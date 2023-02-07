Read full article on original website
mykxlg.com
Watertown Council Side with Residents in Developer Rezone Request
After a lengthy discussion, statements from proponents and opponents, and mapping inquiries, the Watertown City Council sided with the residents of the “East Woods Addition” in the vicinity of 14th Avenue northeast, Cherry Drive, and 27th Street southeast. Dustin Kopman, with Archer Land Company, discussed some proposed changes...
mykxlg.com
Commissioning Contract for $80,000 for Ice Arena Sparks Council Discussion
The request to approve an agreement regarding the Prairie Lakes Ice Arena with Questions and Solutions Engineering, Inc. (QSE) for $80,800 sparked additional discussion from the Watertown City Council to understand why. Public Works Director Heath VonEye explains more…. Councilman Glen Vilhauer asked for clarification of this showing in the...
gowatertown.net
Watertown Winter Farm Show opens today!
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KWAT)–Today is the opening day of the 78th annual Watertown Winter Farm Show. Activities get started at 9 a.m. at the Codington County Extension Center with the Angus Show in the Livestock Show Ring. Also on today’s schedule are the Hereford Association Show, the Angus and Hereford sales,...
gowatertown.net
Watertown PD given an award from South Dakota National Guard
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota National Guard (SDNG) presented several awards during its annual Dining Out at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre on February 2nd. One of them went to the Watertown Police Department. The annual event brings together National Guard members from across the...
gowatertown.net
Farm Show opens with dedication to Jeff Heesch, John Weismantel (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KWAT)–The 78th annual Watertown Winter Farm Show kicked off its four-day run today (Wednesday) with ceremonies in the Livestock Show Ring dedicating this year’s show to two local men–Jeff Heesch and John Weistmantel. Both have volunteered their services to the show for decades. Heesch tells KWAT...
gowatertown.net
Judy Stotts
A funeral service for 82 year old Judy Stotts of Watertown will be Monday(2-13) at 10:30am at Wight&Comes Funeral Chapel in Watertown. Burial at Mount cemetery in Watertown. Wight&Comes with the arrangements.
mykxlg.com
SD Assoc. of Towns and Townships Seeing Progress on Bills
KXLG News' weekly visit with Dustin Leiseth, President of South Dakota Towns and Townships, gives a perspective on the rural communities potentially affected by the legislative session and what bills their organization is following. Leiseth updates on Senate Bill 73 dealing with extending fuel excise tax exemption…. Tuesday, it's set...
mykxlg.com
Watertown School's Potential Elementary School Absorption Meeting #2
It was night two of Watertown School District's (WSD) "Community Listening Sessions" regarding the potential consolidation of elementary school students and "closing" one of the schools for regular operation. The WSD has seen a steady decline in enrollment since 2015, and a projected trend continues. At that time, the schools...
gowatertown.net
2023 off to a slow start at Watertown Regional Airport
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The year is off to a slow start at Watertown Regional Airport. Airport Manager Rob Cyrus says there were just 721 passenger boardings on Denver Air Connection flights in January. By comparison, the weakest month for passenger boardings last year was in February, with 913. Denver Air Connection...
gowatertown.net
BREAKING NEWS: Prairie Lakes Healthcare names new President and CEO
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Following a nation-wide Chief Executive Officer search, the Prairie Lakes Healthcare System Board of Directors announces the appointment of John Allen (pictured) as President and CEO. Allen will begin at Prairie Lakes on February 27, 2023, and will replace Paul Macek, who was hired in August 2021 as Interim CEO to replace the departing K.C. DeBoer.
mykxlg.com
Miss South Dakota USA Suspended for Alleged Thefts Over $500
Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, 22, of Brookings, SD, has been suspended from her role as Miss South Dakota USA due to facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County from a Walmart store. Between October 2022 and December 2022, Knutson allegedly stole $554.54 worth of items...
agupdate.com
Honoree finds ‘home’ in Watertown Winter Farm Show
John K. Weismantel has been a behind-the-scenes fixture at the Watertown Winter Farm Show since 1983. This year, he will be honored during the 78th annual show, which takes place Feb. 8-11 at the Codington County Extension Complex in Watertown, South Dakota. The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce ag committee,...
kelo.com
Miss South Dakota USA facing petty theft charges in Brookings County
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, has been suspended from her role as she faces petty theft charges in Brookings County. Denise Wallace, Executive Co-Director of Miss South Dakota USA state pageant issued a release saying, “We are aware of Shania’s recent arrest for first-degree petty theft. We moved to suspend Shania from her role as Miss South Dakota USA pending her first court appearance later this month. Following her initial court appearance, we will be determining a course of action regarding Shania and her role with the state pageant.” Knutson’s initial court appearance is scheduled for February 13th.
KELOLAND TV
More than $30,000 damage in chicken coop fire
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Several crews responded to a chicken coop fire Friday evening. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office said upon arrival, crews could see the flames from the structure, which had been moved away from a nearby barn by the owner. The chicken coop was a complete...
KELOLAND TV
Tj’s Flight to the Finish underway in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Members of one Brookings gym are getting fit while raising money for a good cause. 14 years ago, Angela Thompson lost her son Tristan in an airplane accident. Now, she is keeping his memory alive while helping other kids be able to afford to participate in extracurricular activities, all while helping community members achieve their fitness goals.
mitchellnow.com
Miss South Dakota suspended while facing theft charge
Miss South Dakota has been suspended from her role while she is facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County. Shania Ann Knutson of Brookings committed theft from Walmart on 12 different occasions between October and December. She was allegedly skip scanning and ticket switching. She is accused of stealing around 550 dollars worth of merchandise. Knutson was crowned Miss South Dakota USA last year. She was also Miss South Dakota Teen USA. Knutson’s initial court appearance is scheduled for next week.
mykxlg.com
Good News - 2023 Inaugural Watertown Winterfest a Community Success
After several days of below-zero temperatures and even colder wind chills, it turned around just in time. The sun's warmth, group organization, and the time of volunteers and local sponsors brought a large crowd of families out to the Inaugural Watertown Winterfest. Thanks to that generosity, the event was free...
gowatertown.net
Zachary Giese
Funeral services for 35 year old Zachary Giese of Eagle Grove, Iowa will be Wednesday(2-15) at eleven at First English Lutheran church in Ortonville. Visitation Tuesday five until seven at the church. Visitation also one hour before services at the church. Mundwiler and Larson Funeral Home with the arrangements.
mykxlg.com
Chicken Coop Fire a Complete Loss Near Highway 14
A chicken coop caught fire and resulted in a complete structure loss early afternoon on Friday at 485th Avenue near U.S. Highway 14. As crews arrived, flames were visible, and the resident had used a loader to move the coop from another barn, which received some damage. The cause of...
gowatertown.net
Rita Bernstein
A visitation for 72 year old Rita Bernstein of Florence will be Saturday(2-11) two until four at Wight&Comes Funeral Chapel in Watertown. Wight&Comes with the arrangements.
