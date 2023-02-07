ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Billionaires Worth $123 Billion Buy Stake In Kushner’s Thrive

(Bloomberg) -- A group of global billionaires worth at least $123 billion are buying a stake in Thrive Capital, the venture-capital firm founded by Josh Kushner. India’s Mukesh Ambani, Brazil’s Jorge Paulo Lemann and France’s Xavier Niel will join KKR & Co. co-founder Henry Kravis and Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger in investing $175 million to purchase a 3.3% stake in Thrive.
The Hill

Google parent Alphabet to cut 12,000 jobs as tech job losses continue

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, will cut about 12,000 jobs, as tech companies across the board continue to engage in mass layoffs. “Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth,” CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to Google employees on Friday. “To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality…
CNBC

Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers as U.S. tech giants ax jobs

Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers in the first quarter of the year, the company said Wednesday, sending shares more than 6% lower. Meituan is hiring across a number of different areas of the business including technology development and customer services across dozens of cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
TheDailyBeast

Dell Set to Slash Around 6,650 Jobs in Latest Tech Layoffs: Report

Dell has become the latest tech giant to announce thousands of job cuts, according to a report. Around 6,650 jobs, or roughly 5 percent of the company’s workforce, are set to be wiped from Dell’s payroll, according to Bloomberg, as major American employers navigate challenging economic trends in 2023. “What we know is market conditions continue to erode with an uncertain future,” co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke wrote in a memo to employees. The job cuts come after Dell had already paused external hiring, limited travel, and reduced outside services spending—cost-saving measures that Clarke said were “no longer enough.” The layoffs come after the likes of Meta, Amazon, and Goldman Sachs announced major cuts of their own in recent weeks.Read it at Reuters
Quartz

Will the disappearing jobs in tech and media ever come back?

When the economy gets worse, companies cut their advertising budgets. This truism has played out throughout the last year as economists have nagged about a potential US recession. Companies dependent on advertising revenue, including some of the largest firms in Silicon Valley, have felt the brunt of this pull-back. After...
The Hollywood Reporter

UTA to Cut Staff Amid Acquisition Spree

United Talent Agency, which had been on an acquisition spree nabbing multiple boutique firms, is undergoing a round of layoffs, the company said Wednesday. The cuts at the Jeremy Zimmer-led agency are said to be impacting a single digit percentage of a workforce that totals 2,000 employees. “We’ve grown a great deal over the last several years, and as a result decided to make some adjustments,” a UTA spokesperson said. “We’re unfortunately parting ways with a small number of colleagues and are grateful for everything they’ve contributed.” The agency had underwent layoffs in 2020, which saw a reduction in dozens...
The Independent

Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard ‘may damage competition’ – watchdog

Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of gaming firm Activision Blizzard could result in higher prices, fewer choices or less innovation for UK gamers, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has said.In the provisional findings of its five-month investigation into the 68.7 billion dollar (£56.7 billion) deal, the CMA said the merger could make Microsoft stronger, stifle competition and harm the rivalry between its Xbox console and Sony’s PlayStation.Activision Blizzard is the maker of a number of popular video games series, including Call Of Duty, and rivals have raised concerns that Microsoft taking over Activision could see their access to the hugely popular...

