Washington State

Xylem: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $149 million.

The Washington-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The water and wastewater treatment company posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $355 million, or $1.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.52 billion.

Xylem expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.7 billion to $5.8 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XYL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XYL

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

