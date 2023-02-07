Read full article on original website
WMTW
'Get me out of this car'; Police Sergeant trapped in cruiser after crash ends chase
WINDHAM, Maine — Dispatchers at the Cumberland County Communications Center have confirmed a serious crash has shut down a section of Route 302 in Windham. Windham Police Chief Kevin Schofield confirmed to WMTW that the crash ended a high-speed chase with a juvenile driving a maroon car that started Wednesday afternoon.
Police responding to multi-vehicle crash in Windham
WINDHAM, Maine — A multi-vehicle crash in Windham has closed a section of Route 302 Wednesday evening. According to Cumberland County Regional Communications, the intersection of Roosevelt Trail and Whites Bridge Road in Windham has closed. One police cruiser and several other vehicles were involved. It is unknown at...
WMTW
Rollover crash causes delays on turnpike in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine State Troopers say a rollover crash caused traffic backups on the turnpike in Scarborough Tuesday night. At around 5:45 p.m., state police say the driver of a large pickup truck failed to yield while merging from exit 44's on-ramp. The truck swerved and ended up...
Amtrak Train Hits, Kills 27-Year-Old Woman in Maine on Tuesday Trip to Boston
A woman is dead following a train/pedestrian crash that happened in Maine on Tuesday morning. According to WMTW News 8, the collision between the southbound Amtrak train and the woman happened just before 5:45 Tuesday morning. That's when police say they received the first calls for help from the engineer of the train.
Pedestrian fatally struck by Amtrak train in Biddeford
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian versus Amtrak train crash that occurred on Main Street in Biddeford early Tuesday morning. At about 5:44 a.m., the Biddeford Regional Communications Center received a report from an engineer on a southbound Amtrak train that a pedestrian had been struck south of the Main Street railroad crossing, a news release from Biddeford police said.
WMTW
Woman, 27, hit and killed by Downeaster train
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she was hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Biddeford. Police said the engineer of the train headed from Brunswick to Boston called for help at 5:44 a.m. saying the train had hit a pedestrian south of the Main Street railroad crossing in Biddeford.
21-year-old Nathan Kennedy, of Halifax, dies after rollover crash in Saco, Maine
A 21-year-old Massachusetts man died Saturday after he was involved in a rollover crash in Saco, Maine on Friday, Feb. 3, according to Maine State Police. Nathan Kennedy, of Halifax, died in the hospital Friday night after he was injured in a rollover crash on the Saco River bridge, officials said.
WMTW
Her grandma was killed delivering Christmas gifts; now she's calling for changes along Route 4
TURNER, Maine — Crosses along the busy Route 4 in Turner memorialize those who were killed in deadly crashes. If you've driven through Auburn, Turner, or Livermore, there is a chance you've spotted them. "I don't want other people to have to go through what me and my family...
WMTW
Three people hurt in weekend shooting in Maine
LEWISTON, Maine — Police in Lewiston say three people were shot during an incident over the weekend. Police said Tuesday that officers were called to an apartment on Walnut Street early Saturday morning. When they arrived, officers found three people in a first floor apartment with gunshot wounds. Police...
Amtrak Downeaster Service Partially Suspended
Southbound service on Amtrak's Downeaster was partially suspended on Tuesday morning. Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams told Seacoast Current that southbound train #680 struck an "individual on the tracks" west of Main Street in Biddeford around 6:05 a.m. It left Brunswick at 4:30 a.m. The train ended its run in Wells where passengers can transfer to southbound train #682.
WPFO
Woman indicted for setting baby stroller on fire on Thanksgiving in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A woman is behind bars after a grand jury indicted her for allegedly setting a baby stroller on fire in Lewiston. According to the Sun Journal, 32-year-old Kris Burgess was formally charged with felony arson, criminal mischief, terrorizing, and violating conditions of release. The stroller was found...
WPFO
3 shot in Lewiston apartment, no charges yet
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting in an apartment on Walnut Street over the weekend. Police say the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday in a first-floor apartment at 76 Walnut Street. Officers say they found three gunshot victims, who were taken to...
WPFO
York town office finds temporary home due to construction
YORK (WGME) -- The York town office is on the move, and the town wants residents to know about it. The town offices are moving to a temporary location at Market Place, behind Walgreens. They'll be there for about a year and a half while the town hall gets expanded.
WPFO
Door shattered at USPS in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) – A door at the U.S. Postal Service post office on Congress Street in Portland has been shattered. Officers noticed the around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday while on routine patrol. Police say nothing was stolen or damaged aside from the door. No other information was released.
whdh.com
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend to appear in court
SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend is set to appear in court Thursday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Leroy Fowler, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors say that, on November 11 around 8 p.m., Church...
newscentermaine.com
Off-duty Windham Fire Rescue EMT saves neighbor's life
Dustin Andrews was driving with his family when he noticed Rob Parritt driving in a strange pattern. Andrews stopped for what would be a life-saving endeavor.
WPFO
Maine man pleads not guilty for machete attack on NYPD officers
The 19-year-old from Wells who is accused of attacking New York City police officers with a machete on New Year’s Eve appeared before a judge on Wednesday. Trevor Bickford pleaded not guilty to numerous state charges, including first-degree attempted murder. Prosecutors say Bickford specifically went after police officers with...
WPFO
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against the city of Portland, firefighter
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The father of a Portland man who drowned in the Back Cove in 2020 is filing a wrongful death lawsuit, naming the city of Portland and a Portland firefighter as defendants. According to the Portland Press Herald, John Cohen, the father of Eric Cohen who drowned nearly...
ems1.com
Former Maine Med official, head of Maine Task Force One sentenced to 5 years for fraud
PORTLAND, Maine — A former emergency preparedness director for Maine Medical Center was sentenced to five years in federal prison after falsely claiming he was a Homeland Security officer and using that identity to defraud several agencies out of more than $150,000. Joshua Cory Frances, 46, was sentenced to...
Maine Man Arrested for Repeatedly Punching a Deputy in the Face
A Maine man is facing multiple charges after some strange interactions with residents ended in a physical altercation with a Sheriff's Deputy. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has charged Christopher Hunt, 42, of Sebago, with assault on a law enforcement officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violating his conditions of release. Officials say at the time of his arrest, he was out on six sets of bail conditions.
