North Dakota Legislature: Bills circulating on school lunches, residents with disabilities, snow removal

Related
North Dakota lawmakers push for ‘womens bill of rights’
Lawmakers supporting the resolution say the separation protects the sexes in places like bathrooms and locker rooms.
kvrr.com
North Dakota House passes bill to raise speed limit to 80 on interstates
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — The North Dakota House passed a bill to raise speed limits from 75 to 80 miles per hour on most of Interstates 29 and 94. The bill allows cities like Fargo and Grand Forks to limit speeds on the interstates within city limits. “For a...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Legislature: Guns, vaccines, fleeing drivers and hate crimes all addressed with new bills
(Bismarck, ND) -- While only two bills have been signed into law, there is still plenty happening in Bismarck as the current legislative session continues. A North Dakota Senate committee is considering a bill that would ban messenger RNA vaccines in North Dakota, including the COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Centers...
kotatv.com
Trial proceedings began today for Oglala Sioux Tribe versus the United States
South Dakota state lawmakers are taking aim at medical marijuana "pop up" clinics in the state. SOUTH DAKOTA STATE LAWMAKERS ARE TAKING AIM AT MEDICAL MARIJUANA "POP UP" CLINICS IN THE STATE. Western Dakota Technical College has trouble finding space for local employers for career fair. Updated: 5 hours ago.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Proposed language changes to South Dakota Abortion Ban tabled
(Pierre, SD) -- Proposed language changes to South Dakota's abortion ban are being tabled. The bill would have clarified the language dealing with "the life of the mother" and was tabled yesterday by Republican Representative Taylor Rehfeldt, who sponsored the legislation. Rehfeldt said she didn't realize the issue would be...
Montana bill would let students misgender classmates
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana schools would not be able to punish students who purposely misgender or deadname their transgender peers under a Republican-backed legislative proposal that opponents argue will increase bullying of children who are already struggling for acceptance. The proposal, co-sponsored by more than two dozen GOP...
If ND Bill Passes – Is This Too Dangerous On the Highways?
By reading the title of this story, you can surely expect some controversy, but those with the "Heavy Foot" won't mind one bit... ...after all, I'm sure you have heard the old phrase "Leadfoot" when it comes to driving a motor vehicle, no matter what the speed limit, someone will always push the gas "pedal to the medal" to go faster - that's just human nature for many drivers on the road. So check this out, North Dakota may soon see speed limit signs change on the highways, and for those of you that STILL ( and I find it hard to believe but it's true ) remain lazy OR just refuse to wear a seat belt, there is a bill in effect that will handle that situation.
Bill would require trespassing hunters and anglers to pay landowners
A bill that would require hunters and anglers to pay a landowner for trespassing on their property, in addition to fines already enforced by the state, passed the South Dakota House Ag and Natural Resources Committee on an 8-5 vote Tuesday at the Capitol in Pierre. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Neal Pinnow, R-Lemmon, aims […] The post Bill would require trespassing hunters and anglers to pay landowners appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
ND AARP accepting applications for Community Challenge Grant
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota AARP is accepting applications for its Community Challenge Grant. The program encourages long-term improvements in the community. Three different grant opportunities are available. Projects include improving public spaces, transportation, and housing. AARP officials say the projects are geared toward seniors, but also help the...
southarkansassun.com
Changes In SNAP Food Benefits Similar To WIC Introduced In Iowa
Changes in the SNAP Food Benefits that are similar to the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program has been introduced in Iowa. In this article, read and find out what these changes are and how they are similar to WIC!. On January 11, many state representatives of the Republicans have...
KFYR-TV
Bills would ban vaccine mandates, mRNA vaccines in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers heard two bills Tuesday that, if passed, would have huge implications for most of the population in the state. Doctors say vaccines are vital to public health in North Dakota. “Maintaining high rates of routine wellness vaccination is necessary to keep North Dakotans protected against...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Summit Carbon Solutions reports progress in signing easement agreements while lawmakers consider bills blocking use of eminent domain
(Fargo, ND) -- Summit Carbon Solutions is making progress in signing easement agreements with landowners clearing the way for their planned underground CO2 pipeline. "So in essence what the easement gives us is the right to construct and then operate a pipeline through the landowner's property," said company Executive Vice President Wade Boeshans.
kxnet.com
Recall signatures for Emily Eckroth
Fufeng project canceled by Grand Forks City Council. Fufeng project canceled by Grand Forks City Council. Health and Human Services pushes for lawmakers to …. Health and Human Services pushes for lawmakers to approve House Bill 1312.
KFYR-TV
Bill aims to provide financial stability for people with disabilities and their families in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Legislature is considering a bill that could make a big difference for people with disabilities and their families. Senate Bill 2276 would reimburse family caregivers who provide “extraordinary care” to dependents who are on 1915(c) Medicaid Waivers. Those are for home and community-based services.
If new divorce law passes, Montana is going to have a lot more felons
If Montana lawmakers are worried about felons and crime rates, just wait till they make it even easier to become one. Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, believes that adultery in marriage should be a felony. “Any unfaithful person should not get half in my humble opinion. Or anything,” he said while contemplating a bill that would […] The post If new divorce law passes, Montana is going to have a lot more felons appeared first on Daily Montanan.
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Gruenhagen: A dark day in Minnesota
It was a dark day in Minnesota on February 2. Literally. Senate Democrats rushed an extreme, risky, and divisive energy Blackout bill through the Senate. It’s called the Blackout bill for a reason – it includes only unreliable alternative energy sources, with no natural gas or nuclear energy. If we ever experience severe weather in Minnesota, our entire regional grid will be put in jeopardy due to the lack of dependable energy sources.
Petition to recall Dr. Emily Eckroth spreading around Bismarck
Dr. Eckroth has refused to resign, so now community members are gathering together to get signatures to recall Dr. Eckroth.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota State Legislature: Health care bill scrutinized, livestock bill discussed
(Bismarck, ND) -- Health care and Livestock appear to be taking their place in ongoing discussions during the 68th legislative session in Bismarck. A bill aimed at providing more health care options for North Dakotans is being met with opposition. House Bill 1416 states health insurers cannot obstruct a patient's...
North Dakota may change the way spousal support works
BISMARCK, ND. - North Dakota is considering a bill that would change how spousal support, also known as alimony, is calculated and paid. The proposed bill would create new guidelines for the amount and duration of alimony payments and take into account factors such as the length of the marriage and the earning capacity of each spouse.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
