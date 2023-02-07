Read full article on original website
Three people detained following a Knock-and-Announce search warrant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three were detained Thursday morning following a high-risk, Knock-and-Announce search warrant conducted at an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th Street S. The operation was a collaborative effort between the Red River Valley Swat, Fargo Police, and the Cass County Drug Task...
Three detained after Fargo Police, multiple others conduct high-risk knock and announce search warrant
(Fargo, ND) -- Three individuals have been detained, but not yet arrested after a High-Risk Knock and Announce search warrant was carried out in South Fargo Thursday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 6:03 a.m, officers along with Red River Valley SWAT and the Cass County Drug Task Force conducted the warrant at an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th street south.
Fargo burglary suspect arrested in Clay County, Minn.
GEORGETOWN, Minn. (KFGO) – The suspect in a north Fargo storage facility burglary Wednesday morning was arrested in Clay County, Minnesota after a police chase. According to Fargo Police, the burglary was reported around 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of 7th Avenue and 35th Street N. where the manager reported seeing the suspect break into a storage unit.
Man sentenced for threatening to kill Fargo VA doctor
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Williston man is sentenced to spend a year in federal prison after threatening his doctor and employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs. U.S. District Court Judge Daniel L. Hovland sentenced Curtis Lee Moran, age 41, from Williston, ND, to serve 12 months...
Man sentenced for killing co-workers in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Anthony Reese, the Moorhead, Minnesota man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing two co-workers and an unborn child in November of 2021, was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Reese, 36, shot and killed Richard Pittman, 43, and April Carbone,...
Employees restrain active shooter at boat factory in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- Employees at the Lund Boat Company in New York Mills restrained an active shooter Thursday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says a 21-year-old man, an employee at Lund, is in custody pending criminal charges in relation to the incident.Deputies responded to the plant shortly after 7 a.m.Authorities say the suspect had been in a verbal confrontation with another employee when he pulled out a handgun and fired a round at the other employee, a 31-year-old man, but did not hit him.The suspect then chased the victim outside and the victim got away.One employee held...
Man facing assault and drug-related charges after Fargo fight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested Monday following a fight in Fargo. Jonathan Granados, 35, faces assault and drug-related charges, after police say he knocked a victim unconscious. The incident happened in the 100 blk of 4th St. N. and was witnessed by a security guard.
Minnesota man receives life sentence for deadly North Dakota shooting
Anthony Reese Jr, a Minnesota man has been arrested and sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, the death of two co-workers, and their unborn child at a North Dakota factory. Reese, of Moorhead, admitted to killing 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April...
Williston man sentenced to 1 year in federal prison for threatening doctor, Fargo VA
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A 41-year-old Williston man has been sentenced to serve a year in federal prison for threatening employees at the Fargo Veterans hospital. Curtis Lee Moran was arrested last June after he made several threatening phone calls. Moran first called the White House Veteran’s Affairs Call Center and stated that he was going to kill his doctor. He then called the Fargo VA Medical Center and left voice messages stating he was going to stab and harm the doctor. The next day, Moran again called the Fargo VA Medical Center and left a voicemail stating that he was going to shoot up the hospital.
Suspect arrested in shooting at New York Mills boat plant; no injuries
(New York Mills, MN) -- One person is in custody following a shooting at a business in Otter Tail County. No one was hurt. The Sheriff's Office was called to the Lund Boat Company for an active shooter just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Employees managed to restrain the shooter who was then taken into custody.
Murder charge dismissed in Wahpeton murder investigation
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office has moved to dismiss the murder charge against Anthony Kruger in the death of Jeremiah Medenwald. The investigation has been ongoing since the evening of January 16, when 40-year-old Medenwald was shot while inside his vehicle...
Verbal altercation leads to stabbing in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in South Fargo early Tuesday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 1:21 a.m, officers were dispatched to the area of 13th avenue south and 32nd street south for a report of a man stabbing in his back. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound.
One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing charges after a stabbing Friday night in Fargo. Officers say they were called to the 700 blk of 3rd St. N. where an individual had been cut in the neck with a boxcutter. Lynette Swanson is facing aggravated assault charges....
Fargo PD: Suspects at large after apparent armed robbery attempt
Fargo Police say suspects are at large after an apparent armed robbery attempt was foiled. Around 10:30 AM today (Wed), police say several suspects approached a jewelry store in the 5600 block of 28th Avenue South. One suspect displayed a firearm. After a security guard locked the store’s doors, the...
Police warn of xylazine-related overdose deaths in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) works closely with the Cass County Drug Task Force and federal partners, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration - DEA, to monitor national narcotics trends before they reach the Red River Valley. One trend CID and their partners have identified is the rise of Narcan-resistant xylazine being mixed into illegal drugs.
Several West Fargo schools locked down due to emergency
(West Fargo, ND) -- Several West Fargo Public School locations are on lockdown after reports of a threat nearby their buildings at a local business. The district says Sheyenne High School, Liberty Middle School, Freedom Elementary, and Independence Elementary are on lockdown due to the incident, but it is not clear what may have actually happened.
Roberts County DUI Arrest Near 3 Times Limit, Unsecured 3-Year-Old in Vehicle
A driver was arrested for DUI, a failed sobriety breathalyzer test at .222, almost three times the legal limit, had an open container next to a child’s car seat, an unsecured three-year-old inside the vehicle, and illicit drugs found inside the vehicle. The Robert’s County Sheriff’s Department, in partnership...
This drug is being mixed with illegal drugs and can make Narcan less effective in an overdose situation
The Fargo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is reporting a disturbing trend in the rise of a legal, Narcan-resistant drug being mixed in with illegal drugs.
Official responds to complaints about childcare background checks at North Dakota Health and Human Services
(Fargo, ND) -- The Deputy Commissioner for North Dakota Health and Human Services is refuting complaints about how long it's taking her department to complete background checks for people who want to work in the childcare industry. "If we get a full kit, which means someone has resided in North...
Want Lake Shore? A Minnesota County Has More Than Anywhere Else
Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.
