schools...
mitchellnow.com
Miss South Dakota suspended while facing theft charge
Miss South Dakota has been suspended from her role while she is facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County. Shania Ann Knutson of Brookings committed theft from Walmart on 12 different occasions between October and December. She was allegedly skip scanning and ticket switching. She is accused of stealing around 550 dollars worth of merchandise. Knutson was crowned Miss South Dakota USA last year. She was also Miss South Dakota Teen USA. Knutson’s initial court appearance is scheduled for next week.
KELOLAND TV
SDSU player starts GoFundMe for brother hurt in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brian Williams is a senior at South Dakota State University and a defensive tackle for the SDSU Jackrabbits football team. As of yesterday, he is also the organizer of a fundraiser to help his brother. Williams’ brother, Chris Ritter, was in a motor vehicle...
gowatertown.net
Judy Stotts
A funeral service for 82 year old Judy Stotts of Watertown will be Monday(2-13) at 10:30am at Wight&Comes Funeral Chapel in Watertown. Burial at Mount cemetery in Watertown. Wight&Comes with the arrangements.
mykxlg.com
Watertown Council Side with Residents in Developer Rezone Request
After a lengthy discussion, statements from proponents and opponents, and mapping inquiries, the Watertown City Council sided with the residents of the “East Woods Addition” in the vicinity of 14th Avenue northeast, Cherry Drive, and 27th Street southeast. Dustin Kopman, with Archer Land Company, discussed some proposed changes...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota residents feel impact from earthquake in Turkey
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While Turkey and Syria may seem far away to many, the impact from the large earthquake can be felt across the globe. Whether it’s U.S military troops stationed in the area or residents in South Dakota, patiently waiting to hear from family that live in the region. The impact of the deadly earthquake in Turkey can be felt by many.
mykxlg.com
SD Assoc. of Towns and Townships Seeing Progress on Bills
KXLG News' weekly visit with Dustin Leiseth, President of South Dakota Towns and Townships, gives a perspective on the rural communities potentially affected by the legislative session and what bills their organization is following. Leiseth updates on Senate Bill 73 dealing with extending fuel excise tax exemption…. Tuesday, it's set...
KELOLAND TV
More than $30,000 damage in chicken coop fire
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Several crews responded to a chicken coop fire Friday evening. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office said upon arrival, crews could see the flames from the structure, which had been moved away from a nearby barn by the owner. The chicken coop was a complete...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU commencement ceremonies moved off campus
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University officials announced Tuesday that commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2023 will be held May 6 at the Swiftel Center in Brookings. The school shared that the move from campus is due to construction in Frost Arena as that facility...
