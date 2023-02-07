ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mueller Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $138.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Collierville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $2.46.

The copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products company posted revenue of $877.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $658.3 million, or $11.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.98 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLI

