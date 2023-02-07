ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Police responding to multi-vehicle crash in Windham

WINDHAM, Maine — A multi-vehicle crash in Windham has closed a section of Route 302 Wednesday evening. According to Cumberland County Regional Communications, the intersection of Roosevelt Trail and Whites Bridge Road in Windham has closed. One police cruiser and several other vehicles were involved. It is unknown at...
WINDHAM, ME
WMTW

Rollover crash causes delays on turnpike in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine State Troopers say a rollover crash caused traffic backups on the turnpike in Scarborough Tuesday night. At around 5:45 p.m., state police say the driver of a large pickup truck failed to yield while merging from exit 44's on-ramp. The truck swerved and ended up...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pedestrian fatally struck by Amtrak train in Biddeford

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian versus Amtrak train crash that occurred on Main Street in Biddeford early Tuesday morning. At about 5:44 a.m., the Biddeford Regional Communications Center received a report from an engineer on a southbound Amtrak train that a pedestrian had been struck south of the Main Street railroad crossing, a news release from Biddeford police said.
BIDDEFORD, ME
WMTW

Woman, 27, hit and killed by Downeaster train

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she was hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Biddeford. Police said the engineer of the train headed from Brunswick to Boston called for help at 5:44 a.m. saying the train had hit a pedestrian south of the Main Street railroad crossing in Biddeford.
BIDDEFORD, ME
WMTW

Three people hurt in weekend shooting in Maine

LEWISTON, Maine — Police in Lewiston say three people were shot during an incident over the weekend. Police said Tuesday that officers were called to an apartment on Walnut Street early Saturday morning. When they arrived, officers found three people in a first floor apartment with gunshot wounds. Police...
LEWISTON, ME
Q97.9

Amtrak Downeaster Service Partially Suspended

Southbound service on Amtrak's Downeaster was partially suspended on Tuesday morning. Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams told Seacoast Current that southbound train #680 struck an "individual on the tracks" west of Main Street in Biddeford around 6:05 a.m. It left Brunswick at 4:30 a.m. The train ended its run in Wells where passengers can transfer to southbound train #682.
BIDDEFORD, ME
WPFO

Woman indicted for setting baby stroller on fire on Thanksgiving in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A woman is behind bars after a grand jury indicted her for allegedly setting a baby stroller on fire in Lewiston. According to the Sun Journal, 32-year-old Kris Burgess was formally charged with felony arson, criminal mischief, terrorizing, and violating conditions of release. The stroller was found...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

3 shot in Lewiston apartment, no charges yet

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting in an apartment on Walnut Street over the weekend. Police say the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday in a first-floor apartment at 76 Walnut Street. Officers say they found three gunshot victims, who were taken to...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

York town office finds temporary home due to construction

YORK (WGME) -- The York town office is on the move, and the town wants residents to know about it. The town offices are moving to a temporary location at Market Place, behind Walgreens. They'll be there for about a year and a half while the town hall gets expanded.
YORK, ME
WPFO

Door shattered at USPS in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) – A door at the U.S. Postal Service post office on Congress Street in Portland has been shattered. Officers noticed the around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday while on routine patrol. Police say nothing was stolen or damaged aside from the door. No other information was released.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine man pleads not guilty for machete attack on NYPD officers

The 19-year-old from Wells who is accused of attacking New York City police officers with a machete on New Year’s Eve appeared before a judge on Wednesday. Trevor Bickford pleaded not guilty to numerous state charges, including first-degree attempted murder. Prosecutors say Bickford specifically went after police officers with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.9 The Rock

Maine Man Arrested for Repeatedly Punching a Deputy in the Face

A Maine man is facing multiple charges after some strange interactions with residents ended in a physical altercation with a Sheriff's Deputy. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has charged Christopher Hunt, 42, of Sebago, with assault on a law enforcement officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violating his conditions of release. Officials say at the time of his arrest, he was out on six sets of bail conditions.
SEBAGO, ME

